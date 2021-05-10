Boys Basketball roundup: Monarchs outmuscled by Curtis in season opener

CHEHALIS — The Mark Morris boys basketball team made their first of many road trips over the weekend, meeting up with Curtis High School at The PAC for a non-league season opener. While the experience may prove to be a cornerstone building block for the Monarchs, Saturday’s 85-65 loss was far from how the boys in baby blue had drawn it up.

"Curtis is a very well put together team. They took us out of the things we wanted to do offensively,” Mark Morris coach Bill Bakamus said.

A full score of turnovers by the Monarchs is all the evidence you need to know that things did not go according to plan. Mark Morris fell behind by nine points after one quarter but managed to keep pace in the second period to trail just 39-30 at the intermission.

Braydon Olson led the Monarchs in scoring with 14 points and swiped a pair of steals. Kobe Parlin added 13 points and nine rebounds.

“We did have a good balance scoring but our defense was subpar at best giving up way too many easy shots,” Bakamus added.

Tyce Paulse nled the Vikings with a game-high 25 points and Zoom Diallo added 20 points to help Curtis pull away over the final 16 minutes of game action.

It wasn’t all bad for the Monarchs down the stretch, though.