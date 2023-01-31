High School Basketball: Limited tickets available for R.A. Long vs. Mark Morris rematch at Lumberdome

The game of the year will be seen live only by the lucky 1,338 fans who manage to get their hands on real paper tickets in the days before Longview’s biggest rivalry revs up for Round 2.

On Monday, Feb. 6, the R.A. Long Lumberjacks will host Mark Morris for a contest that will decide the standings at the top of the 2A Greater St. Helens League. The Monarchs are currently undefeated in league and hold a one game lead over the Jacks after securing a 77-68 victory over their cross-town rivals back on Jan. 11 at Ted M. Natt Court.

This time around the teams will play on Joe Moses Court in the bandbox otherwise known at the Lumberdome. Whereas the home court for the Monarchs can seat roughly 2,500 fans the tinder box at Longview’s original high school is limited to a maximum capacity of just 1,138 by order of the fire marshal.

In order to handle the demand for tickets R.A. Long will be selling paper tickets starting Wednesday. Ticket sales will only be conducted at the gate on game day if there are extra seats available, which seems unlikely to say the least.

“Should be a good one,” RAL coach Jeray Key said. “Going for our third league championship in a row so it’s going to be a good game here at home.”

A win by R.A. Long would give the Lumberjacks a share of the league title, while a win for the Monarchs would leave the boys in baby blue all alone at the top of the 2A GSHL standings.

“We foresee the game will be sold out through ‘first-come, first-serve’ pre-sale tickets, in which case there will be none available for sale at the gate prior to tip-off,” noted a press release from R.A. Long High School. “However, in the event there are tickets left unsold, they will be made available at the gate on game night—first-come, first-serve—until maximum capacity has been reached.”

Mark Morris High School has been provided with an allotment of tickets for students and family members of students on the basketball team. Everyone else will have to purchase their tickets through the ASB office at R.A. Long.

Tickets will go on sale at 7:30 a.m., Wednesday. Ticket sales will be open until 3 p.m. each day until the quota has been reached.

Special passes for District IV, LEA and coaches will not be accepted for admission. Anyone wanting to use those types of passes to get in will have to visit the R.A. Long ASB office in advance in order to obtain a complimentary paper ticket.

“It’s gonna sellout. It’s been a while since it’s really sold out,” Key added. “I mean, there’s been a lot of people here, but it’s literally going to be sold out to where people won’t be able to come in and that’s going to be amazing for these seniors and these people to see again.”

Questions can be addressed to the R.A. Long ASB office at 360-575-7227.