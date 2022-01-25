Boys Basketball Roundup: Castle Rock hangs on to edge Eatonville

CASTLE ROCK — The Rockets could count their lead on one hand heading into the fourth quarter Tuesday and they needed nearly every one of those fingers to hold on for a 57-55 win over Eatonville in non-league 1A boys basketball play.

“I’m not sure there’s a team in the area that’s had as many close finishes as this group, and I’m definitely not sure it’s great for my health,” Castle Rock coach Hayden Tilton said. “What a gritty, mentally tough victory for our guys.”

The Cruisers jumped out to a 14-9 lead after one quarter before Castle Rock found its mark from the floor. A pair of 17 point quarters to bookend halftime gave the Rockets a 43-38 lead heading into the fourth.

“With several lead changes, momentum shifts, and big plays on either side, our guys found a way to make the big plays when they mattered the most,” Tilton said.

Castle Rock shot 21-of-45 from inside the arc in order to offset a 2-for-11 effort from downtown. Lane Partridge scored a game-high 22 points for Castle Rock. Adam Partridge added 14 points in the win.

“Lane Partridge had one of his most complete performances by driving tenaciously to the rim and creating transition opportunities for easy baskets,” Tilton said. “His cousin Adam Partridge had a very mature game and found his buckets through second chance opportunities and dish-offs.”

The Cruisers refused to go away quietly, though, going off for 17 points in the final frame and making the Castle Rock faithful begin the nail-biting in earnest. Reilly McIlraith scored 17 points for Eatonville and Jakob Lucht added 14.

Trystin Marin added nine points to the winning tally and Landon Gardner dropped in six to help fend off the Cruisers comeback attempt.

“We had ten guys rotate in and all contribute. For the first time this season, we’ve had our full team,” Tilton said after the potential District tournament preview. “We’re looking forward to working out some kinks and continuing to build upon each performance. These kids are fighters.”

Castle Rock (8-5, 1-2 league) is scheduled to return to 1A TriCo League action on Thursday at Seton Catholic.

Fishermen blow past Wolverines fast

LACEY — Five Fishermen finished in double figures near the state’s capital, as the Ilwaco boys basketball team started fast and rolled to a 77-50 win over Northwest Christian on Tuesday.

Jaden Turner led Ilwaco with 26 points and seven assists. Sam Glenn came in at 24 points, nine rebounds, and six blocks, and right behind him was Beckett Turner, who dropped 23 points and matched Glenn with nine boards.

Kyle Morris had 10 points and six rebounds, while Sam Needham put in 10 points and six boards off the bench.

Ilwaco exploded early, dropping a 28-point first quarter and hitting a 20-point lead eight minutes in. After that, the Fishermen slowed down somewhat, though they did score 19 in the third and never allowed NWC to get more than 16 in a period to keep the lead large.

Ilwaco (13-1, 10-0 league) is set to wrap up the penultimate week of its regular season at home against Ocosta on Thursday.

Columbians boxed out early, fall to Warriors

WARRENTON, Ore. — The Rainier boys basketball team fell into an early deficit and couldn’t get all the way out, falling to Warrenton (44-40) in 3A Coastal Range League play.

“Unfortunately we just dug ourselves a big hole from the first half,” Rainier coach Jared Baughman said. “I was proud with our poise and passion in the second half, giving us a chance to win it.”

The Warriors opened the game in a box-and-1 defense, and the Columbians were left baffled, scoring just six points in each of the first two quarters and trailing 27-12 at halftime.

“(That was the) first time as a group we’d seen it,” Baughman said. “We struggled with how to attack and score against it. It took us till halftime for us to draw it up and teach it to them. Was proud with everyone being able to make the adjustments and execute it.”

When the Columbians came out for the second half, they had the answer, hitting 16 points in the third and 12 in the fourth, and holding the Warriors to single digits in the latter two quarters. But come the stretch run, they just ran out of time to pull off the comeback.

Josh Ellis finished with a team-high 11 points, while Jayce Womack had eight and Kenney Tripp and Colby Biddix both had six.

Rainier (4-7, 2-2 league) is slated to host Taft on Friday.

