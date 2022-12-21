 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3A Prep Boys Basketball

3A High School Basketball: Kelso shoots the lights out in 85-47 win over Capital

Kelso boys basketball Yore

Hayden Yore knocks down one of his four three-pointers during a 85-47 win over Capital, Tuesday, Dec. 20, in Kelso. Yore scored a game-high 18 points in the win.

 Jordan Nailon

You know the kids are getting excited for winter break to arrive because the Hilanders threw a party on Tuesday night. The boys in blue and gold stayed on the right side of the conduct code and put themselves in the good graces of the Kelso faithful when they blew out Capital 85-47 in a non-league boys basketball tilt that doubled as a kickoff to the festive season.

Kelso boys basketball Eastham

Kelso's Blake Eastham leads a fast break against Capital, Tuesday, Dec. 20, in Kelso. The Hilanders went on to win 85-47.

“When you make baskets the game of basketball is more fun, that’s for sure,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said. “We shot the ball as well as we have all year,”

The Hilanders carved out a 14 point lead in the first quarter, holding the Cougars to just five points and ran out to a 42-20 advantage at the intermission. Kelso hit 11 three-pointers in the game with Hayden Yore knocking down four long balls while Zeke Smith buried two attempts from beyond the arc.

Kelso boys basketball Smith

Kelso's Zeke Smith lines up a three-point shot during a game against Capital on Tuesday, Dec. 20, in Kelso. Smith scored eight points and knocked down two long balls in a 85-47 win. 

Yore led all scorers with 18 points. Smith finished with eight points and five rebounds.

“Zeke hit those couple threes and found a few rebounds and he’s such a consistent kid for us,” Kinch said.

But as coaches are wont to do, Kinch couldn’t help but focus on the defensive effort that left Capital flustered all night long. Each bucket by Kelso energized the Hilanders to play full court defense, harassing their foes up and down every inch of the hardwood and forcing low percentage shots whenever they didn’t force a turnover outright. By halftime, Kelso’s defensive effort had resulted in 15 turnovers and a whole heap of frustration on the visitor’s bench..

Kelso boys basketball Stewart

Kelso's Payton Stewart puts up a shot in the paint during a game against Capital, Tuesday, Dec. 20, in Kelso. Stewart scored eight points and grabbed eight rebounds in a 85-47 win.

“I thought our defense was outstanding early, we were able to force turnovers which got some easy points,” Kinch noted. “We defended in large parts of that game really well. We were able to turn them over. Our guard play, it was effort and it was attention to detail and it really did fuel what we were doing offensively.”

Payton Stewart added eight points and a team-high eight rebounds for Kelso. Ethan Mitchell notched 17 points and Naiser Lukas scored 11 points in the win. All told, 11 Hilanders found their way into the scoring column.

Kelso boys basketball Stewart

Everybody got in on the shooting fun, including Kelso big man Payton Stewart, during the Hilanders' 85-47 win over Capital, Tuesday, Dec. 20, in Kelso.

“I just thought we played unselfish,” Kinch said. “It’s what we always preach. The difference tonight was I thought we captured the moment and knocked down those shots.”

Kelso (4-3, 1-1) will have the rest of the week off before heading to the Yakima SunDome Shootout where they will play Ellensburg on Dec. 29 and West Valley on Dec. 30. That run against a pair of perennial 2A State contenders will serve to sharpen the Hilanders even further as they get ready to bear down for crunch time on the schedule in the new year.

Kelso boys basketball Ethan Mitchell

Kelso's Ethan Mitchell sets up the offense at the top of the key during a 85-47 win over Capital, Tuesday, Dec. 20, in Kelso. Mitchell scored 17 points in the win.

“I think we’ve had some growing pains but I also think we’ve played seven games that we could win or lose,” Kinch noted. “We’ve played a competitive schedule and that’s how you learn. We’ve learned quite a bit about ourselves and it’s getting close to the time to hone in.”

Box Score

At Kelso

HILANDERS 85, COUGARS 47

Capital 5 15 9 18 — 47

Kelso 19 23 23 20 — 85

CAP (47) — Carlson 18, Sledge 8, Schreck 9, Bjornsgard 5, Richburg 4, Nielsen 3.

KEL (85) — Hendrickson 5, Smith 8, Marshall 3, Lukas 11, Yore 18, Mitchell 17, Eastham 6, Green 1, Amrine 3, Burt 5, Stewart 8.

