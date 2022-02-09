By the Numbers: R.A. Long and Mark Morris down through the years

It’s still taking some getting used to.

R.A. Long’s 75-63 win over Mark Morris on Tuesday night was the Lumberjacks’ fifth straight win over the long-dominant Monarchs and the second straight year in which the Jacks have swept the season series against their longtime rival on the hardwood.

That feels weird. Doesn’t it?

For as far back as I can remember, Longview has been draped in Columbia blue and red after a Monarch triumph time and time again.

Don’t get me wrong, there were plenty of great games. It’s just that Mark Morris always seemed to find a way to win in the end. Sometimes miraculously. Sometimes without leaving any doubt.

As a former Lumberjack I guess I had just gotten used to it. Although I didn’t lace up my sneakers for the Jacks, there was no way I would miss a game during my four years. Not one. And I made it to plenty of games long before I donned the red and black. Back when R.A. Long head coach Jeray Key was a standout for Mark Morris and the Monarch student section would belt out “Key for 3” every time he knocked down a shot from beyond the arc.

And yet I never saw R.A. Long win a rivalry game. Not once.

So when former TDN sports editor Ben Zimmerman started rifling off the numbers behind the rivalry, it naturally garnered a second look.

Zimmerman’s numbers stem from his own research conducted during his days behind the TDN sports desk paired with a fresh set of eyes from our own intrepid sports reporter, Josh Kirshenbaum.

The thread starts with this nugget of Longview hoops lore that’s almost too good to be true:

That’s right, Mark Morris’ entire history of winning basketball can be traced back to its first win over R.A. Long. It’s as if the Monarchs beat the Lumberjacks once and liked the feeling so much they decided to do it over and over again until it became a trend.

Zimmerman followed by putting R.A. Long’s current run of success into perspective:

That number stands at five after Tuesday night, proving this run by the Jacks is nearly unprecedented.

But those streaks don’t even register on the scale of some of MM’s best:

That 28 game win streak struck during the era I referred to earlier. From the time I was old enough to start going to games until I had already come and gone from the red brick buildings at R.A. Long, the Monarchs reigned supreme. It’s simply all I had known.

And even in the midst of this current red and black wave it’s downright impossible to fathom the idea of R.A. Long winning the next 23 games to tie the Mark Morris streak that spanned more than a decade.

To put that into perspective, R.A. Long would have to win every regular season matchup from now until the 2034 season to break the Monarchs’ record.

Three separate four-year terms worth of Monarch hoopers had come and gone without ever losing to their crosstown rivals. And that just glances by the fact that Mark Morris has four more streaks longer than R.A. Long’s best ever.

Though Mark Morris has the upper hand in the rivalry long term, that shouldn’t discredit what the current roster of Lumberjacks has done these past few seasons. As is so often the case, understanding the bitter parts of history makes the good times that much sweeter.

In hindsight it almost seemed inevitable for the sake of the narrative that it would be a former Mark Morris player — ripped off the vine of MM legend Bill Bakamus — to turn things around for the Lumberjacks.

The history of the rivalry can be broken down and debated as much as you like, but one thing is certain: after 143 games (the current official tally following another day of research in the dusty files) the rivalry is alive and well.

Both games this season have featured full stands and loud fans rumbling the old bleachers of the Lumberdome and packing the plastic seats at Ted M. Natt Court.

As someone who’s heard the echo of empty gyms while teams are playing over the last couple pandemic-plagued seasons, let me assure you that the return to the rowdy is so vastly superior that they are beyond compare.

So it doesn’t matter if it’s the King’s wearing the crown or the Jacks dropping the axe, there’s guaranteed to be great basketball played in Longview each season when these two teams cross paths.

