Boys Basketball: Toutle Lake sends NWC home in defeat

TOUTLE — The Toutle Lake boys basketball team went the non-league route to start its week, welcoming Northwest Christian from the Pacific 2B League, and promptly sent their visitors home with a 68-43 loss Tuesday.
The Ducks took advantage of an early lead and got the whole flock time on the court. Ten separate Toutle Lake players made their way into the scoring column, including a couple of younger faces pulling double duty between the JV and varsity games.
“We’ve got a lot of guys that can play, and it was nice to get them in there, get them some minutes of quality time,” said Toutle Lake coach Eric Swanson. “I felt like every guy that went in did something for us on the positive side.”
Zach Swanson made the biggest splash in the points department, finishing with 35 to nearly match the Wolverines himself. The freshman did what he does best, getting into the lane and finishing with ruthless efficiency.
“It was a lot of drives, a lot of mid-range jumpers,” coach Swanson said.
Behind him, Connor Cox had 12 points, John Nicholson and Noah Younker both scored six, and Ryder Moss put up five.
Toutle Lake took its time to get going early, but soon hit its rhythm defensively, which led to points, and took an 11-point lead into the first break.
“About halfway through the first quarter, I felt like we gained a little control of it, did a much better job on the defensive end, and got stuff in transition from that,” coach Swanson said.
The Ducks kept the offensive momentum going with a 21-point second quarter to lead by 16 at halftime, then started the second half with another eight minutes of shutdown defense. By the time the third quarter ended, the lead was up to 25, where it would stay at the final whistle.
Toutle Lake (7-1) is set to close its week at home against Winlock on Friday.
Comets win on Senior Night
NASELLE — The Naselle boys basketball team earned its seniors one last win at Lyle Patterson Court, beating Mossyrock 87-53;
“Can’t say enough about how we played, shared the basketball, and stepped up on defense,” Naselle coach Bill Olsen said. “The guys had a great all-around game, and sent the seniors out with a win.”
It was the final home regular season game for the Comets’ four seniors — Jimmy Strange, Kolby Glenn, Warren Wirkkala, and Jordan Lopez.
Strange, Glenn, and Wirkkala went off, combining for 59 points to outscore the Vikings by themselves. Strange led the way with 26 points, Glenn added 19, and Wirkkala put up 14.
While the four seniors were showing out on their night, they did so right in front of Tucker Glenn — their youth basketball coach, Kolby’s father and Olsen’s assistant, who spent the beginning of the season as the Comets’ interim head coach.
“It was a really special night for Tucker,” Olsen said. “He’s been coaching them for 10 years, since they were eight. It showed the fruits of his labor tonight. It got pretty emotional for him, and that was kind of cool.”
And while Naselle’s seniors were racking up the points, its future also started to peak out. Sophomore Kolten Lindstrom had his best game of the season for the Comets, going 4-for-4 on 3-pointers and finishing with 17 points.
“I think he’s going to be the up-and-coming guy next year who’s going to be really, really good,” Olsen said.
Naselle jumped out with 28 points in the first quarter, and led 42-31 at halftime.
“The first half was pretty close,” Olsen said. “We made some adjustments at halftime on defense, and held them to five points in the third.”
And while the Vikings managed just five points, the Comets splashed down 23, then followed it up with 22 in the fourth.
Naselle (10-0) is set to hit the road, playing at Columbia Adventist on Thursday.