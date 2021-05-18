Heritage sinks Kelso at the buzzer

KELSO — For three quarters, Kelso held a lead over Heritage in a game dictated by runs. But they play four for a reason, and Heritage bounced back from an 11-point fourth quarter deficit and sunk a 3-pointer at the buzzer to down the Hilanders in heartbreaking fashion, 49-47.
“I think, as a group, (there is) a little bit of frustration from all of us,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said.
The Hilanders started strong on the offensive end as they got on top of the Timberwolves early with a 13-3 run in the first quarter to build a 17-10 lead.
Heritage answered with a run of its own in the second quarter as the Timberwolves outscored the Hilanders 11-3 down the stretch of the second quarter to cut the Hilander lead to 24-21 entering halftime.
The Hilanders came out of the locker room and once again took off on a 12-3 run to push the lead up to 12. The Kelso defense held Heritage scoreless for more than four minutes to start the half. Chase Johnson was instrumental on the run and made three straight buckets at one point for the Hilanders as they took a 40-29 lead into the fourth.
Another quarter, another run. Heritage took off to start the fourth. They scored 12 points matched only by a Kelso free throw to tie the game at 41. Heritage took advantage of Kelso turnovers to spark their run.
“That was a turning point,” Kinch said. “We had four straight turnovers to open the quarter. And then it set a tone and we were able to go back and forth.”
Kelso was able to stem the tide and lock down on defense to take the lead back, but Heritage fought back to tie it at 46 with a three-point play with 17 seconds left.
A reach-in foul on Kelso’s ensuing possession but them at the line for two shots, they made the first to take the lead but missed the second and the Timberwolves hauled it in and called a timeout with eight seconds left. Heritage advanced the ball past half court and called another timeout with four seconds left to get one last shot at the hoop.
The Timberwolves took advantage of the opportunity. Heritage’s Jayden Cardiel got the ball and took a straight on 3-pointer from the top of the key that bounced once and dropped to ruin Kelso’s first home game in over two years.
“To give up a tough three to beat us – a tough three – we probably challenged it enough, but at the end of the day we didn’t make enough plays and put ourselves in a pretty tough position to win it,” Kinch said.
Johnson led Kelso on offense with a game high 14 points. Mike Foust also had a strong game on the court with 12 points to help fuel the Hilander attack.
Jalen Hinton was the leader for the Timberwolves with 11 points. Heritage’s hero Cardiel scored all eight of his points in the final quarter.
Kinch said the effort was there for the Hilanders, but mistakes cost them.
“To have 10turnovers in the fourth quarter and not be able to finish a game is frustrating,” Kinch said. “It’s not their lack of wanting to…we’ve got to be able to find ways to make plays there.”
Despite the rough final quarter, Kinch said there were still positives for the Hilanders to walk away with.
“We defended the paint much better than we have all year,” he said. “We didn’t give up a ton in dribble penetration. I thought our gap help was good. That was really encouraging.”
However, as the Hilanders battled hot and cold streaks all game, Kinch would like to see a better rhythm from his squad.
“We just don’t seem to have any real continuity on a consistent basis offensively and we’ve got to continue to work and get better at that, and it starts with me,” he said.
After the game, Kinch said his message to the team was simple and the same as it’s been all year, win or lose.
“Bounce back tomorrow,” he said. “One of our team goals, no matter the outcome of the game before practice, we come back and we have our best practice of the year tomorrow.”
The first home game in a while also marked the christening of a brand new court at the high school.
“A great floor, I mean it really pops,” he said. “It was great to be at home. Obviously, we wanted the outcome to be different, but certainly nice to be playing and certainly nice to be playing at home finally.”
Kelso (2-5) will look to bounce back against Mountain View at 7 p.m., Monday, in Vancouver.