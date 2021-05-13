Boys Basketball: Wahkiakum holds on to beat Kalama by one

Out of a timeout, things turned even more hectic.

Kalama missed its first shot, pulled down an offensive rebound, then missed again, before Logan LaBerge pulled the ball down and threw it as high as he could in order to bleed off the last of the dying clock.

But for two and a half quarters, it was Kalama playing with the lead. The Chinooks opened in a zone defense and the Mules couldn’t solve it, and without the shots falling on offense, Souvenir said his players had trouble getting into the swing of things defensively.

“From a coaching standpoint, you’d like your defense to drive your offense,” he said. “With these guys right now, it’s a struggle to make them see the light at the end of the tunnel when we’re not knocking down shots, and be able to play on the other end of the floor a little harder.”

Trailing by 10 points in the middle of the third quarter, Royce Rodriguez — one of just three subs on a depleted Wahkiakum bench — checked into the game, and helped to flip it on its head. The junior didn’t make his way onto the final scoresheet, but gave the Mules the spark they needed on defense, which helped translate to a 5-0 run to end the quarter.

“We got that energy, and the other guys picked up from there,” Souvenir said.