Boys High School Basketball

Associated Press High School Boys Basketball Polls

Mark Morris and R.A. Long boys basketball

R.A. Long's Jaxon Cook (21) lands on the head of Mark Morris' Deacon Dietz after the two became tangled up during a game at Ted M. Natt Court, Wednesday, Jan. 11. The Monarchs defended their home court with a 77-68 victory.

 Jordan Nailon

Division 4A

School ; Record ; Points ; Last Week

1. Federal Way (6) 15-1 ; 68 ; 2

2. Skyline (1) 13-1 ; 58 ; 4

3. Mount Si 14-2 ; 56 ; 1

4. Curtis 14-3 ; 55 ; 3

5. Olympia 14-3 ; 40 ; 5

6. Gonzaga Prep 12-3 ; 29 ; 6

7. Kentridge 13-3 ; 28 ; 7

8. Richland 10-2 ; 17 ; 10

9. Tahoma 12-3 ; 11 ; NR

(tie) Woodinville 13-4 ; 11 ; 9

Others receiving votes: Camas 6. Mariner 3. Battle Ground 2. Jackson 1.

Division 3A

1. Garfield (7) 13-0 ; 70 ; 1

2. Mt. Spokane 13-1 ; 61 ; 3

3. O'Dea 11-3 ; 58 ; 2

4. Gig Harbor 13-1 ; 40 ; 4

5. Eastside Catholic 10-4 ; 35 ; 6

6. Bellevue 14-2 ; 32 ; 7

7. Auburn 10-5 ; 24 ; 5

8. Nathan Hale 12-1 ; 17 ; 8

9. Timberline 10-4 ; 11 ; NR

(tie) Monroe 12-2 ; 11 ; 10

Others receiving votes: Stanwood 8. University 6. Mountlake Terrace 4. Mountain View 3. Arlington 3. Ferris 2.

Division 2A

1. Pullman (3) 12-0 ; 57 ; T2

2. Lynden (3) 12-1 ; 56 ; 1

3. Anacortes 13-1 ; 49 ; 4

4. Sehome 11-3 ; 35 ; T2

5. Mark Morris 13-1 ; 32 ; 5

5. Prosser 11-3 ; 32 ; 6

7. Tumwater 12-4 ; 21 ; 7

8. Renton 12-0 ; 16 ; NR

9. R.A. Long 13-3 ; 12 ; 8

10. West Valley (Spokane) 12-1 ; 8 ; 10

Others receiving votes: Foss 6. North Kitsap 5. Grandview 1.

Division 1A

1. Lynden Christian (6) 14-1 ; 60 ; 1

2. Annie Wright 13-1 ; 50 ; 3

tie) Zillah 13-1 ; 50 ; 2

4. King's 11-4 ; 37 ; 4

5. Freeman 13-1 34 5

6. Blaine 11-2 ; 31 ; 6

7. Toppenish 11-3 ; 20 ; 7

8. Overlake School 11-5 ; 18 ; 9

9. Omak 11-4 ; 14 ; 8

10. Forest Ridge (X-X) ; 8 ; NR

Others receiving votes: Sultan 5. King's Way Christian School 2. Seton Catholic 1.

Division 2B

1. Davenport (6) 14-1 ; 69 ; 1

2. Columbia (Burbank) (1) 14-1 ; 60 ; 2

3. Morton-White Pass 12-1 ; 52 ; 3

4. Lake Roosevelt 14-2 ; 36 ; 4

(tie) Brewster 11-4 ; 36 ; 6

6. Colfax 12-3 ; 33 ; 5

7. Adna 13-3 ; 29 ; T7

8. Napavine 10-3 ; 28 ; T7

9. Wahkiakum 11-3 13 9

10. Auburn Adventist Academy 11-1 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Northwest Christian (Colbert) 6. St. George's 5. Cle Elum/Roslyn 5. Chief Leschi 4. Toutle Lake 1.

Division 1B

1. DeSales (2) 13-1 ; 64 ; 2

2. Cusick (4) 12-2 ; 60 ; 1

3. Wellpinit (1) 14-1 ; 54 ; 3

4. Sunnyside Christian 9-3 ; 44 ; 4

5. Oakville 12-3 ; 35 ; 6

6. Moses Lake Christian Academy 11-2 ; 29 ; 7

7. Mossyrock 10-3 ; 27 ; 5

8. Willapa Valley 11-4 ; 25 ; 10

9. Tulalip Heritage 10-2 ; 18 ; 9

10. Tacoma Baptist 12-2 ; 6 ; NR

(tie) Crescent 9-3 ; 6 ; NR

Others receiving votes: Almira/Coulee-Hartline 5. Oakesdale 5. Pomeroy 4. Lummi 3.

