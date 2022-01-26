Boys Basketball Roundup: Esary's triple-double helps Kalama whack Winlock in welcome back game

WINLOCK — The Kalama boys basketball team wasn’t punished in the state AP poll for taking another week off in the middle of the season but the rust was evident on Wednesday, even as the Chinooks rode into Egg Town and took out the Cardinals 67-31 for another Central 2B League victory.

“We played like a team that’s been off for a week at times, my God,” Kalama coach Wes Armstrong said.

The Chinooks have had perhaps the hardest time getting away from the COVID-19 bug this season and this isn’t the first time they had to watch for days on end as their peers got to play. However, with the positive tests coming out of their side this time, it wasn’t quarantine as usual for the hoopers on the hill.

“This time was a little bit different because we weren’t able to practice. We were just happy to be playing tonight,” Armstrong said. “It was a pretty big letdown when we had some COVID issues.”

Unleashed on Winlock, the Chinooks were haphazard at times but also still quite a handful for an opposing defense. As such, Kalama took an 18-4 lead after one quarter and then added on in every period, highlighted by a 17-4 advantage in the third.

Jackson Esary was two dimes away from a triple-double with 19 points, ten rebounds and eight assists. Nate Meyer had ten points and ended up with a double-double after pulling down a game-high 13 rebounds.

You can tell quite a bit about a team based on its reaction to winning. For their part, the Chinooks sound like they’re more worried about winning tight games in March than blowouts in January.

Facing a 2-3 zone from the Winlock defense, Kalama hit just 2-of-19 three-pointers in the first half and wound up knocking down 4-of-27 attempts in the game.

“It was very ugly at times,” Armstrong conceded. “They just sat back in a 2-3 and we couldn’t knock anything down. We played a lot like a team that’s never practiced against a 2-3 zone.”

Armstrong was also less than pleased with his team’s defense in the second quarter when they only outpaced Winlock 19-13.

“Our defense was lazy and lethargic in the second quarter,” Armstrong said. “Hand it to Winlock, they hit a couple big 3’s there.”

Still, a win is a win. And now Kalama has one more of those while Winlock has none.

Jaden Stariha added 16 points and Jack Doerty notched 10 in the win. Preston Armstrong scored six points and tallied three steals.

“I’m not going to be too hard on the boys. We won going away, which we needed. Guys got some rest and we’re still trying to get healthy,” Armstrong said. The guys know that the league title is there for us as long as we take care of business.”

Kalama (12-1, 7-0 league) will get the rest of the week off to refine their approach and find their wind before hosting Toutle Lake on Monday in a long-delayed C2BL matchup.

Winlock (0-16, 0-8 league) is scheduled to host Onalaska on Friday.

Ducks find their druthers, decimate Loggers

ONALASKA — The Fighting Ducks took a couple minutes to get going Wednesday, in fact they took eight of them, but once they found their stride they could not be stopped, dismantling Onalaska 81-45 in boys C2BL basketball action.

But before it was a runaway score the game was closer than tires on roadkill with the score all knotted 15-15 after one quarter.

“They made some shots and we didn’t play bad defense, they just made some tough shots,” Toutle Lake coach Eric Swanson said.

Mason Ulery led Onalaska with 19 points.

Soon enough, though, it was the Ducks’ turn to get hot from the floor. Sixteen minutes later Toutle Lake was up 70-36 following back-to-back quarters of 28 and then 27 points.

“We played well the middle two quarters and got it going defensively and on the offensive end,” Swanson said. “Tonight we had four guys in double figures and that’s nice to have.”

Zach Swanson led the Ducks with a 26-point, 10-assist double-double. Hunter Lundquist added 18 as the second option on the night.

Connor Cox dropped in 15 points and five assists in the win and Jacob Nicholson finished on 14.

“We made some nice passes to different guys,” coach Swanson said. “They did a nice job distributing the ball.”

Toutle Lake (9-5, 3-4 league) is scheduled to play at home Friday against Rainier, Wash. The Ducks will get the weekend off before heading to Kalama on Monday for a makeup game rescheduled from earlier in the season.

Lindstrom leads, Comets pull away from Trojans

NASELLE — The Naselle boys basketball team got back to winning ways at home Wednesday, downing Pe Ell in a 1B Columbia Valley League matchup, 58-47.

Kolten Lindstrom led the Comets with 16 points, while Clay Bergeson had 12 on four 3-pointers. Jason Harman added 10 points and filled out his stat sheet with nine steals, seven assists, and four rebounds.

Trent Stephens had a monster game in the low post, racking up 17 rebounds to power Naselle’s game on the glass. He also scored seven points.

The Comets broke out in the first quarter offensively, but Pe Ell hung around to keep it just a three-point game. The script flipped in the second, when Naselle held its guests to just six points, and took a 27-20 lead into halftime.

In the second half, the Comets grew the gap even further from the free throw line; 13 of Naselle’s 31 points in the latter two quarters came from the stripe, and it finished 15-of-28 on free throws for the game.

Naselle (9-6, 8-1 league) will stay at home to end the week, hosting Willapa Valley on Friday.

