Boys Basketball roundup: Kalama erases second half deficit against Morton-White Pass

KALAMA – Kalama battled back from 12 points down in the second half thanks to an explosive fourth quarter to complete a 64-58 comeback win over Morton/White Pass in its Central 2B League boys basketball season opener on Thursday.
Kalama struggled to generate points and run its offense early in the game and could only generate six points in the second quarter as they found themselves trailing by seven, 28-21, at halftime.
The Timberwolves stretched their lead to as many as 12 late in the third quarter before Kalama started to gain ground.
“We got down early, we dug ourselves a little bit of a hole there, especially in the third quarter,” Kalama coach Wes Armstrong said.
Using a strong transition game to help generate offense and find a rhythm, Kalama managed to cut the lead to single digits at 48-39 as they entered the fourth.
“Then we kind of exploded and played like we were capable of doing,” Armstrong said.
From there, the 'Nooks offense settled in and was able to take control of the game.
“Once we kind of got calmed down there late in the third, early fourth quarter, then we started being able to spread the floor and get good looks and be the aggressor,” Armstrong said.
Kalama outscored MWP 24-10 in the fourth to come roaring back and earn the win.
Jackson Esary’s 24 points led Kalama and his 12 rebounds from the wing helped Kalama push the floor at the opposite end. Esary also moved the ball well with four assists.
“He is a tremendous athlete and that kind of gets our break going,” Armstrong said of Esary.
Armstrong also mentioned that Esary bounced back after a tough first half where he didn’t play to his potential.
“A lesser player would probably hang his head a little bit, but he just took it upon himself to kind of lead the charge there at the end,” he said.
Jack Doerty and Brady Burns also contributed for Kalama as they scored 12 and 10 points, respectively. Burns helped spread the floor with four assists for Kalama.
Armstrong said a tough, gritty comeback win helped generate some much needed cohesion in the locker room for a group that is playing together for the first time.
“It gives us a tremendous boost of confidence…it was a good W for us,” he said.
Kalama will be plenty familiar with Morton/White Pass before long as they are set to match up again at 7 p.m., Monday, in Randle.
Cards stumble to victory against Ony
ONALASKA — Winlock tried to give the game away but Onalaska just wouldn’t take it, Thursday, as the Cardinals escaped Gritville, U.S.A. with a 42-41 win in Central 2B boys basketball action.
How hard did the Cards stumble down the finish line? Well, they missed five free throws in the final ten seconds and scored just 14 second half points. That’s how hard.
“Boy it got interesting,” Winlock coach Nick Bamer said. “Thank God Danny Dalsted fouled out of the game.”
Dalsted scored a team-high nine points for Onalaska and found himself in the middle of most of the action all night for the Loggers. But a strong first half performance from the visitors gave the Cardinals a 28-16 lead at the intermission.
Nolan Swofford led Winlock with a 21-point, 14-rebound double-double, and after three quarters the Cardinals still felt like they were in control.
“Nolan was a beast again,” Bamer said. “He had 21 of our 42.”
But, that’s when things went weird for Winlock.
“They ratcheted up their pressure and start making some free throws and all of a sudden we can’t make a free throw,” Bamer said. “We were 1-of-13 in the fourth quarter.”
For the game, the Cardinals made just eight of their 25 freebie attempts and those misses allowed the Loggers to hang around within striking distance.
Trailing by a dozen points heading into the fourth quarter, Onalaska continued their blitz. With 30 seconds on the clock the Loggers drew up a play for an open look beyond the arc and ripped the net to take a one point lead and send the sparse crowd into hysterics.
But Winlock wasn’t down and out. They didn’t know what they were going to do, exaclty, but they had a squad ready to try anything.
"Sam Howsden comes up with the assist of the year,” Bamer said. “He brings it into the lane, shovels it off to Nolan Swofford down low, lay in, foul, and we’re up one… Just an incredible play.”
Then Swofford missed the bonus free throw but the Cardinals got it back and were fouled. Then they missed that free throw, but got the rebound and were fouled. Then they missed that free throw and the Loggers gathered it up before putting up a desperation heave that came up empty, much to the relief of a shorthanded Winlock team.
Joe Welch added six points and six blocks in the win while Aiden Freitas and Sam Howden chipped in four points each.
Winlock (1-1) is set to play at Pe Ell on Saturday.
Glenn scores 29, Comets pluck Eagles
BATTLE GROUND — The Naselle boys basketball team made it three wins in as many days Thursday, beating Firm Foundation 73-38 to stay undefeated early in their 1B boys basketball campaign.
Naselle’s traditional deep runs in the football postseason have given the Comets’ multisport athletes experience turning on a dime and switching to basketball mode, so this year — though the switch is from baseball to basketball instead — it’s pretty much been business as normal.
“It’s just like learning how to play without many plays, using skill and playing quick with steals up and down,” senior Kolby Glenn explained.
The Comets went about their business Thursday against the Eagles with the fast-paced game they love to play. Naselle held Firm Foundation to single digits in each of the middle two quarters, including just three in a second quarter which saw the Comets balloon a six-point lead into a 43-14 advantage at halftime.
“We were just forcing more turnovers and moving the ball up quick,” Glenn said. “When we’re forcing steals, we’re playing better, and that’s what we (are) good at.”
Before he was tasked with calling in the score to the local newspaper, Glenn did the lion's share of the scoring himself, finishing with 29 points to lead Naselle. Jason Harman pitched in 12, and Kolten Lindstrom scored 10 behind him.
“All the guys are moving well, getting to their spots, and getting open looks, so it’s like if one person does good, we all do good,” Glenn said.
Naselle (3-0) will finally get a day off after its stretch of three in a row to start the year, and the Comets are set to take on Mossyrock on Saturday. Then, they’ll follow up the four games of the first week of their season with four more in the backend of the season's first fortnight.
Not that they mind that at all.
“I mean, practices are fun, but the games are what you practice for,” Glenn said. “The more games you have, the more fun it is.”
Turnovers cost Three Rivers against Vikings
MOSSYROCK – A slow first half on offense doomed Three Rivers Christian early in a 71-39 loss to Mossyrock on Thursday in 1B boys basketball action.
The Eagles couldn’t find the bottom of the net in the first quarter, managing just four points on the Vikings in those first eight minutes. Three Rivers Christian doubled its scoring output in the second, but still trailed 24-12 at halftime.
Out of the locker room, the Eagles finally gained some momentum on the offensive end, but it came at the cost of defense as they were outscored 27-17 in the third quarter.
“Mossyrock had a huge third quarter wherein they knocked down four three point shots and scored 27,” Three Rivers Christian coach James Murphy said. “We couldn’t keep up with their hot shooting.”
The Vikings carried their offensive momentum into the fourth and sealed the win.
Murphy noted that turnovers helped the Vikings pull away from them throughout the game.
“Basically, Mossyrock forced us into 21 turnovers,” he said. “They got timely turnovers that led to some easy baskets.”
Gavin Dombrowsky finished with 18 points to lead the Eagles. Dossen Morrow finished with nine and Walker Poyner added eight for Three Rivers Christian.
The Eagles (0-1) are on the road in their next action at 7 p.m. on Monday against Columbia Adventist.