School ; Record ; Points ; Last Week
Division 4A
† 1. Federal Way (7) 20-1 ; 70 ; 1
† 2. Mount Si 20-2 ; 60 ; 2
† 3. Curtis 21-3 ; 59 ; 3
† 4. Olympia 20-4 ; 45 ; 4
† 5. Gonzaga Prep 18-3 ; 44 ; 5
† 6. Tahoma 18-4 ; 29 ; 6
† 7. Skyline 17-4 ; 23 ; 7
† 8. Richland 17-2 ; 20 ; 8
† 9. Kentridge 17-4 ; 14 ; 9
†10. Woodinville 17-5 ; 8 ; 10
Others receiving votes: Camas 6. Jackson 4. Union 3.\
Division 3A
† 1. Garfield (7) 18-0 ; 70 ; 1
† 2. Mt. Spokane 19-1 ; 63 ; 2
† 3. Bellevue 19-2 ; 53 ; 4
† 4. O'Dea 15-5 ; 51 ; 3
† 5. Gig Harbor 19-2 ; 36 ; 5
† 6. Auburn 16-5 ; 32 ; 6
† 7. Nathan Hale 19-1 ; 30 ; 7
† 8. Timberline 16-4 ; 16 ; 10
† 9. Mountlake Terrace 15-5 ; 10 ; NR
†10. Eastside Catholic 13-8 ; 7 ; 8
Others receiving votes: Arlington 6. Ferris 5. Monroe 4. Rainier Beach 2.
Division 2A
† 1. Pullman (7) 19-0 ; 70 ; 1
† 2. Lynden 17-3 ; 55 ; 2
† 3. Mark Morris 20-1 ; 53 ; 3
† 4. Anacortes 18-2 ; 50 ; 4
† 5. Sehome 16-3 ; 43 ; 5
† 6. Renton 19-1 ; 31 ; 7
† 7. Prosser 16-4 ; 26 ; 6
† 8. Tumwater 16-4 ; 24 ; 8
† 9. R.A. Long 17-4 ; 14 ; 9
†10. West Valley (Spokane) 18-2 ; 10 ; 10
Others receiving votes: Enumclaw 4. North Kitsap 4. Black Hills 1.
Division 1A
† 1. Lynden Christian (3) 19-2 ; 66 ; 2
† 2. Annie Wright (3) 20-1 ; 64 ; 1
† 3. Zillah (1) 20-1 ; 58 ; 3
† 4. Freeman 18-2 ; 49 ; 4
† 5. King's 14-5 ; 40 ; 5
† 6. Toppenish 17-4 ; 30 ; 6
† 7. Overlake School 14-6 ; 28 ; 7
† 8. Sultan 17-2 ; 17 ; 9
† 9. Omak 14-5 ; 15 ; 10
†10. Blaine 13-6 ; 9 ; 8
Others receiving votes: King's Way Christian School 3. Seton Catholic 2. Vashon Island 2. Quincy 1. Seattle Christian 1.
Division 2B
† 1. Davenport (3) 20-2 ; 65 ; 2
† 2. Columbia (Burbank) (4) 20-1 ; 60 ; 1
† 3. Morton-White Pass 17-2 ; 57 ; 3
† 4. Lake Roosevelt 17-3 ; 46 ; 4
† 5. Napavine 17-3 ; 44 ; 5
† 6. Colfax 17-4 ; 31 ; 7
† 7. Brewster 16-4 ; 29 ; 6
† 8. Northwest Christian (Colbert) 18-3 ; 14 ; NR
† 9. Chief Leschi 18-2 ; 11 ; 8
†10. Cle Elum-Roslyn 18-2 ; 10 ; 9
Others receiving votes: Toutle Lake 6. Wahkiakum 6. Adna 5. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 1.
Division 1B
† 1. DeSales (6) 19-1 ; 69 ; 1
† 2. Wellpinit (1) 19-1 ; 57 ; 2
† 3. Cusick 18-3 ; 56 ; 3
† 4. Sunnyside Christian 16-4 ; 42 ; 4
† 5. Willapa Valley 16-5 ; 39 ; 5
† 6. Mossyrock 15-5 ; 32 ; 8
† 7. Moses Lake Christian Academy 15-3 ; 30 ; 7
† 8. Oakville 16-3 ; 28 ; 6
† 9. Grace Academy 13-4 ; 12 ; 9
†10. Oakesdale 12-8 ; 6 ; NR
Others receiving votes: Riverside Christian 4. Lummi 4. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 3. Pomeroy 2. Neah Bay 1.