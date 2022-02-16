Dylan's Dagger: Kalama on to district title game after Mills' buzzer-beater seals comeback

KELSO — Very little had gone right for Kalama, so it made sense that Dylan Mills thought his final shot had missed.

Napavine had led the entirety of the second half, with the Chinooks missing multiple golden opportunities to close the gap. Jackson Esary was on the bench after picking up a ticky-tack fifth foul. After Kaden Stariha got Kalama within a point with 19 seconds left, the gym at Kelso got so loud that the referees couldn’t hear coach Wes Armstrong calling for a timeout, allowing the Tigers to inbound the ball and take another eight seconds off the clock before the Chinooks realized what was happening and fouled.

And after Gavin Parker split his free throws to give Napavine a two-point lead, the play Armstrong drew up immediately went haywire, putting Mills at the top of the arc with the ball, waiting for a screen that never came, and leaving him with four seconds left, a hope, and a prayer.

“I actually didn’t see it go in,” Mills said. “I thought I airballed it.”

Then he saw his teammates storming toward him.

They don’t do that after you airball it.

Mills’ buzzer-beater gave Kalama a 59-58 win in the most dramatic way possible, earning the Chinooks their second win over the Tigers this season, and sending them to the District title game, Saturday against Morton-White Pass, after four quarters that suggested that would not be the case.

“It was, in my 27 years of coaching as an assistant and a head varsity coach, one of the weirdest games, and probably the most fantastic finish, that I’ve ever been a part of,” Wes Armstrong said. “I’m just really proud of my guys.”

Esary led all scorers with 23 points, including 13 of Kalama’s first 24 in the second half, but went into halftime with three personal fouls, picked up his fourth going for a rebound with just over a minute left, and was whistled for his fifth on a block attempt with 49 seconds to go.

So after trailing for over 17 straight minutes of game time, the Chinooks found themselves without the guy the ball would go to in an end-of-game scenario just about every time.

Kalama got the ball right back off the inbound but couldn’t convert, and put Napavine big man Keith Olsen at the line. The Utah football commit missed his first shot, the Chinooks got the rebound, and Stariha, who had just entered for Esary, beat everybody to the low post for a lay-in to make it 57-56.

Eight seconds of confusion later as the entire Kalama bench screamed for a timeout, the Chinooks finally got a hand on Parker, who made his first free throw before Armstrong finally got the stoppage he wanted in order to draw up two plays — one for a miss and one for a make.

Coming back to the court, Parker missed his second and Nate Meyer came down with his team-leading seventh rebound.

Meyer threw an outlet to Cox, Cox passed it to Stariha at the elbow, Stariha found Mills, and Mills hit nothing but net.

“I always feel confident taking any shot,” Mills said. “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take, and at the end of the day, it was either going to be me or Jack (Doerty) that took that shot at the end of the game there. I was feeling myself.”

Mills finished with eight points, all of which came in the fourth quarter. He hit two of Kalama’s five 3-pointers — the other one was nearly as big, cutting the deficit from six points to three after four scoreless minutes of missed chances to get the deficit under a half dozen.

“Dylan just took it upon himself,” Armstrong said. “He had the gleam in his eye, and he just said, ‘This game is on my shoulders.'”

Like any game played against Napavine, Kalama’s focus started with containing Olsen, and while Meyer outjumped him for a quarter to open the game, the big man forced the Chinooks to play the Tigers’ game, slowing the pace down and making it tough to get anything done down low.

Olsen finished with a 14-point, 17-rebound double-double; six of those boards came on the offensive glass. In the second quarter, he helped get the Tigers’ inside-out game going, and the designated visitors cashed in three 3-pointers to storm out to a 36-30 halftime lead.

In the second half with Esary in foul trouble, Preston Armstrong came in for an extended bout with Olsen down low, and held him to four points and two offensive rebounds.

“Preston just bodied up on him and did his best,” Coach Armstrong said. “I’m really proud of how Preston played in that third and fourth quarter to keep him at bay, because he was absolutely killing us.”

Kalama forced 19 turnovers on the night, 13 of which came in the second half.

On the other end of the floor, though, Kalama’s offense just couldn’t find its rhythm. Prior to Mills’ dagger, the Chinooks were only able to score back-to-back field goals without a Napavine bucket in between three times, with two quick three-pointers to open the second quarter constituting their longest run of the game.

But in the end, they didn’t need long runs. Just the last one.

“Ever since we were young, we’ve had these situations with tight games, and we don’t sweat it at all,” Mills said. “We know what we’re able to do and what we’re capable of, and at the end of the day I think that’s what makes us a scary team to play against.”

Kalama will now get the chance to defend its District title from last spring. The Chinooks will take on a Morton-White Pass side that won a first semifinal that was plenty dramatic in its own right — before Mills and the Chinooks blew it out of the water — at W.F. West on Saturday. The win also gives them a berth to the state Regional round, keeping them on track to make noise in Spokane.

“I’m going to best honest, I think I speak for the team when I say we can go back to back, but that’s not the end goal,” Mills said. “Our end goal isn’t the District title; it’s more than that.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.