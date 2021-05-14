Boys Basketball Roundup: Mark Morris gets defensive, throttles Tumwater

TUMWATER — Mark Morris made sure their hours spent burning up I-5 this week weren’t wasted when they lodged a 68-45 win over Tumwater in a possible District IV crossover matchup disguised as a friendly non-league 2A basketball game.

Facing off against a team in green coached by former Monarch, Josh Wilson, the baby blue crew brought out their best dog steps and put the T-Birds through the paces for four quarters.

“I was very pleased with our overall toughness especially in the second half,” said Mark Morris coach Bill Bakamus.

The Monarchs gave up a dozen points in each of the first two quarters but took a 31-24 lead into the half. Then they got so stingy they might as well have had long arms and deep pockets, allowing just five points in the third quarter to run their lead out to 18 points.

“We are starting to show some growth defensively, which is encouraging,” Bakamus said.

Tumwater is considered by many to be the favorites in the Evergreen Conference. W.F. West is supposed to be their biggest competition. On back to back nights, the Monarchs dismantled both squads with a defensive death grip in the second half and while most of the team knows how to work the handcuffs, there’s one that knows how to throw away the key.