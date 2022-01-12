Boys Basketball Roundup: Napavine drops Toutle Lake on the wing

NAPAVINE — The Toutle Lake boys basketball team gave Napavine a scare Wednesday but went home frustrated following a 57-53 loss in Central 2B League play.

The Fighting Ducks were facing a team of Tigers that entered the day with just one loss on the season and perfect in league action. After a close shave, they’re still perfect.

Turning back the clock a bit, it was the Ducks who took a one point lead into the intermission, but a 14-10 third quarter put the momentum in the home team’s huddle.

“They went on a spurt in the third quarter and we were playing catchup from there,” Toutle Lake coach Eric Swanson said.

Jarin Prather led Napavine with 14 points and James Grose added 11. Keith Olson, Gavin Parker and Karsen Denault all chipped in eight points each.

With Pac-12 lineman-to-be Olson holding down the block and everything around it, the Tigers spaced the floor with a squadron of shooters that made life tough on the Ducks’ defense.

”We did a pretty decent job in the first half. We did a pretty decent job on Olson, I thought, too, all game long,” Swanson said. “You’ve got to kind of decide; pick whatever you want to choose to try to stop them.”

Zach Swanson led Toutle Lake with 21 points and five assists. Jacob Nicholson notched ten points while John Nicholson dropped in eight to go with a team-high ten rebounds.

“We just missed some shots that we needed to knock down. Some free throws and some shorter shots that we needed,” coach Swanson said. “We hung tough and came back… It’s nice to have a group like this that battled.”

Toutle Lake (7-3, 3-2 league) is set to play Wahkiakum in Cathlamet on Friday.

Rockets heartbroken again, Cougars win in OT

CASTLE ROCK — Following his Rockets’ second gut wrenching loss in as many days, Castle Rock boys basketball coach Hayden Tilton did not mince words when reaching out to the media.

“What impedes a man but does not stop him aids his progress,” Tilton wrote in an email to The Daily News.

That sort of dire reflection is understandable coming on the heels of a 46-42 overtime loss to Seton Catholic in 1A TriCo League action on Wednesday. It comes off as downright stoic when taking into consideration the Rockets’ last-second loss to King’s Way Christian just one day prior.

Castle Rock bounced out to a 13-10 lead after one quarter of action against the Cougars, but then fell behind 35-28 by the end of the third quarter. That’s when the Rockets’ engaged the afterburners, holding Seton Catholic to just three points over the final eight minutes of regulation in order to catch up and force overtime.

The only problem with that flight plan was it left the Rockets’ without any gas when it came time for the overtime period.

“There was no effort problem, merely a fatigue problem,” Tilton said. “After losing an intense game last night at the buzzer and our starters playing heavy minutes, we had to bounce back and play a tough game tonight.”

Trystin Marin led Castle Rock with 16 points. Adam Partridge and Chance Naugle each added eight points for the home team, but it was not enough.

"Too many turnovers. Too many missed opportunities,” Tilton said. “We’ve still not played a game with our full lineup so we’re looking forward to hopefully getting guys back.”

Castle Rock (6-4, 0-2) is scheduled to play at La Center on Friday.

Editor's Note: Winlock at Morton-White Pass score and story coming soon!

