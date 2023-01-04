3A High School Boys Basketball: Mitchell and Yore lead Kelso over Heritage

VANCOUVER – Hayden Yore and Ethan Mitchell each dropped 23 points as Kelso opened up 2023 with a dominant performance to pick up a 3A Greater St. Helens League win by a score of 79-58 over Heritage, Tuesday.

Following its disappointing finish in the SunDome Shootout against West Valley last week, Kelso opened with a strong first quarter which saw it run out to a 27-12 lead. Yore led the way with 12 points and two three-pointers while Mitchell added eight of his 23 points in the first eight minutes.

“We were very active defensively especially early which led to transition opportunities,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said.

Payton Stewart scored 12 points and pulled down seven rebounds and Naiser Lukas added 11 points and four assists to boost the Kelso offense. Mike Henderson generated four steals and Blake Hampton had four blocks to lead the defensive effort of the Hilanders.

“We did a great job giving the ball up to lead to layups. We had a season high 21 assists tonight," Kinch added.

Kelso (6-4, 2-1 league) returns to the court on Thursday when it hosts Evergreen at 7 p.m.