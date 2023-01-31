3A High School Boys Basketball: Kelso knocks off Mt. View for share of league lead

The Hilanders took fate into their own hands Monday by flipping the script on Mt. View in a 80-61 3A Greater St. Helens League victory.

The win knots Kelso and Mt. VIew at the top of the league standings and avenges a Hilanders loss to the Thunder back in December. The first time the two teams met Mt. View won, 52-41.

“I think we’ve played pretty well the last few weeks and we kind of continued that trend tonight,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said. “We were able to get some points off our defense early and that got us going.”

In the rematch the Hilanders nearly doubled their offensive output in order to thrill the home fans and catapult the boys in blue and gold to the top of the heap.

Payton Stewart led Kelso with a double-double that included a game-high 21 points to go with 10 rebounds.

“Payton Stewart continues to improve. His presence forces a defense to pick and choose,” Kinch said.

Kelso staked out a six point lead in the first quarter and then outscored the Thunder 22-10 in the second quarter to take a 40-22 advantage into the intermission. Kelso hung 22 more points in the third quarter in order to push its advantage to 25 points entering the final eight minutes.

Ethan Mitchell added 18 points for the Hilanders. Michael Henderson and Hayden Yore each chipped in a dozen points in the win.

“Our guards were good again. Between Henderson and Yore they combined for five steals in the first half,” Kinch noted. “Getting that kind of effort from Mitchell on both ends of the floor is really important to what we do.”

The win comes on the heels of a last-second loss at Mark Morris on Friday. An emergency meeting by the powers that be from the 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League rescheduled the Mt. View game from its original slot on Tuesday in an effort to wrap up league play this week.

If the Hilanders can win out the rest of their schedule they will be assured at least a share of the 3A GSHL title. If Kelso and Mt. View wind up tied there will be a playoff seeding tiebreaker played on Monday. In either case, the Hilanders have assured themselves a home bi-district playoff game by finishing in the top two spots in the league.

“I’m just really proud of my guys for being ready to come out and play like they did tonight,” Kinch said. “Friday’s game was obviously very physically and emotionally draining.”

Kelso (10-8, 5-1) will host Heritage at 7 p.m. on Wednesday for senior night. The Hilanders will wrap up their regular season on Friday at Evergreen.