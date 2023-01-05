3A High School Boys Basketball: Pesky Kelso defense leads way in win over Evergreen

The quick hands and feet of Kelso guards Mike Henderson and Ethan Mitchell flummoxed Evergreen in a 71-53 league win in Kelso’s return to its home floor, Thursday.

Mitchell, Kelso's 6-foot-3 senior guard, finished with a game-high 18 points, 10 coming in the first quarter, on 8-for-11 field-goal shooting to lead the Hilanders offense. Hayden Yore added 15 points and center Payton Stewart chipped in 13 points and a team-best nine rebounds.

“(Mitchell) was really good and I thought he was able to pick and choose, find some driving lanes early," Kelso coach Joe Kinch said. "He played on balance, he played under control, but he was assertive and that’s what you want from a senior. I thought he was really dialed in that first quarter which is what we needed."

Evergreen (5-8, 1-3 league) entered having won four of five including wins over Prairie and Yelm. Yet the 3A Greater St. Helens rival was unable to play clean basketball with the pesky Kelso guards jumping every passing lane.

The 10 combined steals from Henderson and Mitchell – the majority coming in the first half – keyed a 12-0 run in the second quarter to push Kelso out to a 28-14 lead. The 5-foot-9 Henderson was all over the court, using his quickness and basketball I.Q. to read Evergreen’s passes before the decisions were even made. He led Kelso with six steals.

“He’s just everywhere. He loves to play and he has really good instinct for the ball,” Kinch said. “He loves to go get it. And then he has a little extra gear. I think his energy is contagious.”

Henderson’s energy certainly enabled the Hilanders to get out into transition which eventually led them to pull away from the Plainsmen who finished the game with 22 turnovers. Mitchell and Yore were the major benefactors of the Kelso transition offense. Yore had six points and Stewart added five as the Hilanders pushed their lead out to 15 points after a 21-point second quarter to take a 35-20 halftime lead.

“All it is is really just motivation from coach Kinch,” noted Henderson. “He has confidence in us, he pushes us and tells us what to do. He believes in us a lot and tells us about our speed and quickness and how to use that to our advantage.”

The 6-foot-6 Stewart played a key role on the low block on Thursday. His matchup against Evergreen’s junior post, 6-foot-6 Fox Crader, was a battle of two linemen from the gridiron repurposed on the hardwood minus the pads. Stewart won the battle in the first half as he held Crader to five points.

“It really was (a good battle),” Kinch said of the skirmish underneath the basket between the two bigs. “Payton is continuing to improve off a really good football season and a little bit of an ankle (injury). I think we’re starting to see a little more bounce in his step, his feet have improved, (he’s) just getting a little bit quicker."

Stewart wasn't just useful on the offensive end, though.

“That was a good matchup for him and for him not to have fouls in the first half and guard (Crader), guard (Arthur Ban) and rebound for us," Kinch noted. "That was really key to our first half for sure. And his ability to make a few shots and finish around the rim.”

Crader got going in the third quarter where he scored six of his 11 points. Still, Kelso continued to play sound defense in the second half and Henderson hit a key three-pointer to maintain a 16-point lead after 24 minutes of action. He finished with nine points to go with his six steals.

Kelso put the game away in the fourth quarter by running clock and continuing to make timely buckets. The win over Evergreen gave Kelso its second consecutive league victory as it opens the second half of its league schedule in the new year.

“I think that really helps us with motivation,” Henderson said of Thursday’s win. “We took that loss to Mountain View and we just got three league wins and I feel like that’s going to carry over to the next four league games we have. I think we can win our league.”

Freshman guard Dez Daniel finished with 15 points to lead Evergreen’s offense. Landon Rayner and Damarien Walden each added six points in the loss.

Kelso’s Blake Eastham pulled down seven rebounds to go with four points.

“So far. It’s a good start. This league is balanced,” Kinch said of the 3A GSHL. “Like I tell them in January, it’s really day by day. You can’t look too far ahead. You just have to get ready to play the next team.”

Kelso (7-4, 3-1 league) heads to Skyview for a non-league game on Tuesday.