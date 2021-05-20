Boys Basketball: Rogen shines, Rockets beat Bulldogs

CASTLE ROCK — Trevor Rogen might still have a year to go before he becomes a true high-schooler, but he continued to make his own loud introduction to high school basketball.

“If you haven’t heard the name Trevor Rogen yet,” Castle Rock coach Hayden Tilton said, “Be on the lookout.”

Rogen made his presence felt in a big way Thursday against Stevenson, leading the Rockets to their first victory of the season, a 44-36 non-league win that was close all the way.

Tied at 31-31 with the clock ticking past the midway point of the fourth quarter, Rogen pulled up from the corner and buried a 3-pointer to put the Rockets ahead. On Castle Rock’s next possession, he spotted up from even deeper and drilled another three to give the hosts a 37-31 lead they’d never give up.

Rogen finished with 21 points — including 12 in the fourth quarter — on five 3-pointers and six free-throws.

Adam Partridge did a lot of the dirty work down low, scoring 11 of his 13 points in the second half.

“I challenged Adam Partridge to step up and he delivered with a great second half,” Tilton said.

Issac Trigsted scored seven points in the first half to lead the Rockets into the break.

Going into halftime down by five in a low-scoring affair, Castle Rock turned things around in the third to lead 28-26 through 24 minutes. Stevenson went on a small run to tie things up, but that’s when Rogen took over.

