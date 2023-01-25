 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Boys Basketball

AP High School Boys Basketball Polls

Mark Morris boys basketball Gray

Mark Morris guard Malakai Gray dribbles into the middle of the R.A. Long defense as Jake Gabbard give chase for the Lumberjacks, Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Ted M. Natt Court. The Monarchs won 77-68.

 Jordan Nailon

School Record; Points; Last Week

Division 4A

† 1. Federal Way (9) 17-1 ; 90 ; 1

† 2. Mount Si 16-2 ; 80 ; 3

† 3. Curtis 16-3 ; 70 ; 4

† 4. Olympia 16-3 ; 61 ; 5

† 5. Skyline 14-2 ; 58 ; 2

† 6. Gonzaga Prep 14-3 ; 37 ; 6

† 7. Richland 12-2 ; 23 ; 8

†(tie) Tahoma 14-3 ; 23 ; T9

†(tie) Kentridge 14-4 ; 23 ; 7

†10. Woodinville 15-4 ; 15 ; T9

Others receiving votes: Camas 9. Jackson 3. Sunnyside 3.

Division 3A

† 1. Garfield (9) 16-0 ; 90 ; 1

† 2. Mt. Spokane 15-1 ; 78 ; 2

† 3. O'Dea 13-4 ; 68 ; 3

† 4. Bellevue 16-2 ; 52 ; 6

†(tie) Eastside Catholic 12-5 ; 52 ; 5

† 6. Gig Harbor 15-1 ; 48 ; 4

† 7. Nathan Hale 15-1 ; 32 ; 8

† 8. Auburn 12-5 ; 30 ; 7

† 9. Timberline 12-4 ; 12 ; T9

†10. Arlington 14-2 ; 11 ; NR

Others receiving votes: Monroe 8. Ferris 6. Mountain View 3. Stanwood 3. Mountlake Terrace 2.

Division 2A

† 1. Pullman (5) 13-0 ; 76 ; 1

† 2. Lynden (3) 14-1 ; 75 ; 2

† 3. Anacortes 14-1 ; 64 ; 3

† 4. Mark Morris 15-1 ; 51 ; T5

† 5. Sehome 13-3 ; 45 ; 4

† 6. Prosser 14-3 ; 44 ; T5

† 7. Renton 15-0 ; 25 ; 8

† 8. Tumwater 13-4 ; 21 ; 7

† 9. R.A. Long 14-3 ; 19 ; 9

†10. West Valley (Spokane) 13-1 ; 11 ; 10

Others receiving votes: Foss 4. Enumclaw 3. Grandview 1. North Kitsap 1.

Division 1A

† 1. Annie Wright (5) 16-1 ; 74 ; T2

† 2. Lynden Christian (3) 15-2 ; 66 ; 1

† 3. Zillah 15-1 ; 65 ; T2

† 4. Freeman 15-1 ; 56 ; 5

† 5. Blaine 12-3 ; 45 ; 6

† 6. King's 11-5 ; 33 ; 4

† 7. Toppenish 13-3 ; 32 ; 7

† 8. Overlake School 12-6 ; 31 ; 8

† 9. Omak 12-5 ; 14 ; 9

†10. Sultan 13-2 ; 11 ; 10

Others receiving votes: Life Christian Academy 8. Seton Catholic 4. King's Way Christian School 1.

Division 2B

† 1. Columbia (Burbank) (6) 16-1 ; 85 ; 2

† 2. Davenport (3) 15-2 ; 82 ; 1

† 3. Morton-White Pass 14-2 ; 61 ; 3

† 4. Lake Roosevelt 15-3 ; 57 ; T5

† 5. Napavine 14-3 ; 50 ; 8

† 6. Brewster 14-4 ; 38 ; T5

†(tie) Colfax 14-3 ; 38 ; 6

† 8. Wahkiakum 13-3 ; 24 ; 9

† 9. Northwest Christian (Colbert) 14-2 ; 18 ; NR

†10. Chief Leschi 14-2 11 NR

†(tie) Cle Elum/Roslyn 14-2 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Adna 9. Liberty Bell 5. Toutle Lake 4. St. George's 1. Ilwaco 1.

Division 1B

† 1. DeSales (8) 16-1 ; 89 ; 1

† 2. Wellpinit (1) 16-1 ; 72 ; 3

† 3. Cusick 13-3 ; 70 ; 2

† 4. Sunnyside Christian 12-3 ; 64 ; 4

† 5. Oakville 13-3 ; 42 ; 5

† 6. Willapa Valley 12-5 ; 41 ; 8

† 7. Mossyrock 12-4 ; 34 ; 7

† 8. Moses Lake Christian 13-2 ; 33 ; 6

† 9. Lummi 13-5 ; 14 ; NR

†(tie) Tulalip Heritage 12-3 ; 14 ; 9

Others receiving votes: Tacoma Baptist 9. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 8. Neah Bay 2. Inchelium 1. Tekoa-Rosalia 1. Pomeroy 1.

U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin sets new women's World Cup record

