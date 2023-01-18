Associated Press High School Boys Basketball Polls

Division 4A
School ; Record ; Points ; Last Week
1. Federal Way (6) 15-1 ; 68 ; 2
2. Skyline (1) 13-1 ; 58 ; 4
3. Mount Si 14-2 ; 56 ; 1
4. Curtis 14-3 ; 55 ; 3
5. Olympia 14-3 ; 40 ; 5
6. Gonzaga Prep 12-3 ; 29 ; 6
7. Kentridge 13-3 ; 28 ; 7
8. Richland 10-2 ; 17 ; 10
9. Tahoma 12-3 ; 11 ; NR
(tie) Woodinville 13-4 ; 11 ; 9
Others receiving votes: Camas 6. Mariner 3. Battle Ground 2. Jackson 1.
Division 3A
1. Garfield (7) 13-0 ; 70 ; 1
2. Mt. Spokane 13-1 ; 61 ; 3
3. O'Dea 11-3 ; 58 ; 2
4. Gig Harbor 13-1 ; 40 ; 4
5. Eastside Catholic 10-4 ; 35 ; 6
6. Bellevue 14-2 ; 32 ; 7
7. Auburn 10-5 ; 24 ; 5
8. Nathan Hale 12-1 ; 17 ; 8
9. Timberline 10-4 ; 11 ; NR
(tie) Monroe 12-2 ; 11 ; 10
Others receiving votes: Stanwood 8. University 6. Mountlake Terrace 4. Mountain View 3. Arlington 3. Ferris 2.
Division 2A
1. Pullman (3) 12-0 ; 57 ; T2
2. Lynden (3) 12-1 ; 56 ; 1
3. Anacortes 13-1 ; 49 ; 4
4. Sehome 11-3 ; 35 ; T2
5. Mark Morris 13-1 ; 32 ; 5
5. Prosser 11-3 ; 32 ; 6
7. Tumwater 12-4 ; 21 ; 7
8. Renton 12-0 ; 16 ; NR
9. R.A. Long 13-3 ; 12 ; 8
10. West Valley (Spokane) 12-1 ; 8 ; 10
Others receiving votes: Foss 6. North Kitsap 5. Grandview 1.
Division 1A
1. Lynden Christian (6) 14-1 ; 60 ; 1
2. Annie Wright 13-1 ; 50 ; 3
tie) Zillah 13-1 ; 50 ; 2
4. King's 11-4 ; 37 ; 4
5. Freeman 13-1 34 5
6. Blaine 11-2 ; 31 ; 6
7. Toppenish 11-3 ; 20 ; 7
8. Overlake School 11-5 ; 18 ; 9
9. Omak 11-4 ; 14 ; 8
10. Forest Ridge (X-X) ; 8 ; NR
Others receiving votes: Sultan 5. King's Way Christian School 2. Seton Catholic 1.
Division 2B
1. Davenport (6) 14-1 ; 69 ; 1
2. Columbia (Burbank) (1) 14-1 ; 60 ; 2
3. Morton-White Pass 12-1 ; 52 ; 3
4. Lake Roosevelt 14-2 ; 36 ; 4
(tie) Brewster 11-4 ; 36 ; 6
6. Colfax 12-3 ; 33 ; 5
7. Adna 13-3 ; 29 ; T7
8. Napavine 10-3 ; 28 ; T7
9. Wahkiakum 11-3 13 9
10. Auburn Adventist Academy 11-1 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Northwest Christian (Colbert) 6. St. George's 5. Cle Elum/Roslyn 5. Chief Leschi 4. Toutle Lake 1.
Division 1B
1. DeSales (2) 13-1 ; 64 ; 2
2. Cusick (4) 12-2 ; 60 ; 1
3. Wellpinit (1) 14-1 ; 54 ; 3
4. Sunnyside Christian 9-3 ; 44 ; 4
5. Oakville 12-3 ; 35 ; 6
6. Moses Lake Christian Academy 11-2 ; 29 ; 7
7. Mossyrock 10-3 ; 27 ; 5
8. Willapa Valley 11-4 ; 25 ; 10
9. Tulalip Heritage 10-2 ; 18 ; 9
10. Tacoma Baptist 12-2 ; 6 ; NR
(tie) Crescent 9-3 ; 6 ; NR
Others receiving votes: Almira/Coulee-Hartline 5. Oakesdale 5. Pomeroy 4. Lummi 3.