Boys Basketball: Lumberdome comes alive with ghosts of clashes past

The jewel of 1939 was alive and well Friday night with some new blood on the court at R.A. Long’s Lumberdome, and a red and black pack of old dogs keeping tabs from up near the sweaty rafters, and well beyond.

That’s what happens when the Lumberjacks are a force that can’t be reckoned with.

It could be argued that the last time the confines of the Lumberdome were rocking like they were on Friday, when the Jacks downed Mark Morris 85-72 in spectacular fashion, was more than a decade and a half ago. Back then, Kyle Fowler was leading the charge on the sideline for the Black Mob, stirring the student section into a frenzy with is boisterous coaching style and on at least one occasion going toe-to-toe with Mark Morris coach Bill Bakamus at the midcourt line following a hard foul.

While there’s a new coach calling the shots for RAL these days, Fowler wasn’t going to miss the best show in town, so he set up shop in the upper deck of the Lumberdome and hollered along with the rest of the fans while bouncing grandbabies on his knee.

After knocking off the Monarchs several times in the mid-aughts, times were tough for R.A. Long as they dropped 28 consecutive matchups with their cross-lake rivals until finally snapping that ugly streak in 2017.

Friday’s win was the fourth in a row for RAL over the Monarchs, and Fowler wasn’t the only ex-Lumberjack tuning in to the spectacle. Not by a long shot.

Rally Wallace, head coach of that 2017 edition of the Lumberjacks, was sitting courtside and on the mic for the radio call.

“I kept looking up in there and as the game went on I said, ‘I think there’s more people in here than earlier,” Wallace said.

Indeed, Friday’s rendition of the crosstown clash was still muted somewhat compared to historical standards. Prior to 2005 the Lumberdome would always fill beyond standing-room only capacity with more than 2,500 fans packing the stands, the skybridge, the entryways and even crowding along the baseline in order to get a look at the action. When things really got cooking, it felt like rabid fans were swinging from the rafters while tears of condensation streaked down the barely cracked windows in the loft.

Then the fire marshal stepped in and mandated that R.A. Long start following the official fire code carrying capacity. That dropped the official attendance down to 1,388 for the next decade and half. On Friday, COVID-19 restrictions limited attendance to just 800 fans with no tickets sold at the door in order to limit capacity.

Inside the Dome, though, the reduction in attendance was hard to notice by the end as every fan that found their way in overcompensated with energy for those that were left behind.

One of those fans was Dick Perry, a former Lumberjack himself who earned a reputation over the years for bringing the heat to the court. A fiery competitor, Perry didn’t quiet down once it was his turn to sit in the bleachers back when his son Adam was scorching the net for RAL from 2001-2004. On Friday, the elder Perry once again found his way to the skybridge above the baseline and resumed working over anyone within earshot. In that moment it was evident; the good ol’ days were here again.

Even those fans who couldn’t make it into the game found a way to follow along. Social media was alight with former Lumberjacks from down the street and around the country who were watching from whatever online feed or radio broadcast they could tune in.

Once RAL sharpshooter Cavin Holden started lighting the net on fire down the stretch on the way to a game-high 37 points as part of a 39-point fourth quarter comeback, even Mr. All-State himself, Adam Perry, couldn’t resist adding his two cents to the peanut gallery.

“Holden is the best player ever to play at RAL. The most incredible game I’ve ever seen someone have in a civil war game. Clutch. Impressive,” Perry wrote in an online thread.

That’s high praise from a Lumberjack who had a shrine erected in his honor in the hallway of the old school before he had even graduated.

RAL head coach Jeray Key has been a part of every chapter of the Squirrel City Slam this millennium. As a player at Mark Morris, Key was instrumental in keeping the Jacks down for so long. Then, as a co-head coach with Wallace earlier this decade he was front and center when the losing streak that won’t soon be forgotten was finally broken.

Now, Key is at the heart of the hardwood turnaround that’s definitively swung the balance of power from one side of Lake Sacajawea to the other for the first time in living memory.

“Our guys, they love playing. They play all summer, they like playing with each other,” Keys said in the midst of the post victory celebration. “We just have a great team and great players, even our young guys coming up right now, we’ve really been building something. Then when you start winning, people want to be a part of it.

“With us winning and the foundation being built over the past few years, everybody wants to come be a part of this, and they see how fun it is. I think that’s how things have shifted toward our way.”

After witnessing a performance for the ages, even Bakamus was inclined to share praise for the Lumberjacks’ shooting star.

“As far as individual performances go, that’s a tough one to beat. I’m not sure how you’re supposed to stop a guy when he doesn’t miss,” Bakamus said of Holden, who’s just in his junior season.

But if history has taught us anything it’s that the area’s greatest rivalry is not going to cool down anytime soon. The next round between the Lumberjacks and Monarchs is just barely a week away with RAL set to cross the lake to Mark Morris on Feb. 8.

It’s a date that Bakamus promises will be another can’t-miss show.

“Our guys are always confident. It’s not like we play a crappy brand of basketball,” Bakamus said. “They’ll be back and they’ll be prepared.”

