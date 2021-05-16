Boys Basketball Roundup: Toutle Lake takes down Onalaska

ONALASKA — Toutle Lake boys basketball capped its week off with a high-scoring Central 2B League win, taking down Onalaska 71-56 behind a hot start and a huge night from its freshman leader.
Zach Swanson paced the Fighting Ducks with 36 points, a new high on the season. When he wasn’t scoring, the freshman was setting up his teammates for points of their own, finishing with a team-high six assists.
“He had a nice offensive game,” said Toutle Lake coach Eric Swanson. “He took good shots, didn’t try to force too much. He took what they gave him.”
Meanwhile, Swanson's teammates also came out hot, putting up 27 points in the opening quarter to lead by 15 after the opening period, despite three three-pointers by Onalaska’s Danny Dalsted.
“The first quarter we just really played well offensively,” coach Swanson said. “We came out and shot the ball very well from inside and outside, got into a nice flow offensively in the first quarter.”
Connor Cox added 11 points for the Ducks, and John Nicholson scored nine. Ryder Moss led the way on the glass with nine rebounds to go along with four points.
Dalsted finished with 26 points to lead the Loggers.
“He shot it really well,” Coach Swanson said. “I thought for the most part we played pretty good D on him, but we seemed to lose him every once in a while, and when he was open he knocked it in.”
Despite taking the early lead, the Ducks had trouble expanding their advantage to put the game well and truly to be early.
“The first quarter we got up by double-digits, and then we just could never get any separation,” Swanson said. “They made a run at us and hung around. We would get it up to 15, and then they would knock it down to nine.”
In the end, Toutle Lake sealed the win with 25 points in the fourth quarter, and finished the night 22-for-26 from the free-throw line.
Toutle Lake (4-1) is scheduled to host Morton-White Pass next Wednesday.
Jacks shake off slow shooting night to beat Panthers
WASHOUGAL — R.A. Long struggled to get its shots to fall, but the Lumberjacks were able to go into Washougal and win 50-43 thanks to their strong play on defense.
“We didn’t shoot the ball particularly well like we did against (Columbia) River, but again, we held them to 43 points so it was another defensive effort from our guys,” RAL coach Jeray Key said.
Key said his team is always defense-focused as a reflection of the way he plays the game.
“It’s just the type of player I am and how I coach, our focus is always defense no matter what,” Key said. “I think we’ve got guys that can score the ball, but you’ve got to get kids to buy in to defense to be a good team — defense and rebounding.”
Key mentioned Jake Anderson as a “huge spark off the bench,” and a key defender in RAL’s win.
“He guarded their best player, and their best player was a second-team all-league pick last year,” Key said. “He held them to 11 points but he was 3-for-13 from the field so a lot of praise went to Jake Anderson.”
Cavin Holden led the Lumberjacks on the offensive end with a game-high 23 points and added five rebounds and four assists for a well-rounded night.
Aaron Ofstun tallied 14 points and led the Lumberjacks in rebounds with eight.
Key said RAL still has some work to do in some aspects of the game.
“We’ve got to get into the paint a little bit more and once we get to the free-throw line we’ve got to make our free throws,” he said.
Kalama comes back to beat Mounties
RAINIER, Wash. — Kalama continued its trend of late drama, overcoming a deficit heading into the fourth quarter to leave Rainier, Wash. with a 52-45 victory Saturday in a C2BL game.
The Chinooks lead by a point at halftime following a low-scoring second quarter, but the Mountaineers got their offense going first in the third to take a 38-33.
From there, though, it was all Kalama. The visitors popped off for 19 points while holding the hosts to just seven, running away with the win.
Jackson Esary logged a double-double in the winning effort, finishing with 24 points and 13 rebounds; he also led Kalama with six assists.
Jack Doerty had eight points and harried the Mountaineers all night to the tune of five steals. Brady Burns and Dylan Mills both scored six points; the former also filled out the statsheet with six boards and four assists. Bradey O'Neil rounded out Kalama's scoring total with four point of his own.
Rainier's Ian Sprouffske led all scorers with 31 points.
Kalama (3-1) is set to face Onalaska on Wednesday.
Comets jump out early over Trojans
PE ELL — The Naselle boys basketball team’s habit of good first quarters continued Saturday, as the Comets jumped out to an early 18-point lead at Pe Ell and saw it through to a 64-41 win.
The Trojans managed just five points in the opening eight minutes, and while assistant coach Tucker Glenn said the Comets struggled a bit out of the gate themselves on offense, the shutdown defense fueled the inevitable big run.
“Teams are having a hard time facing our offense right out the bat,” Glenn said. “We’re getting some looks there, with our shooters getting going. Even if we miss a few shots, we get into the transition game and make a few.
“In a two- or three-minute stretch, we can go from a two- or three-point game to a 15- or 20-point one.”
Saturday went just like that; by the end of the first quarter it was 23-5, and despite coming back down to earth in the second quarter, Naselle came back and held Pe Ell to just 17 points the whole second half to win.
For the first time this season, junior Kolby Glenn played but didn’t lead the Comets in scoring. Instead at the top of the scoresheet, Jimmy Strange led a balanced offensive effort with 19, and added a team-high eight rebounds.
“He’s just getting more into the basketball groove,” Coach Glenn said. “Jimmy’s been a great player all through his career, and he’s a great athlete. He gets comfortable driving to the hoop, hitting some open shots.”
Strange filled up the cup from all over, going 3-for-4 from beyond the arc and 2-for-2 at the free-throw line, and finished his night shooting 54% from the field.
“He had a good, solid game, and got in a good rhythm,” Coach Glenn said.
Right behind him, Warren Wirkkala had 17 points, and Kolby Glenn scored 11. On defense, Naselle combined for 17 steals as a team, led by five from Jason Harman.
Naselle (8-0) was set to go to Taholah on Monday, and then face Three Rivers Christian on Tuesday.
TRC takes battle of Eagles
BATTLE GROUND — The Three Rivers Christian boys basketball team took a big lead into halftime, and despite seeing it shrink in the second half, held on to beat Firm Foundation 47-40 on Saturday in a 1B matchup.
"This was our fourth road game this week, so it was good to end the week on a positive note," TRC coach James Murphy said. "The boys got off to a great start but ground to a halt in the second half. We need to learn to put all four quarters together. Thankfully, we held on to get the win."
Dossen Morrow had a lot to do with the hang-on job, scoring eight of his team-high 19 points in the fourth quarter, while the rest of the visiting Eagles combined for just three. He ended with a double-double, also posting 19 rebounds.
Gavin Dombrowsky came second on the TRC lineup with 16 points, Walker Poyner posted nine, and Chris Hastings added three.
Three Rivers Christian (2-4) is set to play Naselle on Tuesday.