VANCOUVER — In a contest to decide whether the Hilanders would get to follow a candy land path to State or be forced to slog through the trenches the boys from Kelso let a halftime lead slip away and suffered a 69-63 defeat at the hands of Mountain View.

Playing at Skyview on Monday the co-champions of the 3A Greater St. Helens League locked horns once again to break the tie that saw the times split the regular season series. With the win the Thunder advance to the double elimination portion of the bi-district tournament where they will need just one win to qualify for State.

Meanwhile, the loss sends Kelso to the thorny side of the bracket where it will have to win a pair of loser-out games just to reach the double elimination portion of the tournament..

Kelso put up 21 points in the first quarter against the Thunder on the way to a 36-30 lead at the intermission. Michael Henderson led Kelso with 15 points and Hayden Yore added 14 with the help of four 3-pointers.

The break wasn’t good for the Hilanders, though. They came out of the locker room and promptly suffered an acute outbreak of turnovers that let Mountain View turn a six point deficit into a seven point lead heading into the final quarter.

“Tough third quarter. We got outscored 22-9,. They were really active and we were a little bit unsettled offensively,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said. “They did a nice job speeding us up a little bit. Their zone gave us more trouble than we’ve had in a bit and they had a huge night from Isaiah Vargas”

Vargas, a senior guard, scored a game-high 39 points for Mountain View. Ledarious Washington, a senior post, added 17 points for the Thunder.

Kelso put up 18 points in the fourth quarter but could do no better than trading buckets back and forth until time ran out.

Payton Stewart posted 13 points and seven rebounds in the loss and Ethan Mitchell added 13 points of his own.

“We hung in there in the fourth and pushed back but we just couldn't’ get it down to one possession,” Kinch noted.

Kelso will host Yelm on Friday at 6 p.m. to open the Bi-District 3/4 Tournament. The Tornadoes are the No. 5 seed out of the South Sound Conference and will arrive in Cowlitz County with a tendency to run in order to utilize their strength and hide their lack of size.

If Kelso is able to defeat Yelm it will advance to face the winner of North Thurston and Timberline on Feb. 15.