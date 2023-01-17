4A/3A High School Boys Basketball: Kelso’s early lead not enough to keep Union down at MLK Tribute

The Scotties had a fairly comfortable lead heading into the three-minute mark of the first quarter of their contest with Union at the MLK Day Tribute at Lower Columbia College. And good starts are fun, but that didn’t stop Kelso from falling to Union by a score of 75-47, Monday.

Payton Stewart was leading the charge from the post early and consistently for the Scotties, with six points in the first five minutes of play at Myklebust Gymnasium.

“That’s important,” said Kelso coach Joe Kinch. “As the season goes on, and we get down to the last round of league play, finding an inside presence has been and he’s really come on in the last eight games. He’s been rounding into shape and he’s making his teammates better.”

In a game where many observers thought Kelso wouldn’t stand a chance, the momentum didn’t shift to the other side when Union buckled down on both offense and defense, going on an 11-0 run to end the first quarter.

After a six minute hiccup, Stewart would pick up right where he left off when he used some force on the block to power one up and in. That would mark Kelso’s first bucket of the second quarter, with the Scotties trailing by eight after ending Union’s 17-0 run.

After the five-minute mark of the second quarter, Hayden Yore and Easton Marshall took over for the Scotties offensively. However, those efforts didn’t translate on the defensive end and Kelso trailed by 14 at the half.

Coming out of the halftime locker room Kelso knew it had to play catchup ball. Everyone knew it. And although the offense proved it could operate properly at times, the defense just enough to hold Union down.

Within the first few minutes of the third quarter, Ethan Mitchell had scored four quick points, and Michael Henderson went coast to coast. Though, at this point Kelso was down 46-29. They were playing as a team for most of the contest, which was great but just not enough to bully a powerhouse defense.

“We were a step slow,” Kinch stated. “Especially in the second half, we didn’t compete very hard defensively. You have to give Union credit, they were able to get out in transition and knock down their shots, but we weren’t engaged like we needed to be.”

The Scotties had a team-effort approach and were led by Yore with 12 points, while Stewart finished with eight, Marshall added seven, and Eastham sprinkled in six.

For Union it was Yanni Fassillis who led the charge with 21 points, Evan Manville with 16, Tucker Dunseth with 10 and Samair Thompson with eight.

Kelso (8-6, 4-1) is set to host Camas at home on Friday at 7 p.m..