Boys Basketball roundup: Leitz’ 35 leads Wahkiakum over Morton-White Pass

CATHLAMET — Jake Leitz helped Wahkiakum avenge a loss to Morton-White Pass in dominant fashion with 35 points to push the Mules over the Timberwolves with a 75-41 win in a Central 2B League game on Thursday. Less than a week prior, the Timberwolves beat the Mules 85-71.
Wahkiakum head coach Todd Souvenir said that “intensity and passion” was the difference for the Mules in the big win.
Leitz was on from the start. He shot an ultra-efficient 17-for-21 from the field to lead the Mules and he also added 11 boards to give him a double-double. Leitz worked the pain for most of his scores and grabbed multiple second chance opportunities while working the ball around with five assists.
“Basically, every time he touches the ball he’s going to get doubled,” Souvenir said of Leitz. “So if we move the ball well enough and he gets an opportunity when the defense isn’t set, then a lot of times he can split that double and he can create for himself and create for his teammates.”
The Mules opened up and eight point lead in the first quarter as they outscored the Timberwolves 16-8. Then Wahkiakum blew the doors off with a 25-point second quarter to take a 41-19 advantage at the half.
The Timberwolves kept up with the Mules in the third, but Wahkiakum finished strong and outscored MWP 20-10 in the fourth to complete the big win.
Brodie Avalon added 14 points for the Mules and Logan LaBerge notched a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Ashden Niemeyer also played a big role for the Mules with 10 rebounds and five assists.
“Kind of an emotional one for me, it’s a good group of guys and kids that I’ve known and coached or been a JV coach for them since they were in seventh grade...this four years is so much fun, but it goes by so fast,” Souvenir said as it was senior night for the Mules.
Wahkiakum (6-3) was scheduled to play R.A. Long on Friday, but the game has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.
Souvenir said they plan to look for another opponent to play in the meantime, but the Mules also turn their focus toward the District Tournament.
“If we can figure out how to play four more games, we still have an opportunity to cut down a net in front of our crowd and have a lot of fun,” Souvenir said. “We have to grasp and take advantage of that moment and have fun every second we get to play.”
Naselle advances with win over North River
NASELLE — The Naselle boys basketball team won its final game at home in the 2021 spring season, downing North River 77-41 in the first round of the 1B District 4 tournament.
Kolby Glenn scored 36 points to lead the Comets, and also dished out seven assists.
“He looked really good tonight,” Naselle coach Bill Olsen said. “He had a really good all-around game. He really got after it.”
Jimmy Strange added 16 points and a team-high six rebounds. As a team, Naselle had 21 rebounds while limiting North River to just 13, despite the Mustangs having the largest player on the floor in 6-foot 5-inch Kainoa Kanahele.
Jason Harman harried the Mustangs to the tune of eight steals. Warren Wirkkala pitched in 10 points, Kolten Lindstrom had six, and Joey Strange scored two. Trent Stephens only played three minutes for the Comets, but filled up his short time on the court with two points, three rebounds, a block, and a steal.
Naselle’s trademark pressure limited North River to just five points in the first quarter, and the Comets led 30-20 at halftime, before outscoring the Mustangs by 13 in both the third and fourth quarters.
“Our quickness hurt them,” Olsen said.
Next up, Naselle will face Taholah in the district semifinals on Monday, at Oakville High School.