Boys Basketball Roundup: Stewart, Henderson lead Kelso past Prairie

VANCOUVER — Payton Stewart finished with 18 points and Kelso overcame a big game from Prairie’s Bailey Kousonsavath to beat the Falcons for a second time this season, 76-68.

Kelso fought back in the third quarter after falling behind 52-45 by generating 10 consecutive defensive stops. The Hilanders flipped their defense between man-to-man and a two-three zone which finally managed to stop Kousonsavath, who had a game-high 35 points, Friday.

“I thought we did a good job with both defenses,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said. “We were able to survive a couple of errant plays. Our effort won out tonight.”

The Hilanders utilized an 11-0 run to close out the third quarter and claim a 56-52 lead. Behind the play of Hayden Yore and Mike Henderson, the team kept the pressure on Prairie in the fourth quarter. Yore also scored seven points and Henderson added four of his 16.

Yore finished with nine points in the 3A Greater St. Helens League victory.

One of the keys for Kelso was feeding their 6-foot-7 junior Stewart in the center of the Prairie zone.

“It’s a long season and he’s continuing to improve,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said. “He’s working himself into basketball shape. I thought we did a nice job of finding him in their zone and he did a nice job of catching and finishing at the basket.”

Kelso (8-5, 4-1 league) will play Union in a non-league contest at the Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute at Lower Columbia College on Monday at 3 p.m.

Morris powers Fishermen over Benders

ILWACO — Junior Kyle Morris scored 32 points to carry the Fishermen to a dominant 69-30 Pacific 2B League win against South Bend, Friday.

Morris connected on five three-pointers in the second half which keyed a 41-16 scoring advantage over the final 16 minutes.

Beckett Turner chipped in 20 points on 9-for-16 shooting from the field and grabbed eight rebounds to go with two steals on defense. The Fishermen won for the fourth time in five games and remained one game back of Chief Leschi in the league standings.

“Defensively we were a little out of sync in the first half, but were able to still force turnovers,” McMillan said. “The second half, we were a lot more focused and were able to get some transition points which only increased our defensive intensity.”

Ilwaco doubled up South Bend in the first half, holding a 28-14 advantage, but rued its high amount of turnovers.

“We really came out unfocused in the first half, turning the ball over too many times by trying to do too much,” Ilwaco coach Eric McMillan said. “We were able to clean that up in the second half. Turner and Morris really carried the load for us in the first and Morris caught fire in the second half.”

Ilwaco (8-5, 6-1 league) hosts Naselle in a non-league contest on Saturday at 7 p.m.