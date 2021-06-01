Boys Basketball roundup: Rainier roundballers rein in Taft

George and Tompkins each added eight points and five steals, with George hauling in nine rebounds and two steals while Tompkins snagged six boards and swiped three steals.

Ilwaco finds groove to beat Chief Leschi

ILWACO — Strong performances on both sides of the ball in the second and third quarter propelled Ilwaco to a 67-34 win over Chief Leschi on Tuesday in a Pacific 2B League game.

The Warriors stuck with the Fishermen in the early part of the game, but Ilwaco still led 13-10 at the end of the first quarter.

“The Warriors came out with some aggressive man defense and really tried to pressure the ball, which led to (us) playing a little sloppy in the first,” Ilwaco coach Brady Turner said.

Ilwaco settled in and figured things out in the second as they excelled on both sides of the ball and outscored Chief Leschi 22-5 in the second to take a 35-15 halftime lead.

“In the second we picked up the pace a little and started finishing at the hoop,” Turner said. “We pressured them and it led to some easy layups.”