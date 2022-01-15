Cox and Co. come up clutch, Kalama topples Napavine to claim C2BL lead

NAPAVINE — Kalama’s fans showed up for Friday night’s Central 2B League boys basketball contest in enemy territory wearing their like-new State championship football sweatshirts. Napavine’s fans showed up without their masks.

Everyone showed up ready to see some top flight basketball and nobody went home disappointed on that front, although the Tigers’ faithful were in dire need of a trip to Frosty’s afterward to cool down following a 57-50 win by the Chinooks.

The game was a rematch of sorts between black and orange teams that faced off just over a month ago for the 2B State football title, and just like that day in Lakewood, the kids from Kalama found a way to pull out a victory in the end. This time the hardwood win wasn’t for all the marbles, but it did give the Chinooks sole possession of first place in the C2BL entering the back half of the regular season.

After the band had gone quiet and the home fans had mostly begun to meander toward their postgame watering hole of choice, Kalama coach Wes Armstrong emerged from the visitor’s locker room with a look of relief emanating from beneath his mask.

“I just told the guys I haven’t been more proud of a team than what I saw tonight,” Armstrong said. ”Third away game in four nights against three quality opponents, coming here to Napavine who are one of the league favorites this year, and to beat them on their home floor — and we basically only had six guys tonight. We’ve got injuries. We’ve got illnesses. And it’s just the next man up.”

With big man Preston Armstrong sitting the game out the Chinooks were already behind the 8-ball when it came to defending Napavine's 6-foot 6-inch man-child Keith Olson down on the block. When Nate Meyer was forced out of the game with a bloodied maw that wouldn’t stop bleeding, Kalama was forced to switch up their defensive tactics a bit based primarily on personnel available.

That change put Jackson Esary down in the post to bang with a player he’d spent the evening of Dec. 4 trying to desperately to evade on the gridiron. Playing out of position by necessity, Esary came up big for Kalama in the second half by keeping Olson off balance using a combination of quickness and guile.

On the other bock was Keaton Fisher. Having subbed in for Meyer, Fisher joined Esary in the paint to help corral the Tigers inside game, and it worked. Olson scored a team-high 11 points in the first half but finished with just 17 points despite ripping down a game-high 15 rebounds.

“On the defensive end I couldn’t be more proud of the way we played. Napavine runs their stuff and it’s hard to keep Keith in check the entire game,” Armstrong said. “Our defensive rebounding was phenomenal and a lot of that was how Keaton rebounded in there and how Jackson rebounded in there.”

Fisher finished with four points and ten rebounds in reserve action.

From the tip-off it was obvious that the fans in attendance were going to get a show that was well worth the price of admission. With Meyer and Olson facing off in the circle the crowd was frenetic from the start and when the jump ball landed in Esary’s hands in space he quickly cashed the breakaway layup before flexing and hollering to the crowd for maximum effect.

However, it wasn’t all easy pickings for Esary on the night. With Napavine guard Cael Stanely shadow guarding him while doing his best impression of a pug picking a fight with a pit bull at the dog park, Esary was never able to get entirely comfortable even if he was more than game to accept the man-to-man challenge. The Chinooks’ go-to playmaker finished the game with 15 points on 7-of-20 shooting but buffered his stat line with 11 rebounds, eight steals, three blocks, and two assists.

With Esary at times finding the iron unkind, Kalama looked around to see who could fill the void and found Max Cox and Dylan Mills more than willing to pick up the slack. Cox tallied a team-high 17 points, buoyed by a 3-of-4 mark from downtown, and Mills added 15 more on a barrage of 14-foot pull-ups and driving scoop shots in the lane. Jack Doerty added six points to round out the winning tally.

“Jackson struggled shooting the ball today and other guys stepped up,” Armstrong said. “I thought Dylan Mills played great. I thought Max played great. And Jack’s just Jack. He just does what he does.”

With a 24-21 edge at halftime, Kalama found a new energy during the break and came out in blitz mode to start the second half. In under two minutes the Chinooks had run their lead out to 10 points thanks to defensive stops and transition buckets that forced the Tigers to call timeout.

“Early in the third quarter we were able to get up and down the floor and get some transition points. That’s been our key and we haven’t quite done it,” Armstrong noted.

As was the case all evening, the home team proved they would not go away quietly. And so, after Jarin Prather canned a pair of three-pointers in rapid succession Napavine found itself trailing just 40-35 entering the fourth quarter.

The Tigers seized on that momentum to start the final period with continued success from beyond the arc. When James Grose connected on a long-range attempt with around five minutes remaining Napavine suddenly found itself down by just two points with the home crowd lathered into a frenzy.

As one referee quipped midgame: "This is how high school basketball is supposed to be. Hot and loud."

Grose finished with a game-high 20 points to go with 10 rebounds. Prather added 13 more points, but Napavine was never able to draw any closer as the Chinooks found their composure down the stretch. When Mills dropped in another of his patented southpaw finger rolls to put the Chinooks up eight with two minutes on the clock one could almost see a smile peek out from behind Armstrong’s mask on the sideline.

Almost.

“I didn’t really feel comfortable until like 17 seconds left on the clock because they were starting to catch fire,” Armstrong said. “Grose and Prather were kind of lighting us up there for a little bit. So, I’m never comfortable until we’ve got like a three possession lead with about 15 seconds.”

Kalama (8-1, 4-0 league) was set to get right back to work Saturday with a home game against Muckleshoot before taking on Castle Rock in another non-league affair on Monday at the Lower Columbia College in the Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute. By the end of next week the Chinooks will have played eight games in less than a fortnight.

Not that anyone from Kalama would have it any other way.

“Here I am complaining about playing too many games and a week ago we hadn’t played a game in ten days,” Armstrong said. “And there’s no rest coming up. We’ve got a game tomorrow, a game Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, so we’re just taking it one game at a time.”

