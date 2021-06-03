Boys Basketball roundup: Leitz’ 35 leads Wahkiakum over Morton-White Pass

CATHLAMET — Jake Leitz helped Wahkiakum avenge a loss to Morton-White Pass in dominant fashion with 35 points to push the Mules over the Timberwolves with a 75-41 win in a Central 2B League game on Thursday. Less than a week prior, the Timberwolves beat the Mules 85-71.

Wahkiakum head coach Todd Souvenir said that “intensity and passion” was the difference for the Mules in the big win.

Leitz was on from the start. He shot an ultra-efficient 17-for-21 from the field to lead the Mules and he also added 11 boards to give him a double-double. Leitz worked the pain for most of his scores and grabbed multiple second chance opportunities while working the ball around with five assists.

“Basically, every time he touches the ball he’s going to get doubled,” Souvenir said of Leitz. “So if we move the ball well enough and he gets an opportunity when the defense isn’t set, then a lot of times he can split that double and he can create for himself and create for his teammates.”

The Mules opened up and eight point lead in the first quarter as they outscored the Timberwolves 16-8. Then Wahkiakum blew the doors off with a 25-point second quarter to take a 41-19 advantage at the half.