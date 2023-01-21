Boys High School Basketball Roundup: Castle Rock clobbered by King’s Way

VANCOUVER — The Rockets had no answers on the defensive end, Friday, as King’s Way torched the visitors for a 80-33 decision in 1A TriCo League boys basketball action.

Giovanny Evanson led the Knights with a game-high 40 points, scoring 32 of those before the intermission. Jaydon Hall added 10 points with five assists for King’s Way

King’s Way led 48-28 at the half and then let its defense do the talking the rest of the way.

Trystin Marin led the Rockets with 14 points. A game report was not provided to The Daily News.

Castle Rock (6-8, 3-4) will play at White Salmon on Wednesday.

Ellis, Columbians nixed by Neah-Kah-Nie

RAINIER — Another rough night from the field resulted in a 58-35 loss for Rainier to Neah-Kah-Nie in 3A Coastal Range League play.

Senior Josh Ellis led the Columbians with 22 points.

The loss was the seventh in a row for Rainier. The hosts managed just two points in the second quarter as they fell behind 31-16 at halftime.

“Just another night of the ball not going through the net. We shot a combined 3-for-28 during the second and third quarters,” Rainier coach Jared Baughman said.

Tony Allen scored 19 points to lead the Pirates. Eddie Loza finished with 12 points and Ethan Hanson chipped in nine points as Neah-Kah-Nie improved to 9-6 on the season.

“In the third quarter, we didn’t get out on the three-point shooters (defensively) like we needed to," Baughman added.

Rainier (2-16) hosts Warrenton on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in search of its first league win of the season.

Tip-In

Clatskanie lost a league game at Vernonia by a score of 73-40 on Friday. A game report was not provided to The Daily News. The Tigers will host Nestucca at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.