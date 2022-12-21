3A High School Basketball: Kelso shoots the lights out in 85-47 win over Capital

You know the kids are getting excited for winter break to arrive because the Hilanders threw a party on Tuesday night. The boys in blue and gold stayed on the right side of the conduct code and put themselves in the good graces of the Kelso faithful when they blew out Capital 85-47 in a non-league boys basketball tilt that doubled as a kickoff to the festive season.

“When you make baskets the game of basketball is more fun, that’s for sure,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said. “We shot the ball as well as we have all year,”

The Hilanders carved out a 14 point lead in the first quarter, holding the Cougars to just five points and ran out to a 42-20 advantage at the intermission. Kelso hit 11 three-pointers in the game with Hayden Yore knocking down four long balls while Zeke Smith buried two attempts from beyond the arc.

Yore led all scorers with 18 points. Smith finished with eight points and five rebounds.

“Zeke hit those couple threes and found a few rebounds and he’s such a consistent kid for us,” Kinch said.

But as coaches are wont to do, Kinch couldn’t help but focus on the defensive effort that left Capital flustered all night long. Each bucket by Kelso energized the Hilanders to play full court defense, harassing their foes up and down every inch of the hardwood and forcing low percentage shots whenever they didn’t force a turnover outright. By halftime, Kelso’s defensive effort had resulted in 15 turnovers and a whole heap of frustration on the visitor’s bench..

“I thought our defense was outstanding early, we were able to force turnovers which got some easy points,” Kinch noted. “We defended in large parts of that game really well. We were able to turn them over. Our guard play, it was effort and it was attention to detail and it really did fuel what we were doing offensively.”

Payton Stewart added eight points and a team-high eight rebounds for Kelso. Ethan Mitchell notched 17 points and Naiser Lukas scored 11 points in the win. All told, 11 Hilanders found their way into the scoring column.

“I just thought we played unselfish,” Kinch said. “It’s what we always preach. The difference tonight was I thought we captured the moment and knocked down those shots.”

Kelso (4-3, 1-1) will have the rest of the week off before heading to the Yakima SunDome Shootout where they will play Ellensburg on Dec. 29 and West Valley on Dec. 30. That run against a pair of perennial 2A State contenders will serve to sharpen the Hilanders even further as they get ready to bear down for crunch time on the schedule in the new year.

“I think we’ve had some growing pains but I also think we’ve played seven games that we could win or lose,” Kinch noted. “We’ve played a competitive schedule and that’s how you learn. We’ve learned quite a bit about ourselves and it’s getting close to the time to hone in.”