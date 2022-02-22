3A Boys Regional Basketball: Kelso rolls through Shorecrest in State play-in

KELSO — The cure for the Kelso boys basketball team ended up being a return to its home court. After back-to-back losses to end their run at the bi-district tournament up north, the Hilanders came back to Cowlitz County, welcomed Shorecrest for a regional play-in game, and promptly ran the Scots back out of town early in a 79-57 blowout.

“Our kids were really connected tonight,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said. “You could see it on the bench, you could see it on the floor. You talk about wanting to play your best when your best is needed, and I think we checked that box tonight.”

Playing in front of a home crowd for the final time this season win or lose, Kelso made sure to give its fans a happy note to end on. The Hilanders put on a defensive show in the first half, holding their guests to just six points in the opening quarter and only five made field goals before halftime.

It took over four minutes for Shorecrest to crack its goose egg on the scoreboard, and another two minutes after that to add to its total for the second time.

“We were really good in terms of playing in our gaps so there weren’t a lot of driving lanes, and forcing them to shoot challenged shots,” Kinch said. “You can always live with it when teams shoot challenged shots. They didn’t have a lot of drive-and-kicks, and they didn’t have a lot of wide-open looks. When we’re able to do that, it lends itself to a strong defensive effort.”

Meanwhile, the Hilanders began their offensive game plan down low with sophomore Payton Stewart, who racked up six points, three rebounds, and three blocks before Shorecrest was able to put the ball through the hoop.

Then in the second quarter, Kelso exploded, thanks in large part to a trio of 3-pointers — and 13 total points — from senior Michael Foust. The recently-named 3A GSHL Player of the Year finished with 23 points, hitting five triples.

“He was able to find driving lanes, and I think all that starts with his ability to knock down threes,” Kinch said. “Now they’ve got to run at him, and he can drive right by. We just had a really good flow offensively, and it starts with us sharing the ball and knocking down some shots.”

But that output from Foust still ended up being one point shy of Ethan Mitchell, who led all scorers with 24 and helped the Hilanders put a physical game away.

The junior missed his first free throw back at the beginning of the second quarter, but finished the game on a string of 12 makes, scoring half of his points from the charity stripe. In the fourth quarter, he went 5-for-5 from the line, and also added a pair of buckets to lead Kelso with nine points.

“Ethan seized the moment,” Kinch said. “He’s not afraid of that. We’ve asked a lot from him in terms of guarding the opponent’s best player, and he did that tonight with (Shorecrest’s Parker Baumann), so he exerts a lot of energy. But the shape he’s in and the athlete he is, his ability to get downhill and get to the rim is good. And he was great at the line today.”

Tyler Hays added a three-pointer of his own in the second quarter, and as a group the Hilanders went off for a 27-point period, ending it on an 11-2 run to go into the break up 40-17.

“You could just tell, they were starting to get mad at each other, and they weren’t moving the ball as much as they were early in the game,” Foust said. “We shot amazing from three in the first half, they were probably just throwing their hands up, like ‘What do we do?’”

Shorecrest started to make a run at it in the third quarter, sending Foust and Stewart to the bench with their respective third fouls early and reaching the bonus midway through the period. With both teams in the penalty early, the free throws began to pile up; Kelso finished 22-of-28 from the stripe, while Shorecrest went 18-of-22.

Stewart finished with 10 points and a team-best eight rebounds, five of which came on the offensive end. Fellow sophomore Hayden Yore, also getting his first Regional action, added 10 points of his own.

“Hayden Yore was fantastic in the fourth,” Kinch said. “He was fantastic at handling pressure and getting the ball distributed, and sticking a couple free throws. Hats off to him, he had his best game of the year.”

Now, Kelso is headed back up north, hoping for a better result than its previous two trips. The Hilanders will take on No. 9 Mountlake Terrace at Jackson High School on Saturday, with the winner bound for the Tacoma Dome and the loser going home for good.

“We’re one win away from The Dome,” Kinch said. “It’s when and where at this point. We’ll get ready and go take a whack at it.”

