3A High School Boys Basketball: Kelso can't hang with 4A Camas

For the second time this week, Kelso was outclassed by a 4A program on the hardwood. A loss to Union in the MLK Classic at Lower Columbia College on Monday was followed by a 77-57 defeat to Camas, Friday on the Hilanders' home court.

Camas (12-4 overall) entered the contest ranked as a top-10 team at the 4A level in Washington by the Associated Press. The Papermakers gave Kelso problems with their speed, size, length, on-ball defending and shooting efficiency. The visitors were dialed in from beyond the arc where they shot 13-for-26 for the game and their defense hounded Kelso into 25 turnovers to win their sixth straight game.

Beckett Currie scored 22 points with five three-pointers to lead the Papermakers. Freshman forward Ethan Harris also had the shooting stroke working to finish with 19 points with three three-pointers and six rebounds for Camas.

“They’re a top-10 4A team and rightfully so,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said. “(Camas) is very quick defensively (with) a tremendous talent in Beckett Currie and his sidekick Theo McMillan, those are two dynamic guards. They put a lot of pressure on your defense, but I was proud of our kids.”

Camas came out and spread the floor on the Hilanders’ man defense in the first quarter. After it gave up a quick two points to Kelso, Camas ripped off a 11-0 run to go up 11-2 and it never looked back. Currie, Harris and senior Jamison Carlisle found space in the Papermakers’ spread offense where they converted their open looks.

Kelso worked hard to climb back to within five, 21-16, at the end of the first quarter. Camas, though, only kept running and shooting threes. The Papermakers finished the first half 7-for-11 from beyond the arc and holding a 37-24 lead.

Kelso’s second quarter was mired by turnovers. The Hilanders finished with 14 turnovers in the first half.

“They were definitely fast. I felt like we played with a good effort, we just didn’t execute and turned it over too much,” Kelso senior Zeke Smith said. “We got some good shots off, we just didn’t hit them. We could have definitely done better controlling the ball.”

Kelso was a little more consistent on the offensive end in the second half as it managed to feed their 6-foot-7 junior center Payton Stewart the ball on the low block where he had a matchup advantage. Stewart finished with 20 points on 7-for-8 shooting and five rebounds to lead the Hilanders. He did most of his damage in the second half with the Hilanders already trailing by a large margin.

“That is a really good defensive team,” added Kinch. “They were really aggressive with their on-ball coverage which forces you to make quick decisions. You just have to be clean and when you don’t practice against that, and try to adjust to it, it’s difficult. They are unrelenting in it and they are not all over the place. They are pretty dialed into where they are supposed to be.”

Kinch would have liked to see his team feed Stewart a little more to capitalize on the mismatch, but he knows those looks have to come naturally through the offense so the team doesn't become one dimensional.

“We were trying to (get Stewart more touches),” Kinch admitted. “You can’t get so one-track minded where that’s the only place the ball has to be. We knew we wanted to put it there, but at the same time you can’t stare things down. They are too active, too quick. It has to come through what we’re trying to do offensively and playing off each other. We probably missed him a few times.”

Michael Henderson finished with five points, four rebounds and three steals in a strong all-around effort for the Hilanders. Henderson was a big part of the Kelso defense turning Camas over 20 times in the game. He also thought the Kelso offense had good looks inside, but failed to get the ball to Stewart as often as the team could have.

“We probably got some of the shots we wanted inside, but we could’ve gotten more,” noted Henderson. “We want (Stewart) to eat and really take over games for us.”

In addition to Stewart's output, Hayden Yore dropped in 13 points for the Hilanders, while Easton Marshalll added nine points.

Kelso (8-7) continues its run of non-league games with a home matchup against 4A Battle Ground on Tuesday, before heading across the Allen Street Bridge to play 2A Mark Morris. Kinch believes these games against 4A teams and the top-10 ranked Monarchs will prepare his Hilanders for their run at the 3A Greater St. Helens League title, which is all that really matters at this stage of the season.

Kelso (4-1) currently trails first-place Mountain View (6-0) by one game in the loss column in the 3A GSHL standings.

“I really liked our mindset today. I thought we played and competed. We played against a really good team, but I thought we were able to hang in there, make some plays ourselves, and compete,” Kinch said. “All of that transfers to your next game and the last three games we have in league.”

That's a sentiment that Smith, a senior staring down his final playoff push, can get behind.

“It’s good preparation for our league games. It’s good competition, good work. It’s definitely harder competition, but it makes us better.”