Author’s Note: (I interviewed Rob for a story published in the Castle Rock High School basketball program in Jan. 2008. His quotes are taken from that interview.)

Few people reading this story will remember Rob Andrew, but he is a guy worth remembering. Rob and I were teammates on the 1967 and ‘68 basketball teams at Castle Rock High School. During the ‘67, ‘68, and ‘69 seasons, Rob dominated the local hoop scene like few before him or after him.

Rob passed on March 12 after a long fight with diabetes.

More than five decades after he graduated, he remains the Rockets’ top career rebounder (1,143), holds the top two places on the single-season rebounding list (476, 407), and claims the top three spots for single-game rebounding (33, 28, 27). He is second in career points (1,449) and first in single-season scoring (643).

A true physical specimen

Back in the day, freshmen weren’t allowed to play varsity sports, so when Rob broke the school’s discus record as a 9th grader it didn’t count. He officially broke the record as a sophomore (157’ 6”), then as a junior (168’ 3”) and again as a senior (176’ 9”). The mark he established his senior year has not been eclipsed.

Rob was 6’ 6” and weighed about 240 pounds. In spite of his size, he was one of the fastest kids in the school. I don’t remember him ever lifting weights, but he was incredibly strong. During our high school days, a guy with a Volkswagen Beetle had a flat but no jack. Rob held up the back end of the car while the guy changed the tire.

Rob never looked for trouble, but when you’re the big guy it sometimes finds you.

“I remember an upperclassman who wanted to fight Rob,” said Andrew’s teammate Mayn McDaniel. “He gave up when he discovered that being suspended by your ankle wasn’t a great fighting position.”

My junior year — Rob’s sophomore year — we were playing at Chehalis. Rob somehow got out on a breakaway with a big high dribble. Chehalis’ point guard had set up at the top of the key to take a charge. I mentioned that Rob was fast. However, it takes time to bring a battleship to a stop. When Rob realized there would be impact, he put up his forearm.

The Chehalis guy was knocked onto his back and skidded from the top of the key to the baseline. He had to be helped off the court. When he returned to the game, he had lost all interest in drawing offensive fouls.

“Rob was such a force underneath,” said Sam Cooley, captain of Castle Rock’s ‘69 team. “His only drawback was that he got into foul trouble. I can only imagine how effective he would have been in today’s game where they let so much go.”

Beginning of a Stellar Career

Rob had a successful sophomore year and was selected first-team all-Trico. We finished second in league but were blown out at district by an Ilwaco team that placed second at the state tournament.

“We didn’t have real good chemistry my sophomore year,” Andrew said, “but things came together when I was a junior. Maybe the most important things were that we got along and everybody worked hard. It didn’t matter if it was practice or a game.”

Because Rob was such a handful for defenders we saw zones on a consistent basis. We played a lot of inside-out because when the ball went to Rob on the low block, heads turned. He was unselfish and a good passer. Cut or move to an open spot, and he’d get you the ball.

His junior year, we were undefeated in league play, took third at District, and were eliminated on day three at State, finishing with a record of 17-9. There were five juniors and three sophomores on that team. Experience was in short supply but talent was not. Rob was again a first team all-league selection.

The State Title Run

Expectations were sky-high Rob’s senior year. Castle Rock went 20-0 during the regular season, with relatively easy wins over both R.A. Long and Kelso. The Rockets won their first three at District. In the semi-finals, Rob scored 38 points and ripped 28 boards in an 87-71 win over Elma.

That sent Castle Rock into the District finals against an outstanding Raymond team that was also 23-0. Raymond won a close one to ruin the Rockets’ perfect season. Fans understood that the two teams were likely to see each other again at State the following week.

Castle Rock cruised by Port Townsend and Lynden Christian to open the tournament before defeating White Pass in the semifinals to set up a rematch with Raymond. Andrew had led the Rockets through the first three games, averaging 24.3 points, but the first half of the championship game did not go well for him. He was in foul trouble immediately and was forced to the bench with three fouls in just three minutes. Fortunately, the Rockets’ depth served them well. Cooley and McDaniel stepped up to combine for 25 points to give Castle Rock a surprising 30-23 halftime advantage.

A loud and emotional halftime discussion with Coach Floyd LeBaron got Andrew back in his groove. He dominated the third quarter and early fourth quarter, ringing up 14 points as the Rockets ran out to a 60-36 lead. They went on to win the championship game 69-49. Castle Rock has not won another State basketball title since 1969.

Rob led the tournament in points with 87 (21.75 per game) and rebounds with 70 (17.5 per game). He was a unanimous first team All-State selection and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

What Really Stands Out

Perhaps the most impressive thing about Rob’s accomplishments is that he put up incredible stats in a limited number of quarters, while surrounded by a group of very talented teammates. And he did this in just three varsity seasons.

Rob was constantly in foul trouble, particularly during his sophomore and junior years. In those days if you made contact with someone, you were probably going to draw a whistle. Rob was invariably the largest and strongest person on the floor, and if he so much as bumped someone the guy was often knocked sideways or ended up on the floor.

His court time was also limited because Castle Rock was often well in front. Coach LeBaron would never embarrass an opponent, and the easiest way to keep the score down was to take Rob out of the game.

I used to tell Rob that he was the only guy to make All-League who didn’t have enough quarters to qualify for a varsity letter.

A look at Rob’s stats might give the impression that he was a one-man show, but that was not the case. The ’68 and ’69 teams had plenty of players who could score and rebound, which is why Rob’s per game averages – 19.4 points and 15.7 rebounds as a junior and 22.0 points and 17.0 rebounds as a senior – are so remarkable.

Take for example, his senior year. Rob was first team all-league, but so were Cooley and McDaniel. Jed Miller was second team and Ken Burgoyne was honorable mention. Jed (6’ 7”) and Mayn (6’ 3”) were good rebounders, and nobody in that group was afraid to shoot.

After High School

Rob earned a full-ride scholarship to the University of Montana for basketball and track. As a freshman, he placed second in the discus at the Big Sky conference meet, but a severe knee injury cut short his college career, and he returned home to Castle Rock.

In 1975, Rob married Bonnie Gallow. He worked as a welder and fabricator at Reynolds Metals for many years. He is survived by Bonnie, their children, Nick and Beth, and two grandchildren.

Epilogue

Rob credited Floyd LeBaron for teaching his players discipline, fundamentals, and a strong work ethic.

“Coach was very structured, and he was good at communicating exactly what his goals were,” he’d said. “I was also lucky to have great teammates. We knew each other so well, and everyone was very unselfish.”

Those of us who were Rob’s teammates became accustomed to his physical prowess and his performances and took them for granted to some extent. More than a half-century after the fact, however, nearly all of the records he set remain unchallenged and his dominance is undeniably clear.

They say that records are made to be broken, but the player has yet been made who can touch Rob’s marks.