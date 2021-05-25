Boys Basketball: Toutle Lake sends NWC home in defeat

While the four seniors were showing out on their night, they did so right in front of Tucker Glenn — their youth basketball coach, Kolby’s father and Olsen’s assistant, who spent the beginning of the season as the Comets’ interim head coach.

“It was a really special night for Tucker,” Olsen said. “He’s been coaching them for 10 years, since they were eight. It showed the fruits of his labor tonight. It got pretty emotional for him, and that was kind of cool.”

And while Naselle’s seniors were racking up the points, its future also started to peak out. Sophomore Kolten Lindstrom had his best game of the season for the Comets, going 4-for-4 on 3-pointers and finishing with 17 points.

“I think he’s going to be the up-and-coming guy next year who’s going to be really, really good,” Olsen said.

Naselle jumped out with 28 points in the first quarter, and led 42-31 at halftime.

“The first half was pretty close,” Olsen said. “We made some adjustments at halftime on defense, and held them to five points in the third.”

And while the Vikings managed just five points, the Comets splashed down 23, then followed it up with 22 in the fourth.

Naselle (10-0) is set to hit the road, playing at Columbia Adventist on Thursday.

