Boys Basketball roundup: Rockets seal district spot with win

WHITE SALMON — Finishing off its regular season with back-to-back matchups against the 1A TriCo’s cellar dwellers, the Castle Rock boys basketball team took care of business after a huge win over La Center to beat White Salmon 63-48.

“An ugly game by all measures, but our guys found a way to battle through it after an emotionally draining win from last night,” CR coach Hayden Tilton said.

The win clinches the Rockets a spot in the 1A District IV tournament for the first time since 2016.

The night started off slowly scoring-wise, with Castle Rock edging out to a single-digit lead at halftime. Senior Chance Naugle did his best to put the Bruins away himself, burying three straight 3-pointers in the third quarter, only for the the hosts to kickstart their own long-range attack with three triples.

“The offenses took off out of nowhere,” Tilton said.

But as soon as White Salmon’s offense took flight, Castle Rock made sure it went back to ground, holding the Bruins to just three points in the fourth quarter. On the other end of the floor, Trystin Marin put up seven fourth-quarter points, and Adam Partridge added four to help put it away.

Marin led the Rockets with 16 points, going 3 for 7 from beyond the arc. Landon Gardner had 13 points, and Adam Partridge put in 12.

Castle Rock (7-12, 3-4 league) will get a day to celebrate its postseason berth, then come back to face White Salmon again on Friday.

Cox goes ham, Fighting Ducks filet Cards

TOUTLE LAKE — The Fighting Ducks wasted little time taking all the drama out of their Central 2B League boys basketball matchup with Winlock on Wednesday on their way to a 72-29 victory in front of their home fans.

Connor Cox did the heavy lifting for Toutle Lake by posting a game-high 29 points. The rest of the Ducks pitched in wherever they could and by halftime the home side had hammered out a 38-12 lead after winning the second quarter 23-2.

“Cox had a big offensive game for us, which was nice to get him going,” Toutle Lake coach Eric Swanson said. “We moved the ball really well and all the starters scored close to double digits so we had really good balance out of those guys.”

Zach Swanson added a dozen points and a team-high seven assists in the win. Caden Kimball added nine points, Jacob Nicholson scored eight and John Nicholson posted six for the Ducks.

“It was nice on Senior Night that we went out and performed well,” Swanson said. “John Nicholson and Kaleb Mitchem, they've been in the program for four years and it was nice to send them out with a win.”

Mitchem hauled in a team-high seven rebounds to go with four points. Fellow senior James Jacques was forced to sit out the game with an injury.

Winlock’s offense was led by Cole Fray-Parmantier with eight points. Payton Sickles and Caleb Richendollar each scored seven for the Cardinals.

Toutle Lake (11-6, 5-5 league) will now have to wait for the rest of the C2BL schedule to be played out this week before finding out who they will play in the District IV crossover tournament on Saturday. The Fighting Ducks currently sit in fifth place.

Winlock (0-19, 0-9) was scheduled to play at Rainier (Wash.) on Thursday to conclude their C2BL slate before hosting South Bend on Friday in a non-league tilt.

Ilwaco runs North Beach back up coast

ILWACO — With the Pacific 2B League safely in hand coming into the day, the Ilwaco boys basketball team celebrated its seniors before ending its regular season in dominating fashion, thrashing North Beach 82-28.

The Hyaks’ put forward and upset bid that lasted two minutes and four points off the opening tip, but the Fishermen hit the right gear and never looked back, ending the first quarter on a 16-0 run, starting the second on a 13-0 run, and leading 52-12 at halftime after a 35-point second quarter.

By the end of the third, Ilwaco led 68-17, and was well into the JV team portion of its bench.

Before the main rotation got subbed out two and a half quarters in, Jaden Turner dropped a game-high 22 points, while Beckett Turner had 12 and Sam Glenn and Sam Needham both put in 11 in the paint.

Ten Fishermen got into the scoring column by the time the game ended.

Ilwaco (15-1, 13-0) will get two days off to prepare for the beginning of the 2B District IV tournament. The Fishermen will host the No. 8 team out of the Central 2B League, likely Toledo.

