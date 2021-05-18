Battle-tested Monarchs ready for Wednesday night

If Jeray Key still keeps his old pregame customs, he might want to keep a close eye on his cheeseburger.
Mark Morris coach Bill Bakamus can remember Key’s cheeseburger tradition from his playing days as a Monarch a decade and a half ago. The former MM star always had a plain one at every pregame meal — no ketchup, no onions, no pickles, nothing else on it other than meat and cheese. That is, until Key’s very last high school game.
“I don’t know why but before the state championship game his senior year, we were 26-0, I made him eat something different, and we lost,” Bakamus said with a laugh. “I think he’s never forgiven me.”
Now Key is well into his coaching career, and Wednesday’s matchup is far from his first time facing up against his former high school skipper. But even if time hasn’t helped Bakamus — or Key — forget about that fateful cheeseburger-less night in 2007, it has turned R.A. Long into a team with Bakamus’ former leader’s fingerprints all over it.
“His team has certainly taken on his personality, as a player I got to coach in high school and watch,” Bakamus said. “They’re very talented, they have all the pieces — inside, outside, defensively, quickness — they have all the facets of the game we’re going to have to defend.”
But Bakamus has a fair few weapons of his own, and the Monarchs — who have been veritable barnstormers the past few weeks — will go to the Lumberdome with a full head of steam.
Even with COVID-19 protocols banning home games in Cowlitz County — up until Tuesday — Mark Morris has traveled especially far afield compared to its local brethren. The Monarchs opened their season up in Pierce County to face 4A Curtis, and even after returning to 2A play, they still ventured up north to face both Tumwater and W.F. West from the Evergreen Conference.
The result? A 4-1 team whose only loss was to a school two rungs above it on the classification ladder, and a group that already has experience against just about every style.
“Curtis was a situation where we played a pretty well put-together team that gave us a really good indicator of what we needed to get better at, right out of the blocks,” Bakamus said. “And each team that we’ve played — Curtis, Fort, W.F. West, Tumwater, Washougal — they all have a unique style of play. There’s not one where I’d say they mimic each other.”
As far as the Monarchs go themselves, Bakamus has enjoyed a spread-out offense with ability to hurt opponents from multiple different spots.
In their win over Washougal on Monday, four separate Monarchs ended the game in double-figures; that balanced attack has been a theme throughout the season so far.
“We’ve had that the last few games,” Bakamus said. “We do have balanced scoring; the kids play unselfishly. That’s a real nice luxury to have.”
Players to watch
Deacon Dietz: Just a sophomore, Dietz can do it all for the Monarchs, depending on what’s needed that particular night. He can fill up the whole statsheet, as he did against Washougal when he added nine boards, six assists, and three steals to his 17 points. Or he can explode offensively, like his 27-point performance last week against Tumwater.
Ashton Harvey: The Monarchs’ leading scorer against Washougal on Monday, Harvey is is a 6-foot, 7-inch senior with an authoritative presence down low. When Mark Morris needed to see its game out against the Panthers, they went to him often, as they’ll try to against the Lumberjacks as well.