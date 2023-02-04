VANCOUVER — Kelso needed a win Friday night in order to claim at least a partial share of the 3A Greater St. Helens League championship. With those high stakes the Hilanders found themselves down at the half but battled back in order to take a 67-57 win over Evergreen.

“(Evergreen was) certainly motivated at home on a Friday night with an opportunity to go to the playoffs," Kelso coach Joe Kinch said. "I think our players understood their mindset and matched that."

With Mountain View posting a ten point win over Heritage on Friday the Hilanders’ win forced a tie at the top of the league standings and also guaranteed them a home date in the upcoming bi-district tournament.

Despite the pressure of the situation, Kinch insists the stakes of the game had no bearing on the play of his team

“We had a good game. We just talk about playing our best game of the year the next game no matter what’s at stake,” Kinch said. “I thought our guys were loose and confident. Evergreen did some nice things early and we just hung in.”

Trailing 36-23 at the half, Kelso put the clamps on the Plainsmen in the third quarter, allowing just six points and turning a four point gap into a seven point advantage. Payton Stewart led the Hilanders with 18 points and 10 rebounds, adding yet another double-double to his lunch pail this season.

With Evergreen forcing the ball out of his hands Ethan Mitchell was held to just four points in the game, all of which came in the second half. That meant that other Hilanders had to step up and Hayden Yore was up to the challenge with 17 points to his name.

Most of all, Kinch saw a recommitment to defense that turned the tables in Kelso’s favor.

“Mitchell again was really good in the second half. Hayden Yore was good… but really collectively we guarded better,” Kinch said. “We took less chances in the second half and became more dependable making sure we were guarding our man.”

Michael Henderson added nine points for Kelso and Blake Eastham grabbed seven rebounds.

Kelso (12-9, 7-1) will play Mountain View at 7 p.m. on Monday at Skyview in a tiebreaker game for the top seed to the bi-district tournament. A No.1 seed would put the Hilanders into the double elimination portion of the tournament and just one win away from a state berth.

If Kelso wins on Monday it will host Gig Harbor. If the Hilanders lose to the Thunder they will host Yelm. In either case the game will be played at 6 p.m., Friday, in Kelso.

Marin, Rockets fall late to La Center

CASTLE ROCK — With the game tied entering the fourth quarter, Castle Rock was unable to come up with key stops when it needed to in a 65-60 loss to La Center, Friday night.

La Center senior Colby Hylton finished with 17 points and Austin Nixon had 14 points to lead the Wildcats to their seventh league victory which kept the team in a tie with Seton Catholic for second place in the 1A Trico League standings.

Nixon scored six points in the pivotal fourth quarter to lead the Wildcats to the league victory on the road. Hylton and Colby Gardner hit a pair of key three-pointers to put La Center in front.

The loss was a disappointing one for the Rockets who were coming off a confidence-building win over Stevenson just two days prior. Castle Rock received 25 points from leading scorer Trystin Marin but it was unable to find the shots it needed down the stretch. Marin had only four points in the final quarter and scarce other offense could be found.

Lane Partridge chipped in 13 points for the Rockets while James Montgomery added nine.

Castle Rock (8-10, 4-6 league) will play Eatonville on Friday in the 1A District IV Tournament.

Biddix, Columbians fall to Yamhill-Carlton

RAINIER — In search of its first league win of the season, Rainier let an early lead slip and could not recover in a 56-38 defeat at the hands of Yamhill-Carlton, Friday.

Rainier opened a 6-3 lead in the first quarter as its defense held the likes of Ethan Barnett and Mark Wisler at bay in the early going. Unfortunately for the Columbians, Barnett and teammate Kyle Slater got going in the second quarter to key a 21-9 run which pushed the Tigers in front 24-15 at halftime.

It turned out to be too steep a hole for Rainier to overcome.

“It was another night of poor shooting for us,” Rainier coach Jared Baughman said. “Defensively, what we did in the first quarter was really good.”

Colby Biddix once again led the Columbians’ offense with 14 points, nine coming in the first half. However, Rainier had a difficult time finding secondary offense to supplement Biddix’s output. Point guard Daunte McGill hit a three in the third quarter and another in the fourth, but was otherwise held in check as he finished the game with six points.

Josh Ellis did have a strong fourth quarter for Rainier with seven points. He finished with 11 points in the game.

The win was the Tigers’ fourth win in its last five games. The tandem of Wisler and Barnett keyed a strong fourth quarter from Yamhill-Carlton. Barnett finished with a game-high 18 points and Wisler had 12 points.

Rainier (2-20, 0-11 league) hosts Riverdale on Tuesday for its senior night before wrapping up the season against Neah-Kah-Nie on Thursday.