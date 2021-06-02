Boys Basketball roundup: Swanson’s 26 lifts Toutle Lake over Toledo

TOLEDO — Toutle Lake was able to stay unbeaten thanks to a strong start and a 26-point performance from Zach Swanson in a 64-57 win over fellow Central 2B opponent Toledo on Wednesday.
Swanson and the Ducks started hot, outscoring Toledo 17-9 thanks to 10 points from Swanson in the first period. The Ducks kept things rolling in the second quarter and extended the lead to double digits at 33-21 by halftime.
The second half belonged to Toledo, but they had to dig themselves out of a big hole to get back within striking distance. They managed to get a couple points back when they outscored the Ducks 16-14 in the third Toledo was able to claw a little closer in the fourth, but the Ducks did just enough to hold on for the win.
Swanson’s 26 points led all scorers, but Toledo’s Carlo Arceo-Hansen wasn’t far behind with 19. Ryder Moss finished strong with 10 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter for the Ducks, connecting on three shots from 3-point range on the night.
Jake Cournyer was also in double figures for Toledo with 11 points. Carson Olmstead added eight, and Jesse Towns finished on seven.
"It was a real good team game for us," Toledo coach Grady Fallon said. "Probably our best team performance. Carlo as been pretty steady in the high-teens all year, and it was nice to get him some support."
Toutle Lake (9-0) was set to put their perfect record on the line in the regular season finale at Kalama at 7 p.m., Thursday. Toledo (7-4) has now wrapped up their regular season and awaits its District pairing for the next game.
Mules bury Bulldogs
STEVENSON — The Wahkiakum boys basketball team looked a little bit like it had just been on a two-hour bus ride in 90-degree weather Wednesday when its Central 2B League game against Stevenson tipped off, but the Mules got themselves together as the game went on in an 88-49 win.
“We started off a little sluggish in the first part of the game and I called a timeout,” Wahkiakum coach Todd Souvenir said. “Then we played with a little more energy.”
A good defensive performance in the second quarter held the Bulldogs to just two points and led to transition bucket after transition bucket for the Mules, who took a 41-16 lead into halftime. But things still hadn’t gone as well offensively as Souvenir would have liked.
“At halftime, we challenged them to make the extra pass and get open looks, and they definitely did that,” Souvenir said.
Wahkiakum came out passing in the third quarter, racking up assists left and right. The extra passes to open bodies translated into seven 3-pointers in the third quarter alone — including four from Brodie Avalon, who hit seven himself on the game.
“Those were all catch-and-shoots, based on either the ball touching the paint or somebody penetrating and kicking,” Souvenir said. “When he gets good looks, he’s going to knock them down.”
Avalon finished with 22 points to lead Wahkiakum. Jake Leitz scored 14, and Logan LaBerge added eight. All told, 11 Mules cashed their way into the scoring column.
Wahkiakum was set to wrap up the C2BL portion of its schedule at home for senior night against Morton-White Pass on Thursday, before heading to Longview for a non-league matchup against R.A. Long on Friday.
Winlock falls at Napavine
NAPAVINE — Winlock fell behind early and couldn’t catch up to Napavine in a 76-38 loss in a Central 2B League midweek matchup.
The Tigers jumped on top early with a 20-point first quarter offensively, while the Napavine defense held the Cardinals to eight points to take an early 12-point lead.
Napavine kept things churning on offense with 23 points in the second quarter while the Cardinals scored 10 and fell behind 43-18 at half.
The Winlock defense picked up in the second half, but the Tigers offense was still able to operate at an effective level, scoring 16 points in the third quarter and adding 17 in the fourth. Winlock scored eight in the third and put together their best offensive effort in the fourth with 12 points.
Joe Welch was the only Cardinal in double figures with 12 points to lead Winlock. Payton Sickles added seven for the Cardinals and Abraham Mohsin added five.
Four Napavine players finished in double figures for the Tigers led by Laythan Demarest with 23. Cael Stanley added 16 while Cade Evander scored 15 and Keith Olson added 12.
Winlock (3-8) closes their season on the road at 7 p.m., Friday, against Adna on the road.