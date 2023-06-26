Hall of Fame coach Bear Bryant once said, “It’s not the will to win, but the will to prepare to win that makes the difference.”

The most important summer of Braydon Olson’s life is underway. He knows it, and he’s attacking this summer the way one would expect an athlete with his future on the line to attack his offseason.

The soon-to-be senior Mark Morris basketball star knows it is his time to step into the bright lights of the main stage as the unquestioned leader of the Monarchs basketball team.

“The end goal for Braydon is to be rewarded for his hard work,” Mark Morris boys basketball coach Bill Bakamus said. “Along the way, he has had tons of accolades and performed at a really high level. Obviously now it’s up to him to make the next step which is to be a senior leader and he’s really embraced that.”

More than filling the shoes of the departed Kobe Parlin, who graduated Mark Morris as the all-time leading scorer, Olson feels the importance of having his best season in his final year at the school to set himself up for a scholarship opportunity to pursue basketball at the collegiate level.

It’s a potentially life-changing period of Olson’s life.

“I’m working every day to become the best player I can be,” Olson said.

That work includes waking at 5:30 a.m. to get an early lift in before heading off to coach elementary school kids in basketball camp. Once camp is done, Olson is back in the gym, this time on the hard court to work on his game.

The weekend is when the real work gets done, though, as Olson competes in tournament after tournament with Mark Morris and his AAU team. Olson is coming off last week’s War of the Border tournament in which he dominated his competition.

In five games, Olson scored a total of 199 points for an average a shade under 40 points per game. In Sunday’s wins over Thurston and Sumner, Olson scored 42 and 52 points respectively with 19 total rebounds and nine assists.

Olson showcased his elite game which includes a tremendous shooting stroke, ball handling and court vision. Olson has a special feel for playing in transition, something he and the Monarchs were able to create often last season through their on-ball defense and rebounding.

“I definitely thought I played pretty well (last) weekend (in the War of the Border tournament),” stated Olson. “Everything is kind of starting to come together for me: shooting the three, getting to the lane, attacking and the mid-range shots, creating for my teammates. I felt like I did that pretty well.

“I performed pretty well individually, but more importantly, I felt our team played very well, and we’re learning how to play together.”

Olson comes off a junior season in which he averaged 22 points, six rebounds and 4.5 assists per game alongside Parlin. If his War of the Border tournament numbers can be used as any kind of barometer for expectations come the winter, look for Olson to markedly improve on his junior season numbers with the ball in his hands more often and more shots available.

That’s where all of the hard work, the long hours in the gym, the early wake up calls and the grueling sessions with his trainer this summer will eventually pay dividends.

Olson doesn’t want to just be good to stand out amongst a deep pool of shooting guards that graduate high school every year, he wants to be good to lead Mark Morris back to the 2A State playoffs where the Monarchs have unfinished business after falling to Lynden in the championship game in March.

“A lot of people think we won’t be as good as we were last year, but I think we’re just as good,” Olson said. “We’ve got guys who are ready to play. We’ve got lots of big dreams and goals to repeat as league champs, get that district championship that we missed out on last year. And then get back to State, do well in State and hopefully win a State championship.”

Aside from Olson, Mark Morris returns guard Malakai Gray as well as forwards Dossen Morrow, Carson Bogner, Dalton Stevens and Jadyn Jenkins, whom Olson described as a “freak athlete.”

Other than Morrow and Gray, the aforementioned players will be counted on to step up from their largely reserve roles last year. Yet another reason why the offseason preparation being completed every day this summer is critical to Olson. He knows there’s more pressure on him than ever with Parlin and Dietz gone.

“It’s definitely a little different, but I’m excited to play with some new guys, and I feel like it’s going to be hard to replace them. But there are some guys that will step up to the plate and execute the role very well,” Olson said.

The opportunity is a double-edged sword with Parlin gone, though, which Olson knows full well. Not only will he have more opportunity, but the spotlight will entirely be on him. That means being the primary focus for opposing defenses, something Olson says he is ready for.

“I’m looked at as a pretty good player and there are expectations that come along with being a team leader and how I perform,” Olson added. “I definitely live for that, I embrace it, I welcome that. I definitely look forward to being a team leader for my team and going out there every night we play and representing Mark Morris.”

Coach Bakamus said Olson has already stepped up as leader of the team, noting that Olson is a natural leader. His teammates know the work he puts in, see his ability to play at a high level and naturally look up to him.

Olson may one day go down as the best player to come through Mark Morris under coach Bakamus.

“For sure,” agreed Bakamus. “I would say, he probably loves the game of basketball from sun up to sun down and all of the hours in between as much as any player that I’ve coached. It’s just part of his DNA.”

As far as what all of it — the time, the training, the toil and the sacrifice — will mean for Olson and his recruitment, that remains to be seen. The only thing Olson can control, like Bear Bryant proclaimed, is his preparation.

“Definitely with the transfer portal, (college recruitment) is hard, but my recruitment has picked up and hopefully it continues to pick up,” Olson said. “I’m not too worried about it. Just trust the process, continue to stay in the gym and my time will come. My goal is to just make it to the next level and wherever seems to be the right fit for me.”

Trust the process. Prepare to win. Reap what you sow. Tired expressions or not, that is Olson’s reality and this summer is his proving ground.