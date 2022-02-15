Carnage in Clark County: R.A. Long blows out Mark Morris in district semifinal

RIDGEFIELD — A changing of the setting, a raising of the stakes, a sloppy start.

None of it was going to stop the R.A. Long boys basketball team’s momentum, or the Jacks’ current run of dominance against Mark Morris.

None of it. At all.

“Everybody says it’s tough to beat a team three times,” R.A. Long junior Cavin Holden said. “But if you’re better than them, you can go handle it.”

Coming off back-to-back regular season wins of the Monarchs, the Lumberjacks bused south for a 2A District IV semifinal and didn’t just “handle it.”

No, in just the fourth-even postseason crosstown showdown, R.A. Long opened a can the likes of which Mark Morris had never seen come from their archrival in a 79-51 blowout at Ridgefield.

It was a dominating result to cap off a night that veered into chippy territory and occasionally went beyond, fueled by pregame noise, physical defense, a couple doses of extracurriculars and alleged taunts thrown in the benches’ directions, and two student sections that made the trip south to collectively turn Ridgefield’s gym into Longview South for four quarters.

“As an R.A. Long competitor, I don’t know, I just don’t like Mark Morris,” Holden said. “There were some things said online, saying that they’re better than us, blah, blah, blah. But we knew we could take them.”

The win checks a whole lot of boxes for R.A. Long.

The 28-point win was the largest margin of victory its ever posted against MM.

The Jacks’ sixth victory over their rivals in a row matches their longest streak ever — posted from 1965-67.

And, of course, the result sends them to the district title game — where they’ll face Tumwater at Mark Morris’ gym Friday — with a bid to the state regional round already in hand. It’ll be the Jacks’ first time going to State since 2008, when the oldest players on the R.A. Long roster were still years away from preschool.

“We want them to live in the moment, but understand at the same time that they’re making history,” RAL assistant coach Jamal Holden said.

Early on, the teams traded turnovers more than baskets, with R.A. Long leading 14-9 after a first quarter filled with 11 giveaways. But soon, the Jacks started to hit their stride, with Cavin Holden dropping 12 of their 24 points in the second quarter to run out to a 38-22 lead at the half. By the end of the third quarter, the deficit hit 20, and the rout was on.

Holden didn’t quite match his unconscious outing from the Jacks’ first win over the Monarchs at the end of January, but shot the lights out nonetheless, leading all scorers with 27 points.

“He’s a 1,000-point scorer in two-and-a-half seasons,” RAL head coach Jeray Key said. “He can fill it up no matter what. Teams defensively plan around him, but the kid can get it going. Teams try to pressure him full-court, but the thing about him is that he’s deceivingly quick. The kid’s long, he has long strides, he can handle the ball, he can take contact. He’s the total package.”

Twelve of those points came in a second quarter, when he ended the period with an 8-2 run of his own in the final two minutes, draining a last-second triple from the MM student section before turning around, shushing the crowd in blue and white, and running over to hype up the RAL students in black on his way to the locker room.

Holden finished 5 for 9 from beyond the arc, as a team the Jacks went 10 for 18.

Aaron Ofstun added 16 points of his own, throwing down a pair of thunderous slam dunks in the fourth quarter — one coming from an off-the-back-board alley-oop from Jamond Harris — to whip the RAL crowd into a total frenzy as gap threatened 30 points before Key pulled his starters with just under three minutes still on the clock..

The senior big man also posted seven blocks, swatting Monarchs away all night long.

Harris put up 14 points, and harried MM to the tune of five steals.

“I’ll tell you what, Jamond is a beast,” Coach Holden said. “He’s one of the best defensive players I’ve seen my whole life, and he gets us going big time. Harris is something else.”

Kobe Parlin led Mark Morris with 19, and was the only Monarch in double figures.

“We were just two teams going in separate directions,” MM coach Bill Bakamus said. “They played very well, and we didn’t play up to our standard. That’s the bottom line. They’ve beaten us three times, this one very, very convincingly. My hat’s off to teams that play well this time of year.”

MM now gets one game for the rest of its season; the Monarchs will take on Black Hills on Thursday, with a regional bid going to the winner and the loser going home.

“It’s more about your mental approach,” Bakamus said. “Black Hills is coming off a victory, we’re coming off a loss. Our track record generally says that off of a loss we can pick ourselves up off the mat, but it’s going to take a collective effort.”

R.A. Long, meanwhile, gets an extra day to savor yet another chapter in what’s quickly becoming its most successful run in school history. They’ll get a top-10 showdown with a Tumwater side that just dispatched Ridgefield — and a chance to cut down the nets on their rivals’ home court, in what would be just one more delicious morsel this season at Mark Morris’ expense.

“I want as many games as we can, because all these seniors, they’ve helped us out a lot,” Cavin Holden said. "I want to keep going, every day.”

