Boys Basketball roundup: Rockets let their seniors shine

CASTLE ROCK — The Castle Rock boys basketball team wrapped up its regular season at home with a win, blowing out White Salmon 62-33 behind a night to remember for the Rockets’ senior class.

“We started all five of our seniors, and boy did they take advantage,” CR coach Hayden Tilton said.

Castle Rock’s five seniors — Hayden Curtiss, Conner Harris, James Montgomery, Chance Naugle, and Adam Partridge — combined for 38 points to outscore the Bruins by themselves. Partridge racked up 21 of those on his own, dropping 12 points in the first quarter and adding 13 rebounds to his line. Montgomery put up a career-high 12 points, Harris hit a 3-pointer, and Curtiss added two.

The Rockets pounced early with a 24-4 first quarter, and took a 42-13 lead into halftime. The advantage worked up to 60-25 after three quarters of play, with the clock running before the fourth quarter bgan.

Lane Partridge scored seven points, and Landon Gardner got on the statsheet for seven.

Castle Rock (11-7, 4-4 league) takes the 1A TriCo’s No. 3 seed into the 1A District IV tournament. The Rockets will go to Elma for their first-round matchup next Thursday.

“I’m a very proud coach of this group,” Tilton said. “They’ve created some momentum as we head into the district tournament.”

Cardinals get first win on last day

WINLOCK — The boys from Egg Town cracked their egg on the last day of the season, beating South Bend 57-49 in a non-league matchup Friday to get into the win column.

Payton Sickles led the Cardinals with 17, and Chase Scofield came in right behind at 16. Cole Fray-Parmantier and Caleb Richendollar both scored eight.

The guests led 13-9 after a quarter, but Winlock came back with a 19-point period in the second to tie it at 28-28 at the half. The Cardinals started to take control in the third, leading by six going into the fourth before adding two to the gap in the final eight minutes.

Winlock ends its season at 1-20 overall. The Cardinals will graduate two seniors: Richendollar and Isaac Ramirez.

