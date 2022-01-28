Boys Basketball Roundup: Skyview holds off Kelso in 2OT

KELSO — The Kelso boys basketball team gave everything it had on Friday night in matchup with 4A Skyview, but after climbing back to force two overtimes the Storm outlasted the Hilanders for a 67-64 win in double overtime.

“We played fantastic in the second half…We were able to generate some offense from our defense and everybody really played with much more energy and really competed,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said.

The Hilanders scored just five points in the second quarter and found themselves in a 32-23 hole at the half.

Kinch said the Hilanders employed more zone defense in the second half, but the driving force behind the Hilanders comeback was all about effort.

“It was all the players,” Kinch said. “They just collectively came out of the locker room in the second half and played probably closer to where we think we can be than in the first half.”

The Hilanders slowly chipped away thanks the strong play from their defense, shutting the Storm out for 15 consecutive possessions in the third before climbing back to take a 42-40 lead early in the fourth quarter.

“We were just able to make them feel a little bit more uncomfortable than they were in the first half.” Kinch said.

The Hilanders tied the game late, giving the Storm one last chance to end things in regulation with 15 seconds left. But Kelso held strong and didn’t allow any sort of good look at the basket to send the game into overtime tied at 47.

With the momentum off the comeback, Kelso took a four-point lead early in the first overtime, but a three from Skyview’s Colton Looney helped the Storm tie things back up and send the game to a second overtime locked at 56.

It was Skyview that took the early lead in the second overtime, forcing Kelso to work its way back again. The Hilanders clipped the Skyview lead to one with nine seconds left, but after two made free throws by the Storm, Kelso had no timeouts and couldn’t drum up a good enough look from three to tie the game at 67.

Payton Stewart led Kelso with 12 points, while Michael Foust and Tyler Hays both added 12 points for the Hilanders. Looney led all scorers with 24.

Despite the loss, Kinch was proud of the way his team played coming out of halftime and the effort they showed will likely stick with the coach for a while.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have quite a few teams play with great effort, and these guys certainly played as hard as I can remember a team playing,” Kinch said.

Kinch credited Hays, Carter Lloyd, Hayden Yore and Naiser Lukas with the renewed energy on defense against the Storm’s guards in the second half to help the Hilanders climb back. He added that Ethan Mitchell and Chase Johnson both helped out on the back end.

All told, Kinch hopes the loss will pay off in the future.

“If we can take some things from this, which I’m confident we’ll be able to, and go on the road and play with that kind of spirit and energy we’ll see how things shake out,” he said.

Kelso (9-6, 4-0 league) will be on the road against Prairie on Monday.

Toutle Lake soaks Mounties

TOUTLE — The Fighting Ducks put up their best offensive performance of the season Friday on their way to a 83-59 win over Rainier (Wash.) in Central 2B League boys basketball play.

Toutle Lake put up 20 or more points in three quarters, including a 24-point fourth to put a cherry on top of their home victory.

“That’s the first complete game we’ve played all year,” Toutle Lake coach Eric Swanson said. “I can’t say enough about the effort they put out tonight. It was great for 32 minutes.”

Zach Swanson led Toutle with a game-high 30 points. John Nicholson added 15 and Connor Cox scored 14. The Ducks did themselves plenty of favors at the charity stripe where they knocked down 23-of-25 attempts.

Holding a 36-20 lead at halftime Toutle Lake weathered a Mountaineer offensive storm in the third quarter when Rainier scored 25 points by scoring 23 of their own.

Coach Swanson acknowledged the Mounties are talented enough to erupt like that at any time.

“They’ve got really good offensive players that can shoot it and put it on the floor,” Swanson said. “And they’re really tough inside.”

Thomas Ronne led Rainier with 16 points. Ian Sprouffske added 13 and Jake Meldrum dropped in a dozen in the loss.

But the Ducks had answers of their own.

‘Hunter Lundquist and Zach played their best offensive guy and held him to 13,” Swanson said. “John Nicholson and Jake both had really good games inside.”

Connor Cox pulled down nine rebounds and gave out five assists for Toutle Lake.

‘It’s the right time to start playing like that,” Swanson added.

Toutle Lake (10-5, 4-4 league) is scheduled to play at Kalama on Monday in a long-delayed marquee league matchup.

Win not in the Cards against Ony

WINLOCK — The Winlock boys basketball team saw what might have been their best chance at a Central 2B League win slip between its fingertips Friday in a 63-54 loss to Onalaska.

The Cardinals fell behind early, putting up just five points in the first quarter, but then found a bit of a groove the rest of the way. A fourth quarter comeback attempt proved to be too little too late, though, as they erased just six points off a 15 point deficit over the final eight minutes.

Chase Scoefield led Winlock with 19 points. Payton Sickles added 17 and Caleb Richendollar scored 12. Winlock shot 16-of-45 from the field in the contest.

Mason Ulery notched a game-high 27 points for Onalaska and the Loggers knocked down 21-of-53 shots from the field.

It was senior night in Egg Town for Richendollar and Isaac Ramirez.

Winlock (0-17, 0-9) was set to play at Mossyrock on Saturday before playing at Toutle Lake on Wednesday.

