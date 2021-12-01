Boys Basketball roundup: Avalon brothers power Wahkiakum past Forks

CATHLAMET — The new-look Wahkiakum boys basketball team passed its first test with flying colors Wednesday, blowing past Forks 65-31.

After graduating four starters, including C2BL co-MVP Jake Leitz, the Mules were led by their one returning starter — junior Brodie Avalon, who poured in 26 points and led his side with eight rebounds.

“He’s done a good job,” Wahkiakum coach Todd Souvenir said. “Him and Dom (Curl) are kind of our team leaders right now, and that’s something that’s kind of in transition; we’re challenging them with this group, losing Jake last year, it’s going to be a little different.”

Meanwhile, his brother Braden Avalon — a freshman making his first career start — added 12 points, six steals, and five boards.

“Braden’s pretty athletic,” Souvenir said. “He definitely can create some havoc on the defensive end, and he pushes the ball really well. He can definitely generate some offense for us real quickly, and as the season develops, he’ll get better and better.”

Zakk Carlson put up seven points and led the Mules’ defense with eight steals. Jacob Johnson dished out 10 assists and scored five points, while Curl scored six.

The Mules held the Spartans in single-digits in each of the first three quarters, jumping out to a 32-12 lead at halftime and pushing it to 50-20 after three.

“From a first-game-of-the-season standpoint, it went well,” Souvenir said. “We got a lot of guys a lot of playing time, got a win. Definitely some things to work on, but definitely some things to be excited about as well.”

Wahkiakum (1-0) will hit the road south and play King’s Way Christian next Monday.

Castle Rock wrecks Winlock on the road

WINLOCK — The Rockets were red hot in their season-opener Wednesday, pummeling the Cardinals in a non-league boys basketball game to the tune of 72-27.

The Castle Rock defense held Winlock under double digits in all four quarters, including a pair of five spots in the first and third periods.

“We were led by Trystin Marin and Lane Partridge who brought great energy on the defensive end which led to plenty of transition opportunities,” Castle Rock coach Hayden Tilton said.

Marin scored a game-high 21 points and Partridge put in 16 points as those two Rockets outscored all of Winlock by themselves.

But Castle Rock had more players get in on the fun, too.

Adam Partridge added 10 points in the win and Trevor Rogen dropped in nine more. All told, nine Rockets made their way into the scoring column.

“David Garcia off the bench provided leadership and stability for our second unit,” Tilton said. “It was a good way to get our season going.”

Castle Rock (1-0) is scheduled to play at Toledo, Friday at 7 p.m. Winlock (0-2) is set to host Tenino, Friday, at 7 p.m.

Beavers roll in Lewis River rivalry

WOODLAND — The Lewis River Rivalry tipped like a tall tree in the favor of the Beavers on opening night, when Woodland dropped La Center 55-49 in a non-league boys basketball tilt.

Dane Philpot paced the Beavers in the battle with the Wildcats, dropping in 19 points to help secure the fwin. Justin Philpot was one of three Woodland players to score in double digits with his team-high eight rebounds leading to 11 points.

“I thought we shared the ball well on offense,” Woodladn coach Jesse Buck said.

Beau Swett added 15 points for the Beavers in the win. Cole Logan snared seven rebounds for the Beavers and Buck pointed out Logan’s contributions on defense as a deciding factor in the outcome.

“We made some questionable decisions down the stretch that will serve as great teaching points,” Buck said. “Very proud of the effort. We have a lot of room to grow and will continue working hard to improve in practice.

Woodland (1-0) will play its first 2A GSHL game on Dec. 13 at Fort Vancouver.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.