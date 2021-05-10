Boys Basketball roundup: Monarchs outmuscled by Curtis in season opener

CHEHALIS — The Mark Morris boys basketball team made their first of many road trips over the weekend, meeting up with Curtis High School at The PAC for a non-league season opener. While the experience may prove to be a cornerstone building block for the Monarchs, Saturday’s 85-65 loss was far from how the boys in baby blue had drawn it up.
"Curtis is a very well put together team. They took us out of the things we wanted to do offensively,” Mark Morris coach Bill Bakamus said.
A full score of turnovers by the Monarchs is all the evidence you need to know that things did not go according to plan. Mark Morris fell behind by nine points after one quarter but managed to keep pace in the second period to trail just 39-30 at the intermission.
Braydon Olson led the Monarchs in scoring with 14 points and swiped a pair of steals. Kobe Parlin added 13 points and nine rebounds.
“We did have a good balance scoring but our defense was subpar at best giving up way too many easy shots,” Bakamus added.
Tyce Paulse nled the Vikings with a game-high 25 points and Zoom Diallo added 20 points to help Curtis pull away over the final 16 minutes of game action.
It wasn’t all bad for the Monarchs down the stretch, though.
“Nate Millspaugh had a nice overall floor game, and we were able to get Ashton Harvey some second half touches which is something we can build on,“ Bakamus noted.
Millspaugh scored 11 points in the loss. Ashton Harvey added nine points and seven rebounds while Deacon Dietz chipped in five points and a team-high three assists.
With the loss, Mark Morris (0-1) will turn its sights to their next contest at W.F. West on Thursday.
Lumberjacks fall in OT at The Trap
VANCOUVER — A roster of Lumberjacks with high expectations got their season going with a false start Saturday, falling to Fort Vancouver 72-69 in overtime at The Trap.
The Trappers were led in scoring by Kahlil Singleton’s 38 point effort. Dean Cadena added 17 points for the home team while Tre Cannon dropped in eight more important points.
Fort Vancouver found the iron to be kind on their home court with an overall mark of 25-for-55 from the field. That marksmanship included knocking down 12 of 26 attempts from behind the long range trot line, and 10 of their 13 attempts from the charity stripe.
Meanwhile, R.A. Long had a hard time peeling the lid of the basket in their long awaited 2A Greater St. Helens League opener.
The Lumberjacks shot just 34 percent from the field (25 of 72), including a woeful 7-for-27 return on 3-pointers.
However, R.A. Long was able to knock down 75 percent of its free throws, which was just enough to earn an extra period of basketball their first time out on the floor in live competition since last February.
Aaron Ofstun led the Lumberjacks with 27 points. Cavin Holden added 22 pointes in the loss and Wayne Keegan chipped in eight points.
R.A. Long (0-1) is set to play at Columbia River on Wednesday.
Castle Rock comes up short at Goldendale
GOLDENDALE — The Castle Rock boys basketball team had a slow first quarter and fell off a bit in the fourth, and that — along with some self-inflicted wounds — was enough to undo two middle quarters of outscoring Goldendale in a 48-40 loss.
“We had 26 turnovers and missed 13 free throws,” Castle Rock coach Hayden Tilton said. “Hard to win when that happens.”
The Timberwolves held the Rockets to just three points in the opening quarter, before James Montgomery came off the bench to provide a spark behind the arc. He finished with 11 points, sharing the team lead with Lance Wirkkala.
Castle Rock came back to outscore Goldendale 17-10 in the second quarter to lead 20-19 at halftime, and matched the Timberwolves in the third to go into the fourth up 30-29. With a couple main players fouling out midway through the final quarter, Tilton had to play a couple of new faces, as the hosts won the period by nine points to win the game by eight.
“Proud of their fight,” Tilton said. “They never gave up.”
Adam Partridge had seven points in the scoring column, and pulled down 19 rebounds to lead the Rockets on the boards.
Castle Rock (0-2) will be back on the road on Tuesday, facing off against Seton Catholic.
Comets shower Vikings with threes
MOSSYROCK — After two wins by more than 50 points to open its season, the Naselle boys basketball team found itself in a close game, and but the Comets still found a way to come out on top in a 59-51 win over Mossyrock.
But to hear the Comets say it, it shouldn’t have been that close.
“We took like a 10-point lead, and then we let them get back closer, and did that again and again and again,” senior Kolby Glenn said. “We kind of let them stick around.”
Naselle’s main struggles came on offense, where the Comets went 20-for-65 from the field — including 8-of-34 from inside the arc.
“We missed a lot of easy layups, close shots around the hoop, and a lot of those threes too,” Glenn said.
But the Comets did hit enough threes — 12 of them, to be exact — to pull away from the host Vikings.
Glenn hit four of those triples, going 4-for-12 from beyond the arc to power his team-high 19 points, while Warren Wirkkala went 3-for-8 on threes to finish on nine.
Jimmy Strange had his highest scoring output of the young season, finishing with 15 points to come in second on the lineup.
“He did good attacking the hoop, and he played real aggressive,” Glenn said. “He usually doesn’t shoot a whole lot, so he shot a whole lot more than he usually does, and we needed that out of him.”
Glenn also led the Comets on the glass, finishing with nine rebounds to come up just short of a double-double. Freshman Kolten Lindstrom added eight rebounds to go along with four points, while Jason Harman finished with six points — including a three-pointer of his own — and seven rebounds.
Naselle let Mossyrock hang close in the first half, going into halftime up by one, 26-25. The Comets were able to pull away a little bit in the third, going up by six, and pushed the lead to eight to end the game.
“It felt more competitive and fun playing a better team,” Glenn said. “We definitely needed it.”
Naselle (3-0) is slated to return home to host Columbia Adventist on Tuesday.