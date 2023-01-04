 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3A Prep Boys Basketball

3A High School Boys Basketball: Mitchell and Yore lead Kelso over Heritage

Kelso boys basketball Yore

Hayden Yore knocks down one of his four three-pointers during a 85-47 win over Capital, Tuesday, Dec. 20, in Kelso. Yore scored a game-high 18 points in the win.

 Jordan Nailon

VANCOUVER – Hayden Yore and Ethan Mitchell each dropped 23 points as Kelso opened up 2023 with a dominant performance to pick up a 3A Greater St. Helens League win by a score of 79-58 over Heritage, Tuesday.

Following its disappointing finish in the SunDome Shootout against West Valley last week, Kelso opened with a strong first quarter which saw it run out to a 27-12 lead. Yore led the way with 12 points and two three-pointers while Mitchell added eight of his 23 points in the first eight minutes.

“We were very active defensively especially early which led to transition opportunities,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said. 

Payton Stewart scored 12 points and pulled down seven rebounds and Naiser Lukas added 11 points and four assists to boost the Kelso offense. Mike Henderson generated four steals and Blake Hampton had four blocks to lead the defensive effort of the Hilanders.

“We did a great job giving the ball up to lead to layups. We had a season high 21 assists tonight," Kinch added.

Kelso (6-4, 2-1 league) returns to the court on Thursday when it hosts Evergreen at 7 p.m.

Box Score

At Vancouver

HILANDERS 79, TIMBERWOLVES 58

Kelso 27 16 18 18 – 79

Heritage 12 18 14 14 – 58

KEL (79) – Henderson 8, Smith 2, Lukas 11, Yore 23, Mitchell 23, Stewart 12

HER (58) – Zacarias 7, Bui 3, Houston 5, Onick 7, OSheen 10, Brown 5, Cunningham 1, Gill 20

