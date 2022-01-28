Boys Basketball Roundup: Ilwaco beats Ocosta in beach measuring contest

ILWACO — The Fishermen exploded out of the gate Thursday night and didn’t cool their jets until they’d committed to a shift change in the fourth quarter on their way to a 79-47 win over Ocosta in Pacific 2B League boys basketball play.

Ilwaco put up 27 points in the first quarter and broke the score barrier again in the third with 21 to go up by 38 heading into the home stretch. Meanwhile, the Fishermen held the Wildcats to just 25 points over the first three quarters.

“Our press and defense got us going early,” Ilwaco coach Bob Enos said. “Kyle Morris and Jaden Turner each had three steals in the first quarter and Sam Glenn had three blocks in the first.”

Jaden Turner led Ilwaco with a game-high 22 points and just missed a triple-double with 10 assists, nine steals and six rebounds. Beckett Turner added 14 points to the winning tally and Adam West finished with 11.

Glenn also reached double digits and filled out the rest of the stat sheet, too, with 10 points, eight rebounds and five blocks.

“In our half court offense, we were sharing the ball and finding the open man for high percentage shots,” Enos said. “Sam Glenn had a thunderous dunk at the six minute mark of the second quarter that stretched our lead to 20 and deflated Ocosta.”

Ilwaco (14-1, 12-0 league) is scheduled to face Chief Leschi, the P2BL’s second place team, on the road on Jan. 31. It will be the first time the teams have met this season as scheduled dates between the Fishermen and Warriors at Ilwaco have been scrubbed from the schedule twice already due to COVID-19.

Rockets come up short at Seton Catholic

VANCOUVER — The Rockets undershot their intended target Thursday in 1A TriCo boys basketball action, falling 52-48 at Seton Catholic.

“Tonight, the little things were the difference. Turnovers in big moments, not capitalizing at the free throw line, and missing shots at the rim,” Castle Rock coach Hayden Tilton said. “We had our chances, we simply didn’t make the most when it mattered.”

Castle Rock led early but after giving up 19 points in the second quarter found itself trailing 28-24 at the break. The Rockets gained back three points in the third but couldn’t keep up the pace in order to complete the comeback.

Landon Gardner scored a game-high 19 points for Castle Rock, while cousins Adam Partridge and Lane Partridge scored 15 and 12, respectively.

“We’ll reflect and grow from this,” Tilton said. “Looking forward to getting back at home versus. La Center (on) Tuesday.”

Castle Rock (8-7, 1-3 league) is currently in fourth place in the 1A TriCo. La Center sits two games ahead of the Rockets in third place.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0