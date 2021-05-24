Boys Basketball: Rockets beat WFW JV

CASTLE ROCK — The Castle Rock boys basketball team found itself in a hole early, but came back with a big second half to beat W.F. West’s JV team 52-44 on Saturday.

“This team is continuing to get better each game,” said Castle Rock coach Hayden Tilton.

Adam Partridge led the Rockets with a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double, scoring 13 of those points in the second half. Meanwhile his cousin Lane Partridge, coming back from an injury to make his season debut, put up 15 points.

Trevor Rogen pitched in 13 points, including making Castle Rock’s only 3-pointer of the day. The Rockets went 1-for-15 from beyond the arc, which helped the Bearcats jump out to a 27-20 lead.

Coming out of the break, the Rockets held the Bearcats to 17 points in the final 16 minutes. Castle Rock cut the deficit to a single point by the end of the third quarter, then kept the momentum going to take the lead for good in the fourth.

In the second half, the Rockets were spurred by Isaac Trigsted, who scored all of his three points in the fourth quarter and helped spark the comeback in every phase of the game, according to his coach.