Boys Basketball roundup: Wahkiakum holds on to beat Kalama by one

CATHLAMET — It got more than a little dicey for the home crowd Thursday, but the Wahkiakum boys basketball team managed to hold on by the skin of its teeth in a Central 2B League matchup against Kalama in a 60-59 win.
“It was definitely a nail-biter,” Wahkiakum coach Todd Souvenir said.
A second-half run saw the Mules lead by five as the clock ticked toward the final minute. But a few untimely missed free throws kept the hosts from pulling away any further, and a defensive lapse let Kalama snap off a wide-open three-pointer to slash the deficit to two. Then, the visitors drew a foul on their next possession, converting one of two from the stripe.
“The next thing you know, it’s a one-point game,” Souvenir said.
Wahkiakum couldn’t manage anything on its next trip down the floor, and with under 20 seconds, Kalama got the ball back with the chance to complete its second hectic comeback in as many games.
“We wanted to make sure we made it tough to get it in,” Souvenir said. “And then just contest the shot. Then we had to get a rebound and not give them a second chance.”
The Mules just about executed perfectly.
Jackson Esary had to pull up and take a long three-pointer, which missed. In an ensuing scrum, Jake Leitz ended up with the ball for Wahkiakum, but as he prepared to absorb a desperation foul from a Chinook, and then try to seal the game at the line, a falling Kalama player ran into his legs. Tumbling to the hardwoord with the ball, Leitz was whistled for traveling, giving the ball right back to the visitors and handing Kalama another crack at a last-second win.
Out of a timeout, things turned even more hectic.
Kalama missed its first shot, pulled down an offensive rebound, then missed again, before Logan LaBerge pulled the ball down and threw it as high as he could in order to bleed off the last of the dying clock.
But for two and a half quarters, it was Kalama playing with the lead. The Chinooks opened in a zone defense and the Mules couldn’t solve it, and without the shots falling on offense, Souvenir said his players had trouble getting into the swing of things defensively.
“From a coaching standpoint, you’d like your defense to drive your offense,” he said. “With these guys right now, it’s a struggle to make them see the light at the end of the tunnel when we’re not knocking down shots, and be able to play on the other end of the floor a little harder.”
Trailing by 10 points in the middle of the third quarter, Royce Rodriguez — one of just three subs on a depleted Wahkiakum bench — checked into the game, and helped to flip it on its head. The junior didn’t make his way onto the final scoresheet, but gave the Mules the spark they needed on defense, which helped translate to a 5-0 run to end the quarter.
“We got that energy, and the other guys picked up from there,” Souvenir said.
Jake Leitz put in 10 of his game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter, and led the way with 13 rebounds while setting up his teammates with five assists. Brodie Avalon scored 15 points and brought down five rebounds, Brody Carlson had 12 points and three steals, and LaBerge chipped in eight points and nine boards.
The Mules outscored the Chinooks 22-12 to open the fourth quarter, taking the lead and extending it before ultimately almost losing it at the very end.
Jackson Esary led Kalama with 19 points. Jack Doerty and Max Cox both scored 11 and Brady Burns had seven.
“Kalama did a lot of good things, and they had some guys that stepped up and made big shots,” Souvenir said.
Kalama (2-2) is set to go to Rainier (Wash.) on Saturday, while Wahkiakum (2-2) is set to host Winlock on Monday.
Ducks find offense, hammer Mounties
RAINIER, Wash. — Once the Toutle Lake boys basketball team got rolling offensively, the Ducks stayed hot long enough to build a dominant lead, taking out Rainier (Wash.) in a Central 2B League matchup, 53-36.
“We played really well,” said Toutle Lake coach Eric Swanson. “I thought midway through the second quarter and the third quarter, we really played well in those two quarters.”
Zach Swanson led the way with 21 points, Connor Cox had eight, and James Jacques had six. But after a slow first quarter that saw the Ducks only put up eight points, it was a couple of bench players who ended up setting the scoring in motion.
“Kaleb Mitchum and Hunter Hadaller came in and played on the inside the second quarter,” coach Swanson said. “They seemed to give us a little spark offensively inside, and that opened up some things up outside.”
Toutle Lake ended up scoring 18 points in the second quarter and 22 in the third, building a 23-point lead.
As much as it was due to the late-arriving scoring, the huge deficit came in large part thanks to a lock-down defensive effort all night long.
“It was just good, solid man D,” coach Swanson said. “Made them take tough shots, and rebounded the ball well.”
Toutle Lake (3-0) is next set to put its undefeated record on the line Saturday against Onalaska.
Toledo earns win over MWP
RANDLE — The Toledo boys basketball team got off to a hot start, and drove back home with a solid Central 2B League win Thursday, beating Morton-White Pass 60-53.
Grady Fallon’s side played well from the jump, but not quite well enough to shake their hosts. Toledo led by nine at half and kept pushing it to double-digits in the latter two quarters, but each time the visitors went on a run, MWP hit a couple of shots in quick succession, dragging it back to a closer, more nervy gap.
“Happy to get out of there with a win, for sure,” Fallon said.
The Timberwolves came out aggressively on defense with a 1-3-1 zone and trap scheme. And while Toledo only cashed in from beyond the arc once — courtesy of Ryan Bloomstrom — it was able to rack up bucket after bucket and drop 20 points in the first quarter.
“Everybody made some shots,” Fallon said. “Twenty is good for a quarter.”
A bit to Fallon’s surprise, MWP stayed in that aggressive zone most of the night, and despite giving away a few points on turnovers, Toledo was able to punish it.
“When you do that, you’re gambling,” Fallon said. “We were able to find the open guy.”
Late in the fourth quarter, after a MWP run slashed the lead down yet again, the T-Wolves finally switched to a different scheme — only to completely lose Carlo-Arceo Hansen in transition and let Toledo’s leading scorer go coast-to-coast for a lay-up.
Arceo-Hansen led Toledo with 25 points, which he picked up in all sorts of ways, splashing in a pair of three-pointers in the second quarter and going 9-for-9 from the free-throw line.
“In order to average 20, you don’t have to score 20 points,” Fallon said. “You have to get five, six, seven free throws, a couple lay-ins, a couple threes, and then you do have to earn four, five buckets. He did all that. He only made two threes, he had a few lay-ins, and he had a bunch of free throws.”
Behind Arceo-Hansen, Carson Gould reached double figures with 11 points, and Jessee Towns had seven. Coming off the bench, 6-foot, 5-inch center Carson Olmstead brought down 10 rebounds — tied for the team high with Arceo-Hansen — and posted seven points.