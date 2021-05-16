Boys Basketball Roundup: Toutle Lake takes down Onalaska

“He shot it really well,” Coach Swanson said. “I thought for the most part we played pretty good D on him, but we seemed to lose him every once in a while, and when he was open he knocked it in.”

Despite taking the early lead, the Ducks had trouble expanding their advantage to put the game well and truly to be early.

“The first quarter we got up by double-digits, and then we just could never get any separation,” Swanson said. “They made a run at us and hung around. We would get it up to 15, and then they would knock it down to nine.”

In the end, Toutle Lake sealed the win with 25 points in the fourth quarter, and finished the night 22-for-26 from the free-throw line.

Toutle Lake (4-1) is scheduled to host Morton-White Pass next Wednesday.

Jacks shake off slow shooting night to beat Panthers

WASHOUGAL — R.A. Long struggled to get its shots to fall, but the Lumberjacks were able to go into Washougal and win 50-43 thanks to their strong play on defense.