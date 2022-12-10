3A High School Boys Basketball: Kelso splits non-conference games on the road

PUYALLUP — Kelso traveled north to play back-to-back road games against a pair of 4A South Puget Sound League schools in Emerald Ridge and Rogers, earning a split along the way.

After beating Emerald Ridge 57-42 on Friday night, the Hilanders returned to the court less than 24 hours later only to be soundly beaten by Rogers, 67-47.

Ethan Mitchell scored 22 points Friday night and Michael Henderson added 14 points to lead Kelso to its victory on the first night of the trip.

The Hilanders took a 14-6 lead out of the gate and stayed in front 26-14 at halftime.

“We were able to put a nice run together in the first quarter with our defense,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said. “We got into foul trouble in the second half, but our bench played well, so that was good.”

Emerald Ridge got hot in the third quarter and found some momentum as it started to rally. With seniors Jacob Lane and Joaquin Vazquez leading the charge for the Jaguars, they cut the Kelso lead down to one at 34-33 entering the fourth quarter.

Lane finished with a team-high 16 points and Vazquez added 12 points.

The experienced Kelso squad laden with seven seniors showed some grit as it held Emerald Ridge off in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Jaguars 23-9. A key sequence saw Henderson convert steals into baskets in transition on consecutive plays to increase the Hilanders’ lead from six to 10 points.

“We had a great fourth quarter. Played really well and executed our offense efficiently," Kinch said. "We didn’t have a turnover and only 11 for the game."

The turnover story was the exact opposite on Saturday afternoon as a long Rogers side pressured the Kelso ball handlers into a whopping 26 turnovers. The Rams took advantage by getting out in transition to build a 33-21 lead at the break and 53-31 advantage after three quarters en route to a 67-47 win over Kelso.

“That’s really uncharacteristic of us,” Kinch said of his team’s 26 turnovers. “Credit them. They pressured us and forced us into some turnovers and that got them into transition where they found some pretty easy scoring opportunities."

Seniors Jackson Yoder and Kyle Reeves led the Rams with 16 and 10 points respectively. Freshman guard Raylen Rigney and his backcourt mate Treyshawn Weatherspoon, a sophomore, each had nine points.

Hayden Yore paced Kelso in Saturday’s game with 16 points. He scored all of his points in the second half highlighted by four three-pointers. Blake Eastham added nine and Mitchell had seven points in the loss.

Kelso (2-2) hosts Black Hills on Tuesday at 7 p.m.