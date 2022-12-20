Boys Basketball Roundup: Ilwaco fills it up in 79-62 win over Centralia

CENTRALIA — Sometimes a team has a game where everything is going right even when the details don’t seem to match the outcome. Monday was one of those nights for Ilwaco as everything it touched turned to gold in a 79-62 non-league win over Centralia.

Playing in the Hub City against a team two classifications larger, the Fishermen let it fly and found their mark with startling frequency.

Corner three that hit the top of the backboard? Good.

Three-quarter court shot at the buzzer? Good.

Alley-oop from the perimeter with a finger roll finish? Good.

From the Tigers’ perspective it must have felt like the Fishermen simply couldn’t miss.

Beckett Turner led Ilwaco with a game-high 27 points and Kyle Morris added 26.

“I really wanted to get on the break tonight as we haven’t played with as much tempo as I’d like in transition,” Ilwaco coach Eric McMillan said. “Last year, our boys ran the break really well and I wanted our returning guys to lead the charge tonight.”

Alex West, the man who canned the shot from behind half court as the buzzer sounded in the third quarter, was the leader on the break all evening. He had the Tigers in retreat mode at nearly every turn as he threaded one handed bounce passes to a fleet of fast charging Fishermen eager to fill the lanes.

“Alex West did a great job of attacking in transition and finding the open man while also recognizing when those opportunities weren’t there and getting us into our half court sets,” McMillan noted.

West finished with nine points in the win.

After taking a 38-22 lead into the intermission the Fishermen returned to the floor with a less dogged effort on the defensive end, but enjoyed the spoils of their offensive output as the Tigers were never able to seriously threaten.

“Although we gave up too many points in the second half, it was good to get guys out on the floor and contributing on the defensive end and rebounding,” McMillan said. “After giving up a ton of offensive boards to Willapa Valley, it was nice to see our boys recommit to crashing the glass.”

McMillan credited Sam Needham, Logan Kuhn, Jacob Rogers, and Turner for helping to slow down Centralia’s post players while keeping the glass clean.

Ilwaco (4-2, 3-0) will host Toutle Lake in a likely district tournament preview on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Ducks forget to play ‘D’ in loss to Seton Catholic

TOUTLE — The Fighting Ducks are getting good at playing from behind. It’s the catching up part they still have to master.

Toutle Lake allowed 1A Seton Catholic to jump ahead 24-9 in the first quarter Monday and then spent three quarters trying to play catch up before losing 70-54 in a non-league boys basketball tilt.

“The first quarter they made five threes and our number one thing was to take that away, and we didn’t execute very well doing that so we played from behind the whole game,” Toutle Lake coach Eric Swanson said.

Brady Angelo led the Cougars with 22 points. Jack Jennings added 16 and Tyler Tran dropped in 14 for Seton Catholic.

After heading to the locker room down 44-21, the hosts managed to put together a better effort in the second half. Toutle Lake won the third quarter 18-9 but couldn’t close the gap in time.

Zach Swanson led the Ducks with 22 points. Connor Cox added 15 for Toutle Lake and Hunter Lundquist posted 12 points.

“I thought the second half we competed and crawled back in,’ coach Swanson said. “We had it down to eight in the second half,.. We just decided to play a little bit of defense.”

Toutle Lake (2-5, 1-4) will play at Ilwaco on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Rockets downed at Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD — Facing off against a former 1A TriCo foe Castle Rock was trying to prove something to itself on Monday. While the Rockets didn’t come away from the old potato grounds with a win, they did show that they can hang with larger foes on the road in a 52-46 non-league loss to the Spudders.

“It was a gritty game and we love those type of game. It’s always good to play good teams like Ridgefield,” Castle Rock coach Andrew Johnson said. “Jason Buffum does a great job and it’s always fun when we meet.”

In a past lifetime Johnson took over the Woodland boys basketball program after Buffum's departure.

Back in the here and now, Ridgefield took a 15-8 lead after one quarter and had intentions of putting the Rockets to bed early, but Castle Rock wasn’t ready for books just yet. The Rockets won the second quarter and went to the intermission trailing just 24-22.

James Montgomery led Castle Rock with a game-high 16 points.

“James Montgomery had his best game of the year,” Jonhnson said. “He really stepped up on the glass and kept us in the game.”

Lane Partridge added 15 points and Trystin Marin finished with 13 points for the Rockets.

Castle Rock held the Spudders to just nine points in both the second and third quarters but couldn’t get enough shots to fall to close the gap entirely. The Rockets connected on 16 of 38 shots from inside the arc but made just 2 of 18 attempts from long range.

“Our defense was solid tonight. We were flying around and communicating, “ Johnson noted.

Castle Rock (2-2) will host Toledo on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Columbians stick it to Sheridan for first win

SHERIDAN, Ore. — Rainier finally found its way into the win column and did so with aplomb in a 60-29 non-league win over Sheridan on Monday.

Colby Biddix led the way for the Columians with a game-high 18 points and Josh Ellis backed up his buddy in the post with 16 points.

Rainier trailed 12-11 after one quarter but won the second period 22-9 in order to wrangle the momentum over to its side of the court. The Columbians would only allow eight points in the entire second half as they ran away with their first victory of the season.

“Our defense was outstanding tonight. We were communicating with each other, hands were active, and then we would hold them to one shot,” Rainier coach Jared Baughman said. “Peyton (Setzer) and Charles (Crocker) were terrific with getting deflections and taking away penetration.”

Six Columbians scored on the night with Crocker posting 10, Daunte McGill notching eight and Setzer finishing on five. Hunter Gutenberger added three points for Rainier in the win.

“Offensively we moved the ball well. Did a great job of engaging two defenders and passing to the open man,” Baughman said. “Our scoring balance is exactly what we must have moving forward. Colby got us going in the first quarter. Then Daunte and Josh got rolling in the second. Daunte was outstanding distributing the ball in the second half.”

Rainier (1-9) will host Jefferson on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Comets tripped up at Yakama Tribal

TOPPENISH — A series of tough calls that went against Naselle wound up being too much to overcome Monday as the Comets fell 62-55 in a non-league boys basketball tilt.

“Tough place to play… we got called for carrying the ball eight times and had 11 three seconds in the key. They had zero, so we are definitely going to have to correct this part of our game,” Naselle coach Bill Olsen said. “Five of the carries were on fast breaks… cost us a lot of hoops.”

Still, Naselle managed to lead for the majority of the game. Kolten Lindstrom led the Comets with a game-high 29 points.

“Kolten Lindstrom had a monster game and Jacob Pakenen was a beast tonight,” Olsen noted.

Pakenen scored six points and helped the Comets hold their own on the glass. Jack Strange added 11 points in the loss and Jacob Lindstrom scored seven.

Naselle (2-3, 2-5) was set to play at Dayton-Waitsburg on Tuesday. The Comets will host Willapa Valley on Jan. 3.

Tip-In

Three Rivers Christian lost a road game at Sound Christian by a score of 64-21.