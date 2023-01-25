AP High School Boys Basketball Polls

School Record; Points; Last Week
Division 4A
† 1. Federal Way (9) 17-1 ; 90 ; 1
† 2. Mount Si 16-2 ; 80 ; 3
† 3. Curtis 16-3 ; 70 ; 4
† 4. Olympia 16-3 ; 61 ; 5
† 5. Skyline 14-2 ; 58 ; 2
† 6. Gonzaga Prep 14-3 ; 37 ; 6
† 7. Richland 12-2 ; 23 ; 8
†(tie) Tahoma 14-3 ; 23 ; T9
†(tie) Kentridge 14-4 ; 23 ; 7
†10. Woodinville 15-4 ; 15 ; T9
Others receiving votes: Camas 9. Jackson 3. Sunnyside 3.
Division 3A
† 1. Garfield (9) 16-0 ; 90 ; 1
† 2. Mt. Spokane 15-1 ; 78 ; 2
† 3. O'Dea 13-4 ; 68 ; 3
† 4. Bellevue 16-2 ; 52 ; 6
†(tie) Eastside Catholic 12-5 ; 52 ; 5
† 6. Gig Harbor 15-1 ; 48 ; 4
† 7. Nathan Hale 15-1 ; 32 ; 8
† 8. Auburn 12-5 ; 30 ; 7
† 9. Timberline 12-4 ; 12 ; T9
†10. Arlington 14-2 ; 11 ; NR
Others receiving votes: Monroe 8. Ferris 6. Mountain View 3. Stanwood 3. Mountlake Terrace 2.
Division 2A
† 1. Pullman (5) 13-0 ; 76 ; 1
† 2. Lynden (3) 14-1 ; 75 ; 2
† 3. Anacortes 14-1 ; 64 ; 3
† 4. Mark Morris 15-1 ; 51 ; T5
† 5. Sehome 13-3 ; 45 ; 4
† 6. Prosser 14-3 ; 44 ; T5
† 7. Renton 15-0 ; 25 ; 8
† 8. Tumwater 13-4 ; 21 ; 7
† 9. R.A. Long 14-3 ; 19 ; 9
†10. West Valley (Spokane) 13-1 ; 11 ; 10
Others receiving votes: Foss 4. Enumclaw 3. Grandview 1. North Kitsap 1.
Division 1A
† 1. Annie Wright (5) 16-1 ; 74 ; T2
† 2. Lynden Christian (3) 15-2 ; 66 ; 1
† 3. Zillah 15-1 ; 65 ; T2
† 4. Freeman 15-1 ; 56 ; 5
† 5. Blaine 12-3 ; 45 ; 6
† 6. King's 11-5 ; 33 ; 4
† 7. Toppenish 13-3 ; 32 ; 7
† 8. Overlake School 12-6 ; 31 ; 8
† 9. Omak 12-5 ; 14 ; 9
†10. Sultan 13-2 ; 11 ; 10
Others receiving votes: Life Christian Academy 8. Seton Catholic 4. King's Way Christian School 1.
Division 2B
† 1. Columbia (Burbank) (6) 16-1 ; 85 ; 2
† 2. Davenport (3) 15-2 ; 82 ; 1
† 3. Morton-White Pass 14-2 ; 61 ; 3
† 4. Lake Roosevelt 15-3 ; 57 ; T5
† 5. Napavine 14-3 ; 50 ; 8
† 6. Brewster 14-4 ; 38 ; T5
†(tie) Colfax 14-3 ; 38 ; 6
† 8. Wahkiakum 13-3 ; 24 ; 9
† 9. Northwest Christian (Colbert) 14-2 ; 18 ; NR
†10. Chief Leschi 14-2 11 NR
†(tie) Cle Elum/Roslyn 14-2 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Adna 9. Liberty Bell 5. Toutle Lake 4. St. George's 1. Ilwaco 1.
Division 1B
† 1. DeSales (8) 16-1 ; 89 ; 1
† 2. Wellpinit (1) 16-1 ; 72 ; 3
† 3. Cusick 13-3 ; 70 ; 2
† 4. Sunnyside Christian 12-3 ; 64 ; 4
† 5. Oakville 13-3 ; 42 ; 5
† 6. Willapa Valley 12-5 ; 41 ; 8
† 7. Mossyrock 12-4 ; 34 ; 7
† 8. Moses Lake Christian 13-2 ; 33 ; 6
† 9. Lummi 13-5 ; 14 ; NR
†(tie) Tulalip Heritage 12-3 ; 14 ; 9
Others receiving votes: Tacoma Baptist 9. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 8. Neah Bay 2. Inchelium 1. Tekoa-Rosalia 1. Pomeroy 1.