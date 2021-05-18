Battle-tested Monarchs ready for Wednesday night

If Jeray Key still keeps his old pregame customs, he might want to keep a close eye on his cheeseburger.

Mark Morris coach Bill Bakamus can remember Key’s cheeseburger tradition from his playing days as a Monarch a decade and a half ago. The former MM star always had a plain one at every pregame meal — no ketchup, no onions, no pickles, nothing else on it other than meat and cheese. That is, until Key’s very last high school game.

“I don’t know why but before the state championship game his senior year, we were 26-0, I made him eat something different, and we lost,” Bakamus said with a laugh. “I think he’s never forgiven me.”

Now Key is well into his coaching career, and Wednesday’s matchup is far from his first time facing up against his former high school skipper. But even if time hasn’t helped Bakamus — or Key — forget about that fateful cheeseburger-less night in 2007, it has turned R.A. Long into a team with Bakamus’ former leader’s fingerprints all over it.

“His team has certainly taken on his personality, as a player I got to coach in high school and watch,” Bakamus said. “They’re very talented, they have all the pieces — inside, outside, defensively, quickness — they have all the facets of the game we’re going to have to defend.”