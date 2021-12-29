Boys Basketball roundup: Kalama beats Woodland in come-from-behind fashion

WOODLAND — After three cancellations in seven days, the Kalama boys basketball team finally got to take the court against a different team and took advantage, coming from behind to beat Woodland 70-65 in a short-notice 8-Mile War.

It took a 45-point effort in the second half for the Chinooks, who went into halftime down 34-25, and as usual, that started with senior Jackson Esary.

“Jackson took over,” Kalama coach Wes Armstrong said.

Kalama outscored Woodland 22-12 in the third quarter; 20 of those points for the visitors came out of Esary’s hands. In the fourth, the Beavers pulled out the stops to contain him, which led to opportunities for his teammates.

The Chinooks put home 23 points in the fourth, growing a one-point lead at the beginning of the quarter to a five-point win.

“Jackson kind of facilitated everything,” Armstrong said. “They’d collapse and double, triple-team him, and other guys were able to get open and hit some shots for us, and we got some nice backdoor cuts for them.”

Nate Meyer finished with 13-point, 10-rebound double-double for the Chinooks. Jack Doerty added six points, as did Max Cox, who moved into the post for Kalama after starting forward Preston Armstrong hurt his ankle and had to leave the game.

Early on, Woodland’s shooters ran the game. The Beavers hit 13 3-pointers on the evening and, aside from the slow third quarter, stayed largely in their stride all game. Dane Huddleston led Woodland with 20 points, Beau Swett scored 18, Drew Burns had 10, and both Justin Philpot and Cole Logan had six.

Kalama (4-1) was scheduled to face Stevenson in a league matchup Thursday, though possible snow put that game up in the air. Woodland (4-2) was scheduled to host La Center.

Ducks start, finish fast against LC

TOUTLE — After a two and a half weeks, canceled games, and a nixed trip to Yakima, the Toutle Lake boys basketball team returned to play in victorious fashion Wednesday, downing La Center 67-49 on the back of two strong quarters.

“The first and the fourth quarters, those two quarters we were pretty sharp defensively and offensively,” TL coach Eric Swanson said. We got in a little lull in the second and third quarters, but I was really pleased with how we finished in the fourth.”

The Ducks held the Wildcats to just five points in the first quarter, and turned the offense on for 22 in the fourth. In between, La Center outscored Toutle Lake 34-30 in the middle two quarters.

Sophomore Zach Swanson had nearly half of his side’s points by himself, dropping 31 to lead all scorers. Conner Cox added 17, and John Nicholson put up 12.

Toutle Lake (5-1) is scheduled to wrap up 2021 at home against King’s Way Christian on Friday.

Rockets lose to Tigers

NAPAVINE — Two single-digit quarters and a tough run to start the second half were enough to spell defeat for a short-handed Castle Rock squad, which lost 55-47 to Napavine in non-league play.

The Rockets only brought eight players north with them, and were missing leading big man Adam Partridge to set the tone down low.

“I was proud of our effort as David Garcia and James Montgomery gave us great minutes off the bench,” CR coach Hayden Tilton said. “Landon Gardner had his first full game back from injury as well.”

After ending the first quarter tied 11-11, Napavine held Castle Rock to nine points in the second quarter and did so again in the third, starting the second half on a 10-0 run. The Rockets found their stride more in the fourth, but were only able to trim the deficit by a point.

“Napavine had a great game plan and gave us good intel for what other teams in our league will do defensively,” Tilton said.

Castle Rock (6-3) will open 1A TriCo play on Jan. 5 at King’s Way Christian.

Acorns take out Comets

MENLO — The Naselle boys basketball team stumbled out of the gate and never found its offensive footing Wednesday, falling to Oakville 55-47 in a shooting outing to forget.

“(Our) shooting was colder than the temperature outside,” Naselle coach Bill Olsen said.

The Comets shot an ugly 18% from the field — 9-for-49 inside the arc and 5-for-27 outside it — and went 11-for-24 from the free-throw line.

The closed basket held Oakville work its way out to an 11-7 lead after one quarter and a 25-15 advantage at the break.

Jason Harman scored 10 of Naselle’s 15 first-half points and finished the evening with 12 points, 14 rebounds, and nine steals. Leading scorer Kolten Lindstrom finished with 14, but went 0-for-10 from three-point range.

Freshman Jack Strange, inserted into the starting lineup for Trent Stephens, scored 13 — all in the second half. He went 3-for-5 on 3-pointers; the rest of the Comets combined for just two threes all game.

Naselle (5-4) was set to face Winlock on Thursday.

Two big quarters down Cardinals

MENLO — Willapa Valley started both the first and second halves red hot and rode huge offensive outputs in the first and third quarters to an 86-41 win over Winlock in non-league play on Wednesday.

The Vikings dropped a 29-point first quarter to power their way to a 42-18 halftime lead. Then they one-upped themselves with 30 in the third quarter.

Caleb Richendollar put up a game-high 24 points for the Cardinals, Cole Fray-Parmantier added 12, and Chase Scofield scored 11, but no other Winlock player found the bottom of the basket.

Winlock (0-9) was set to take on another 1B opponent in Naselle on Thursday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.