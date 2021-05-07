Boys Basketball roundup: Fighting Ducks drub Bulldogs

STEVENSON — The Toutle Lake boys basketball team made its return trip a much happier bus ride with a 76-24 beatdown of Stevenson.
“Tonight we got going offensively, got kind of in a flow, shot the ball really well, and got up and down the floor a little bit,” coach Eric Swanson said.
Zach Swanson scored 22 points to lead the Ducks. Connor Cox posted 16 points and five assists. Ryder Moss had 13 points, and filled out his stat sheet with six boards and three steals.
Those three — who were busy winning a district title in baseball not one week ago — are far from outliers in terms of Toutle Lake’s preparation this season. Between six varsity players from the baseball roster and Kaleb Mitchum coming over from track, Swanson was working with six boys for most of the condensed preseason, before getting everyone thrown in together at the last minute for the Ducks’ season opener against Seton Catholic on Monday.
“Tuesday we only had one practice — on Monday,” Swanson said. “We practiced Wednesday and Thursday. The more we get in the gym, the better we’re going to get offensively.”
Defensively, Swanson said the Ducks stayed in a simple man-to-man the entire game and won with their athleticism, holding the Bulldogs to single digits in each of the first three quarters before shutting them out completely in the fourth.
Toutle Lake (2-0) is scheduled to play Wahkiakum on Tuesday.
“We’re still kind of in the early stages,” Swanson said. “But I was happy with what we’ve done this week so far.”
Poor quarter sinks Kelso at Union
CAMAS — The Kelso boys basketball team couldn’t hold it together late Friday, finishing its week with a 74-43 loss to Union.
“It’s just a matter of trying to put 32 minutes together,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said. “If you don’t against a team like that, it’s really tough to stay in the game.”
Friday night, the Hilanders had 16 minutes of hanging close to the Titans, before a third quarter to forget turned it into a blowout. With the deficit at 40-25 coming out of halftime, Union held Kelso to four points for the entire third, making it a 31-point game when it came time to start the fourth.
“Their pressure wore us down in the third, and we were just unable to finish our shots,” Kinch said. “The game went from having a chance to being out of it.”
Meanwhile, Union’s Izaiah Vongnath and Kaden Horn had no trouble finishing their shots, combining to make 14 three-pointers and score 49 points by themselves.
Michael Foust led Kelso with 18 points, and Tyler Hays and Trystin Marin both scored eight. As a team, the Hilanders committed 24 turnovers.