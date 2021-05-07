Boys Basketball roundup: Fighting Ducks drub Bulldogs

STEVENSON — The Toutle Lake boys basketball team made its return trip a much happier bus ride with a 76-24 beatdown of Stevenson.

“Tonight we got going offensively, got kind of in a flow, shot the ball really well, and got up and down the floor a little bit,” coach Eric Swanson said.

Zach Swanson scored 22 points to lead the Ducks. Connor Cox posted 16 points and five assists. Ryder Moss had 13 points, and filled out his stat sheet with six boards and three steals.

Those three — who were busy winning a district title in baseball not one week ago — are far from outliers in terms of Toutle Lake’s preparation this season. Between six varsity players from the baseball roster and Kaleb Mitchum coming over from track, Swanson was working with six boys for most of the condensed preseason, before getting everyone thrown in together at the last minute for the Ducks’ season opener against Seton Catholic on Monday.

“Tuesday we only had one practice — on Monday,” Swanson said. “We practiced Wednesday and Thursday. The more we get in the gym, the better we’re going to get offensively.”