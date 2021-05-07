Boys Basketball roundup: Kalama erases second half deficit against Morton-White Pass

For the game, the Cardinals made just eight of their 25 freebie attempts and those misses allowed the Loggers to hang around within striking distance.

Trailing by a dozen points heading into the fourth quarter, Onalaska continued their blitz. With 30 seconds on the clock the Loggers drew up a play for an open look beyond the arc and ripped the net to take a one point lead and send the sparse crowd into hysterics.

But Winlock wasn’t down and out. They didn’t know what they were going to do, exaclty, but they had a squad ready to try anything.

"Sam Howsden comes up with the assist of the year,” Bamer said. “He brings it into the lane, shovels it off to Nolan Swofford down low, lay in, foul, and we’re up one… Just an incredible play.”

Then Swofford missed the bonus free throw but the Cardinals got it back and were fouled. Then they missed that free throw, but got the rebound and were fouled. Then they missed that free throw and the Loggers gathered it up before putting up a desperation heave that came up empty, much to the relief of a shorthanded Winlock team.

Joe Welch added six points and six blocks in the win while Aiden Freitas and Sam Howden chipped in four points each.