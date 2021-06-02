Boys Basketball roundup: Swanson’s 26 lifts Toutle Lake over Toledo

Toutle Lake (9-0) was set to put their perfect record on the line in the regular season finale at Kalama at 7 p.m., Thursday. Toledo (7-4) has now wrapped up their regular season and awaits its District pairing for the next game.

Mules bury Bulldogs

STEVENSON — The Wahkiakum boys basketball team looked a little bit like it had just been on a two-hour bus ride in 90-degree weather Wednesday when its Central 2B League game against Stevenson tipped off, but the Mules got themselves together as the game went on in an 88-49 win.

“We started off a little sluggish in the first part of the game and I called a timeout,” Wahkiakum coach Todd Souvenir said. “Then we played with a little more energy.”

A good defensive performance in the second quarter held the Bulldogs to just two points and led to transition bucket after transition bucket for the Mules, who took a 41-16 lead into halftime. But things still hadn’t gone as well offensively as Souvenir would have liked.

“At halftime, we challenged them to make the extra pass and get open looks, and they definitely did that,” Souvenir said.