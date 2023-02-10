A pair of juniors stepped up in place of the absent Ethan Mitchell, Kelso’s senior scoring leader, to carry Kelso to a 88-79 win over Yelm in the 3A bi-district 3/4 playoff opener, Friday night.

Michael Henderson and Hayden Yore finished with 24 and 23 points, respectively, to pace the Kelso offense on the same day the tandem was named to the second team of 3A Greater St. Helens League by the league’s coaches. Henderson and Yore both had outstanding games from the field and the free-throw line where they combined to shoot 24-for-25.

Henderson finished 6-for-9 from the field with a dozen hits from the foul line with three steals and two assists.

“We had a great third quarter,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said. “That is the difference in the game. We put 27 points up. We were able to corral them a little bit, hold them to 11 and force some turnovers. We had some great foul shooters. Hayden and Mike were great at the line.”

Down their leading scorer and first-team all-league guard in Mitchell, who missed three straight practices with the flu, for the loser-out contest Kelso turned to a cadre of juniors to fill the void and it was Henderson who was strongest early on.

“You play a loser-out game without a first-team (all-league player), four-year guy, I’m sure the guys would say the same, we didn’t have time to worry about it,” Kinch said. “Yelm certainly wasn’t going to feel sorry for us.”

Henderson scored 11 of the Hilanders’ first 22 points by converting some transition baskets off of steals and getting to the foul line where he was outstanding. Yet, Yelm managed to pull away in the second quarter after the lead changed hands nine times over the first eight minutes.

The Tornados took an 18-14 lead at the end of one, then pulled away, going up by as many as eight, 32-24, with a 7-0 run led by the duo of Tre Smith and Marius Aalona.

The Hilanders were able to close to within three points, 32-29 at halftime which led to a decisive third quarter which would swing the game in Kelso's favor for good, as Kinch noted.

“I thought offensively we were more efficient in the second half than we were in the first half,” Kinch admitted. “We were able to get our feet on the ground at halftime. We were only down three. As a result of that, we made some nice plays in the third quarter. Did a nice job in the fourth, getting to the line, taking care of the ball and executing on offense.”

Kelso had a tough time finishing at the rim in the second quarter and it lost the lead. In the third quarter, the Hilanders came out sharp with junior Easton Marshall, who got the start in place of Mitchell, making a couple of key baskets to key an 11-6 run to open the frame and seize the lead for good at 40-38.

After Yelm took a 38-36 lead, Kelso would go on a 13-0 run behind Henderson, Yore and 6-foot-6 post Payton Stewart. It was the latter who pulled down a rebound and notched a putback plus the foul and had the Hilanders’ faithful rocking.

Kelso would ultimately close the half with a 20-5 run to build a 56-43 lead heading into the final frame.

Stewart, the Hilanders second selection to the 3A GSHL All-League team, finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.

“It was just the energy you know? We had a little bit of energy in the first half, but in the second half, in the locker room we got turned up and we came out punching,” said Stewart.

With both teams in the bonus entering the fourth quarter and Yelm trying to erase a double-digit deficit, each team scored more than 30 points. Fortunately for Kelso, Henderson and Yore were unflappable at the line to hold Smith and the Tornados at bay.

After Yelm closed the gap to six points with just over four minutes to play a rim-rocking slam from Blake Eastham brought the Kelso crowd to its feet and halted the the visitors' momentum. The Tornados never got any closer.

Smith provided nearly all of Yelm’s offense in the fourth quarter before fouling out with 2:30 to play. The Yelm senior finished with 28 points on 8-for-13 shooting. Marius Aalona picked up the slack, finishing with 34 points to lead Yelm in the loss.

“Throughout this year we’ve had a little struggle coming out of half and competing really hard,” Smith acknowledged. “We were playing like dogs in the first half, in the second quarter specifically. And then the third quarter we played a little sloppy. We picked it up in the fourth quarter, but it was too late by then.”

Kelso won the rebounding battle 37 to 21 and went a whopping 34-for-44 from the free-throw line. Kinch was pleased with the play of his guards, in particular, who stepped up in the absence of Mitchell.

“They handled the ball well, they got us into what we needed to run and defensively they were steady,” said Kinch. “Between Hayden, Easton and Michael trying to corral (Smith) is a full-time job because he’s a really good player. I thought all those guys did a good job trying to limit his good looks.”

Marshall added 14 points for Kelso in his first start of the season.

Kelso advances to the second round of the bi-district tournament where it will face the loser of the No. 1 Timberline and No. 8 North Thurston game. The Hilanders will play on the road on Wednesday at a time and location that have yet to be determined.

Regardless of the tipoff time, coach Kinch noted he expects Mitchell to be ready to go by then.