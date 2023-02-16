OLYMPIA — Kelso met its match in a gym far away from home Wednesday night, but looking around the purple tinted gymnasium it was easy to see the kind of culture the Hilanders had curated over the course of a long season full of peaks and valleys.

The Kelso band was there rocking out for four quarters and providing halftime entertainment that had even the home crowd bobbing its head. The cheerleaders were there, too, rooting with all their might even after the outcome had become obvious. There was even a smattering of bodies in the Kelso student section who helped to echo the chants of a sizable crowd of Hilander faithful sitting directly behind the bench so that their voices might be heard more easily.

All of that will have to serve as a tonic for the Hilanders, though, after a 69-47 loss to North Thurston in the 3A Bi-District 3/4 boys basketball tournament ended their season a full fortnight before they’d planned to hang up their sneakers.

“We just seemed a step slow, but that’s probably because of them. They are a really good team,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said. “Credit to North Thurston, we just didn’t have it tonight.”

The Rams featured a lineup of long, strong and quick players who like to get out and run and are at their best when cutting on an angle to the hoop. Against Kelso the Rams were like a waterfall gushing through every little crack in the defense to deliver splattering finishes at the rim before emerging from the mist to the roar of the crowd.

Ray Adams, a 6-foot 6-inch junior wing finished with a game-high 27 points for North Thurston while Thad Tnkley, a 6-foot six-inch senior forward put up 21 points in the win.

Still, Kelso managed to keep things close enough in the first half thanks to some fortunate breaks and inspired play. The Hilanders trailed by just five points after one quarter and were threatening to shrink that deficit with short time in the second quarter before the Rams went on a run to take a 31-23 advantage into the locker room at halftime.

Blake Eastham had a half dozen rebounds for Kelso in the first half and battled every minute of the way down on the block to help repel the Rams as much as possible. Hayden Yore led Kelso with nine points in the first half and finished with a team-high 22 points.

“I knew all of our players were really good coming into our season but I thought that Hayden Yore actually surprised me the most as far as improvement and confidence and sharpening his skills,” Kelso senior Ethan Mitchell said. “He really got a bounce to his step in the last half of the season and started really contributing to us.”

In his final game in blue and gold Mitchell contributed 10 points while making a return from illness that kept him out of the Hilanders’ opening round playoff victory on their home court last week. Despite the efforts of Kelso's leading scorer on the season, the Rams continued to pull away almost immediately after the break, and they didn’t stop until the tubas were being packed away.

The loss was the end of a chapter for Mitchell and fellow seniors Eastham, Zeke Smith, Naiser Lukas, Dawson Green and Gunnar Burt. For Kinch, the sting of losing that senior group was obvious.

“You coach at this time of year and you reflect back on where we were at, especially the seniors, to have to go through what they did with the COVID stuff,” Kinch said. “This is a really resilient group. We just, dog-gone-it, weren’t good enough tonight, for whatever reason. I know they wanted to be.”

Michael Henderson put up seven points for Kelso while Easton Marshall and Payton Stewart each posted four points in the loss. But too many turnovers and not enough rebounds conspired to sink the Hilanders once and for all.

“Any time you lose in the middle of February it’s hard. We’re just processing it all. To be able to hang another banner and share a league championship, you try to reflect on those, but tonight is a tough night,” Kinch said after taking a little longer than usual to debrief with his players.

“The highs and lows of February were truly there,” Kinch added. “We were pretty stoked about that Friday night win at home and now we’re down. But they’ll bounce back. Like I told them, all the old players remember the good stuff and embellish on that.”

As for Mitchell, he’s working on becoming a firefighter in the near future so Wednesday’s loss likely spelled the end of his competitive career. As he walked out the doors of the gymnasium and into the cold night air the emotions of it all were written across his face in streaks that reflected the glare of the lamp posts. After four years in the trenches he emerged fully aware of what he’d gained even after suffering a heartbreaking loss.

“Kinch really became like a father figure to me over the four years. There’s been a lot of times that I’ve been in his office questioning if I even want to play anymore,” Mitchell said. “It’s just been a lot of emotional times with him. We’ve been through a lot of ups and downs and he’s always kept our team together and pushed us to be our best every single day. He always brings the intensity that no one else can match and I really admire that.”

With the final chapter on the Hilanders’ season, and the career of those seniors, now written Mitchell was able to put into words what kept him coming back to the hardwood for more punishment time and time again.

“Just that feeling of camaraderie that everyone talks about,” Mitchell said. “When you’re in the moment in the middle of the season you just want the season to end, but once it ends you miss everything; that sense of brotherhood.”